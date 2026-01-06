Punjab School Holidays in January 2026: Complete List of Winter Vacations & Public Holidays

Punjab School Holidays January 2026: January 2026 brings major relief for students, parents, and teachers in Punjab as the month is packed with winter vacations, festivals, national holidays, and weekly offs. Due to severe cold weather and dense fog conditions, the Punjab School Education Department has officially extended winter vacations for all government and private schools. Along with this, important festivals like Lohri, Maghi (Makar Sankranti) and Republic Day will keep schools closed on multiple days throughout the month. This article provides a complete and updated list of Punjab school holidays in January 2026, including extended winter vacations, public holidays, Sundays, and second/fourth Saturdays. Punjab Winter Vacations 2025-26 Extended: Official Update The Punjab government has extended winter vacations in view of extreme cold conditions across the state.

Punjab Winter Vacation Schedule 2026 Winter Vacations Start Date: 21 December 2025

Winter Vacations End Date (Extended): 7 January 2026

School Reopening Date: 8 January 2026 Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed via an official post on X (formerly Twitter) that all government and private schools will remain closed till January 7, 2026, prioritizing student safety. Earlier, winter holidays were scheduled only till 31 December 2025, but were later extended due to persistent fog and cold waves. Complete List of Punjab School Holidays in January 2026 Below is the list of commonly observed holidays for Punjab schools in January 2026: Punjab School Holiday List – January 2026 1 January 2026 (Thursday): New Year’s Day

3 January 2026 (Saturday): Hazrat Ali Jayanti (Holiday in some areas)

4 January 2026 (Sunday): Weekly Off

7 January 2026: Last day of Extended Winter Vacations

10 January 2026 (Saturday): Second Saturday (Holiday in many schools)

11 January 2026 (Sunday): Weekly Off

12 January 2026 (Monday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (Subject to local notification)

13 January 2026 (Tuesday): Lohri (Holiday in some states/schools)

14 January 2026 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti / Maghi

18 January 2026 (Sunday): Weekly Off

23 January 2026 (Friday): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Basant Panchami (Probable)

24 January 2026 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (Holiday in many schools)

25 January 2026 (Sunday): Weekly Off

26 January 2026 (Monday): Republic Day (National Holiday)

Sundays and Saturdays Holidays in January 2026 Apart from festivals and government holidays, schools will also remain closed on weekly offs. Weekly Offs: Sundays: 4, 11, 18, 25 January 2026

Second Saturday: 10 January 2026

Fourth Saturday: 24 January 2026 (Holiday in selected schools) Note: Holiday rules for Saturdays may vary depending on school management and education boards. Important Note for Parents and Students It is important to understand that school holidays may vary based on: State government notifications

Education boards (CBSE, ICSE, PSEB, etc.)

Individual school administrations Parents and students are advised to confirm the final holiday list with their respective schools or official education department circulars. January 2026 is set to be a holiday-rich month for Punjab schools, starting with extended winter vacations till January 7, followed by multiple festivals, Sundays, and national holidays like Republic Day. These breaks not only ensure student safety during harsh winter conditions but also allow families to celebrate important cultural and national occasions together.