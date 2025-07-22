UGC NET 2025 Cut Off Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET Cut Off 2025 along with the results for the June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the subject-wise cut-off marks for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts on the official website — nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29 across 285 cities in India. Out of 10,19,751 registered candidates, 7,51,907 appeared for the exam. Qualified candidates are now eligible for Assistant Professor roles, JRF, and Ph.D. admissions.

According to the official data, 5,90,897 female, 4,28,653 male, and 201 third-gender candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 5,289 candidates have qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor, while 54,885 have qualified for the Assistant Professor post alone, and 1,28,179 candidates have qualified for Ph.D. admission only. Check UGC NET Cut Off 2025 (Out of 300) for all subjects here.

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Out for June Session The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the UGC NET 2025 result today, July 21. Along with the result, the officials also released the cut-off marks for each subject and category separately. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their UGC NET June 2025 result and cut-off marks by entering their registration number and password on the official website. As per the official data, a total of 10,19,751 candidates applied for the exam. Among them, 5,90,897 were female, 4,28,653 were male, and 201 candidates identified as third gender. However, only 7,51,907 candidates appeared for the exam, resulting in an overall attendance rate of approximately 74%. Of the candidates who appeared, 4,46,689 were female, 3,05,182 were male, and 36 were third-gender candidates.

Qualification Category Number of Qualified Candidates JRF & Assistant Professor 5,269 Assistant Professor & Ph.D. Admission 54,885 Ph.D. Only 1,28,179 Total Qualified Candidates 1,88,333 UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF Link The cut-off marks are released separately for JRF and Assistant Professor posts. You can check the subject-wise NTA NET Cut Off via the direct link mentioned below. UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Subject-wise NTA NET exam was held from June 25 to June 29 in computer-based mode for 85 subjects across 285 cities in India. The provisional answer key was released on July 6. A total of 10,19,751 candidates registerd for the exam, out of which only 1,88,333 candidates qualified. You can check the category-wise UGC NET cut off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor posts in the table below.

Sub Code Subject Category JRF Assistant Professor PhD Only Cutoff Marks Cutoff Marks Cut Off Marks 001 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation General 198 170 146 OBC (NCL) 184 150 132 EWS 186 154 132 SC 166 140 124 ST 162 136 122 002 Political Science General 244 237 218 OBC (NCL) 236 136 202 EWS 238 64 200 SC 222 101 186 ST 218 44 180 003 Philosophy General 222 194 166 OBC (NCL) 214 176 152 EWS 212 176 148 SC 200 166 144 ST 188 152 130 004 Psychology General 248 226 200 OBC (NCL) 238 208 180 EWS 240 208 170 SC 228 194 166 ST 220 190 162 005 Sociology General 220 192 162 OBC (NCL) 210 172 144 EWS 212 174 142 SC 196 158 136 ST 188 154 136 006 History General 180 162 142 OBC (NCL) 172 150 132 EWS 174 150 130 SC 164 140 126 ST 160 138 124 008 Commerce General 224 194 166 OBC (NCL) 212 174 150 EWS 218 176 146 SC 202 162 140 ST 188 158 138 009 Education General 206 182 158 OBC (NCL) 194 166 144 EWS 198 164 142 SC 186 156 138 ST 184 154 136 012 Home Science General 202 174 150 OBC (NCL) 188 156 138 EWS 192 156 136 SC 182 148 132 ST 176 146 130 017 Management General 218 192 170 OBC (NCL) 206 176 156 EWS 208 174 152 SC 200 168 148 ST 194 166 146 020 Hindi General 218 190 160 OBC (NCL) 208 172 146 EWS 210 174 142 SC 194 160 138 ST 182 152 134 025 Sanskrit General 224 198 166 OBC (NCL) 212 178 146 EWS 218 178 144 SC 204 170 144 ST 196 160 136 030 English General 188 166 146 OBC (NCL) 176 150 134 EWS 180 152 134 SC 166 140 126 ST 164 140 126 047 Physical Education General 206 178 152 OBC (NCL) 194 160 138 EWS 194 160 138 SC 180 150 132 ST 186 150 132 080 Geography General 216 192 164 OBC (NCL) 208 178 150 EWS 208 176 144 SC 196 166 142 ST 190 160 138 087 Computer Science and Applications General 186 158 140 OBC (NCL) 172 142 128 EWS 172 144 130 SC 158 136 124 ST 160 136 122 089 Environmental Science General 174 156 140 OBC (NCL) 164 144 130 EWS 166 144 130 SC 158 138 126 ST 156 136 124

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 History The UGC NET History Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 180 to 160. The highest cut off went for General category followed by EWS. Category Cut Off Marks General 180 OBC (NCL) 172 EWS 174 SC 164 ST 160 UGC NET Cut Off 2025 (Out of 300) The Psychology JRF cut-off for the General category is 248, whereas for the SC category, it is 228, reflecting the relaxation provided to reserved categories. Category Cut Off Marks General 248 OBC (NCL) 238 EWS 240 SC 228 ST 220 UGC NET Sociology Cut Off 2025 UGC NET 2025 Sociology cut-off marks for Assistant Professor vary across categories, with the highest being 220 for General and the lowest 188 for ST. Category Cut Off Marks General 220 OBC (NCL) 210 EWS 212 SC 196 ST 188

UGC NET Cut Off 2025: Commerce JRF Marks UGC NET June 2025 Commerce JRF cut-off for the General category is 224. Cut-offs for reserved categories like SC is 202 and 188 for ST. You can check the category-wise marks in the table below. Category JRF Cut Off Marks General 224 OBC (NCL) 212 EWS 218 SC 202 ST 188 UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Political Science As per the UGC NET Result PDF, the highest cut off for political science subject was for JRF position followed by Assistant Professor and PhD. For JRF, the cut off marks for General category is 244, 238 for EWS and 236 for OBC. You can check the category-wise cut off marks for all posts below. Category JRF Assistant Professor PhD Unreserved 244 218 186 OBC (NCL) 236 202 168 EWS 238 200 160 SC 222 186 160 ST 218 180 156

UGC NET Home Science Cut Off The cut off marks for UGC NET Home Science subject was a bit lower as compared to other subjects. Refer to the table to know Home Science cut off marks for all categories: Category JRF Assistant Professor PhD Unreserved 202 174 150 OBC (NCL) 188 156 138 EWS 192 156 136 SC 182 148 132 ST 176 146 130 UGC NET 2025 Cut Off for Journalism The JRF cut-off for Journalism in UGC NET June 2025 ranges from 204 to 180. Check the category-wise UGC NET JRF Cut OFf in the table below. Category JRF Cut Off Marks General 204 OBC (NCL) 190 EWS 190 SC 180 ST 182 UGC NET June 2025 Cut Off for Hindi The UGC NET Hindi Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 218 to 182, 190 to 152 for Assistant Professor post and 160 to 134 for PhD. The highest cut off was for General category for all three posts.

Category JRF Assistant Professor PhD Unreserved 218 190 160 OBC (NCL) 208 172 146 EWS 210 174 142 SC 194 160 138 ST 182 152 134 How to Download UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF at ugcnet.nta.ac.in? Follow the step-by-step guide below to access the UGC NET result and cutoff marks subject-wise for JRF and Assistant Professor posts: Go to nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the “UGC NET June 2025 Cut Off” link under the latest announcements section.

You will be redirected to a new page with the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off PDFs.

Click on the relevant link and download the UGC NET Cut Off PDF on your device.

Open the PDF to view the minimum qualifying marks for your respective category and subject. UGC NET Cut Off Last 5 years

Analyzing the UGC NET cut-off from the last five years helps candidates set a safe target score and prepare efficiently for the exam. It has been observed that the cut-off marks have remained more or less consistent each year. The highest cut-off in the last five years was for the General category in the Philosophy subject in 2023, for the Assistant Professor post, at 206 marks. However, this year, the highest UGC NET cut-off was for the General category in the Philosophy subject for the JRF position, at 224 marks. Factors Influencing NTA UGC NET Cutoff Marks The cut off marks for NTA UGC are influenced by several factors. Understanding these can help aspirants strategize better for the next December 2025 session. These key factors are: Number of candidates appearing

Difficulty level of the exam

Subject-wise performance

Category of the candidate