TNDTE Result 2025 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Diploma Marksheet

TNDTE Diploma Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, announced the DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2025 for diploma special supplementary examinations June/July 2025 provisional results. The TNDTE results are now available online on the official website dte.tn.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exams can check their TNDTE Diploma Result 2025 by entering their registration number and date of birth.
Direct Link to Check TNDTE Diploma Result 2025
As per the latest update, the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Tamilnadu has released the diploma results soon. The students can check their DTE TN Diploma result on the official website- dte.tn.gov.in
|
TNDTE Diploma Results 2025
Steps to Download dte.tn.gov.in Diploma Result 2025
Candidates can check their diploma results online at the official website of TNDTE Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DTE Tamil Nadu results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dte.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” segment.
Step 3: Click on the “Diploma October 2024 Exam” section available there.
Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it
Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on “Submit” button.
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Details Mentioned on TNDTE Diploma Result 2025
Tamil Nadu DTE has released the TNDTE result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The TNDTE Marksheet 2025 contains the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
DTE TN Diploma Result 2025: Overview
The students who appeared in the DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma special supplementary examinations held in June/July 2025 are eagerly waiting for their DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Results. Here we are providing the key highlights of the DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma exam 2025
|
DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Exam 2025: Overview
|
Exam Name
|
Diploma special supplementary examinations June/July 2025 provisional results
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu
|
Exam Month
|
June/July 2025
|
Result Release Status
|
Released
|
Official Websites
|
dte.tn.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation