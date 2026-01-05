EMRS Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download TGT, PGT OMR Sheet & Response PDF at nests.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Answer Key 2025 OUT: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has officially released the EMRS Answer Key 2026 for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Staff Selection Exam (ESSE). Candidates who appeared for various teaching and non-teaching posts, including TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden, and Accountant, conducted on December 13, 14, and 21, 2025, can now check the provisional answer key along with their OMR response sheets.
The EMRS Answer Key helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of results so that candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process.
EMRS Answer Key 2025 Direct Link
Candidates can access the official EMRS Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided below. To log in, candidates require their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in the admit card.
Direct Link to Download EMRS Answer Key 2025 (Link Active)
EMRS Answer Key 2025: Overview and Important Dates
The EMRS Answer Key 2025 was released on January 5, 2026. NESTS has activated the answer key link for both teaching and non-teaching posts. Check the table below for EMRS Answer Key 2025-26 Overview
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,267
|
Exam Dates
|
13, 14, and 21 December 2025
|
Answer Key Release
|
January 5, 2026
|
Official Website
|
nests.tribal.gov.in
How to Download the EMRS Answer Key and OMR Sheet?
Candidates can download the EMRS Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the Recruitment tab
- Now click on the link, “Display of Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Answer Key for ESSE 2025".
- Now provide your roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button
- Your OMR sheet and the provisional answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it for future reference.
How to Calculate EMRS Score Using Answer Key 2025?
After downloading the EMRS Answer Key candidates must calculate their estimated marks
Since the EMRS exam follows a specific marking pattern for both teaching (TGT, PGT) and non-teaching posts, candidates must be meticulous with the negative marking.
- Download the EMRS Answer Key as per the steps listed above
- Match your marked responses with official responses
- For every Correct Answer, add 1 mark.
- For every Incorrect Answer, deduct 0.33 marks
- No marks are added or deducted for unattempted questions.
- Total Score = (Correct Answer * 1) - (Incorrect Answer * 0.33)
How to Raise Objection Against EMRS Answer Key 2025
If the candidates find any discrepancy in the official answer key, then they cand raise objection by providing the supporting evidence. Check the step by step procedure below
- Visit the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the Recruitment tab
- Now click on the link, “Display of Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Answer Key for ESSE 2025".
- Now lick on the "Challenge Answer Key" link
- Choose the specific question(s) you wish to contest from the dropdown menu.
- Upload a scanned PDF of a reliable source (standard textbooks or official government data) as proof of the correct answer.
- Pay the required fee and click on the submit button
