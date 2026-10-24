UP Headmaster Vacancy 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online Begins for 1172 Posts, Check Eligibility & More Details Here

UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 on October 23, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 1,172 Headmaster vacancies would be filled up in non-government aided secondary schools across the state. Eligible candidates can apply online through the commission official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The application process requires a One Time Registration (OTR) process.

The online application process for UP Headmaster vacancy has started from October 23, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms up to November 22, 2026. After the registration process closes the commission will provide an opportunity to edit applications until November 25, 2026. The written examination is set to be conducted on January 7, 2027.