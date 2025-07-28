TNDTE Result 2025 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Diploma Marksheet

TNDTE Diploma Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, announced the DTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2025 for diploma special supplementary examinations June/July 2025 provisional results. The TNDTE results are now available online on the official website dte.tn.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exams can check their TNDTE Diploma Result 2025 by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Direct Link to Check TNDTE Diploma Result 2025

As per the latest update, the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Tamilnadu has released the diploma results soon. The students can check their DTE TN Diploma result on the official website- dte.tn.gov.in

Steps to Download dte.tn.gov.in Diploma Result 2025

Candidates can check their diploma results online at the official website of TNDTE Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DTE Tamil Nadu results 2025.