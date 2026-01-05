EMRS Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download TGT, PGT OMR Sheet & Response PDF at nests.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Answer Key 2025 OUT: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has officially released the EMRS Answer Key 2026 for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Staff Selection Exam (ESSE). Candidates who appeared for various teaching and non-teaching posts, including TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden, and Accountant, conducted on December 13, 14, and 21, 2025, can now check the provisional answer key along with their OMR response sheets.

The EMRS Answer Key helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of results so that candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process.

EMRS Answer Key 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can access the official EMRS Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided below. To log in, candidates require their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in the admit card.

Direct Link to Download EMRS Answer Key 2025 (Link Active)