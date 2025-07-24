Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Manipur State Counselling 2025 will be announced soon on the official website. Candidates who are waiting for the registration are advised to keep their documents ready beforehand to avoid last last-minute rush. For complete details regarding the Manipur NEET Counselling Schedule, check the article below.

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025
Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025

Manipur NEET Counselling 2025 date is expected to be announced soon on the official website. The Manipur Counselling process for MBBS and BDS will be conducted by the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur. Once the Manipur NEET Registration link is activated, candidates will be updated on this article. In order to take admission in medical college at Manipur, a candidate must possess a domicile certificate of the state.

Manipur State Counselling 2025 will be conducted for 4 medical colleges and 3 dental colleges of the state. Altogether,  the state has 306 medical seats and 58 dental seats in the states. Based on previous trends, it is expected that Manipur NEET Counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Manipur NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule Date

The notification regarding Manipur State Counselling 2025 will be announced soon on the official website. The counselling will be conducted in several rounds. For latest update regarding the registration process, check the official website regularly.

Event 

Date

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 Date

To be Announced

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 Last Date 

To Be Announced

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration

In order to register oneself for the Manipur NEET Counselling 2025, candidates are required to follow the steps mentioned below. The NEET Counselling 2025 will consist of registration process, choice filling, choice locking, rounds of counselling, and seat allotment process.

Step 1 - Candidates need to visit the official website of DHS Manipur

Step 2 - Now click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration

Step 3 - Fill all the required details including personal, academic and NEET.

Step 4 - Upload the asked documents like your photo, signature, NEET scorecard etc

Step 5 - Pay the counselling fee online through UPI, Net banking, credit/debit card.

What Documents are Required for Manipur State Counselling 2025?

  • 3 Recent Passport Size Photographs (Including One 3.5 Cm X 4.5 Cm Size)

  • Age Proof Certificate

  • Character Certificate

  • Marksheet Of The Qualifying Exam

  • SC / ST Certificate

  • Ex-Serviceman / Armed Forces Personnel Certificate

  • Meritorious Sportsperson Certificate

  • Banker’s Cheque / Demand Draft / By Cash

  • Domicile / Residential / Employment Certificate (As Per Enclosed Formats)

  • Mark Sheets Of 10 + 2 / B.Sc. & Earlier Qualifying Exam. (For B.Sc.Candidates)

  • Admit Card Of The Qualifying Exam. (Pending Declaration Of Result)

  • Disability Certificate (To Obtain From The Medical Board, Medical Directorate, Lamphel).

  • OBC Certificate

  • NEET  Score Card

Eligibility Criteria for Manipur NEET Counselling 2025

  • To be eligible for Manipur NEET Counselling 2025, candidates need to be Indian citizens (including OCI and PIO cardholders)

  • Minimu age should be 17 years or older on December 31, 2024 (candidates born before January 1, 2007 are eligible)

  • Must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology)/Biotechnology, and English as compulsory subjects

  • Must have 50th percentile for General category, 45th percentile for OBC/PWD, 40th percentile for SC/ST in NEET UG 2025

  • Must have fulfilled the local or non-local status in Manipur as per government rules

  • Must have appeared for NEET UG 2025 and scored above the qualifying percentile for your category

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 Fees

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable sum of fee during the registration process. The amount varies as per the category as mentioned below in the table.

Institutions 

UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

15% AIQ/ Central Universities

INR 1,000

INR 500

Deemed Universities

INR 5,000

INR 5,000

Candidates will also be required to deposit a refundable tuition fee, which will be refunded to candidates if their admission is not successful for the required seat.

Institutions 

UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

15% AIQ/ Central Universities

INR 10,000/-

INR 5,000/-

Deemed Universities

INR 25,000/-

INR 25,000/-

