This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – January 7

Every day has a history, but have you ever wondered what happened on January 07? This day is filled with many events that shaped science, politics, culture, and more. January 7 has seen major discoveries and significant changes around the world. In 1610, famous astronomer Galileo Galilei observed Jupiter's four largest moons for the first time, changing how we see the universe. In 1979, Vietnamese forces captured Phnom Penh, ending the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. On January 7, 2015, gunmen attacked the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris, a tragic event that shocked the world. Other events include the start of Bill Clinton's impeachment trial in 1999 and historic firsts in technology and communication. In this article, we'll look at some of the most critical moments from the past that took place on this date and what they mean today.