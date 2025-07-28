RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
TNDTE Result 2025 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Diploma Marksheet

TNDTE Diploma Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) announced the DTE TN Diploma Result 2025 on its official website- dte.tn.gov.in for the exams held in June/July 2025. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the TNDTE Diploma Result 2025.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 21:04 IST
Get the direct link to download DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2025 PDF here.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, announced the DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2025 for diploma special supplementary examinations June/July 2025 provisional results. The TNDTE results are now available online on the official website dte.tn.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exams can check their TNDTE Diploma Result 2025 by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Direct Link to Check TNDTE Diploma Result 2025

As per the latest update, the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Tamilnadu has released the diploma results soon. The students can check their DTE TN Diploma result on the official website- dte.tn.gov.in

TNDTE Diploma Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Download dte.tn.gov.in Diploma Result 2025

Candidates can check their diploma results online at the official website of TNDTE  Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DTE Tamil Nadu results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dte.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Diploma October 2024 Exam” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on “Submit” button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on TNDTE Diploma Result 2025

Tamil Nadu DTE has released the TNDTE result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The TNDTE Marksheet 2025 contains the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

DTE TN Diploma Result 2025: Overview

The students who appeared in the DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma special supplementary examinations held in June/July 2025 are eagerly waiting for their DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Results. Here we are providing the key highlights of the DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma exam 2025

DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Exam 2025: Overview

Exam Name

Diploma special supplementary examinations June/July 2025 provisional results

Conducting Body

Department of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu

Exam Month

June/July 2025

Result Release Status

Released 

Official Websites

dte.tn.gov.in

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

