UP Headmaster Vacancy 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online Begins for 1172 Posts, Check Eligibility & More Details Here
The UPESSC has released the UP Headmaster Notification 2026 for 1,172 vacancies in non government aided secondary schools. The online application process has started from October 23, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms until November 22. Check this article for eligibility criteria, application fees, vacancy details and other important information.
Key Points
- UPESSC announced 1,172 Headmaster vacancies on October 23, 2026.
- Online applications open October 23, 2026, and close November 22, 2026.
- Written examination is scheduled for January 7, 2027.
UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 on October 23, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 1,172 Headmaster vacancies would be filled up in non-government aided secondary schools across the state. Eligible candidates can apply online through the commission official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The application process requires a One Time Registration (OTR) process.
The online application process for UP Headmaster vacancy has started from October 23, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms up to November 22, 2026. After the registration process closes the commission will provide an opportunity to edit applications until November 25, 2026. The written examination is set to be conducted on January 7, 2027.
UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 started on October 23, 2026. Candidates must complete their One Time Registration (OTR) before filling the application form. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. Check the direct link to apply for UP Headmaster Vacancy 2026 and official notification in the table below.
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UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 Link
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UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
UP Headmaster Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post Name
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Headmaster
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Advertisement Number
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09/2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,172
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Application Start Date
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October 23, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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November 22, 2026
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Correction Window Closes
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November 25, 2026
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Written Examination Date
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January 7, 2027
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university or institution.
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In addition they must also have a B.Ed. or B.P.Ed. degree from an NCTE-recognised course.
2. Teaching Experience
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Candidates must have at least four years of teaching experience as a lecturer or assistant teacher in Classes 9 to 12 at a government-recognised institution.
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Must have four years of experience as a headmaster in a junior high school.
3. Age Limit ( As of July 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 30 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 62 years.
UP Headmaster 2026 Vacancy Distribution
The commission has announced a total of 1,172 Headmaster vacancies in non government aided secondary schools. The vacancies are divided between boys and girls schools as shown below.
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School Category
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Number of Vacancies
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Boys’ Schools
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1,037
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Girls’ Schools
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135
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Total
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1,172
Steps to Apply for UP Headmaster Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.
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Complete the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) process.
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Log in using the registration details and open the UP Headmaster Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Fill the personal, educational and professional details.
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Upload the scanned photograph, signature and required documents .
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Pay the application fee of Rs 1,500 online across categories.
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Review all the details once before submitting the application form.
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Download and save the form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.