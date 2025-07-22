Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
[Official] UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Check Subject-wise Cut Off Marks, Download PDF

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 has been released along with the result for the June 2025 session at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. A total of 1,88,353 candidates have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts. Check the subject-wise and category-wise UGC NET cut off marks for all subjects here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 24, 2025, 10:34 IST
Get here subject wise qualifying marks for NTA UGC NET June 2025 exam.
UGC NET 2025 Cut Off Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET Cut Off 2025 along with the results for the June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the subject-wise cut-off marks for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts on the official website — nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29 across 285 cities in India. Out of 10,19,751 registered candidates, 7,51,907 appeared for the exam. Qualified candidates are now eligible for Assistant Professor roles, JRF, and Ph.D. admissions.
According to the official data, 5,90,897 female, 4,28,653 male, and 201 third-gender candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 5,289 candidates have qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor, while 54,885 have qualified for the Assistant Professor post alone, and 1,28,179 candidates have qualified for Ph.D. admission only. Check UGC NET Cut Off 2025 (Out of 300) for all subjects here.

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Out for June Session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the UGC NET 2025 result today, July 21. Along with the result, the officials also released the cut-off marks for each subject and category separately. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their UGC NET June 2025 result and cut-off marks by entering their registration number and password on the official website.

As per the official data, a total of 10,19,751 candidates applied for the exam. Among them, 5,90,897 were female, 4,28,653 were male, and 201 candidates identified as third gender. However, only 7,51,907 candidates appeared for the exam, resulting in an overall attendance rate of approximately 74%. Of the candidates who appeared, 4,46,689 were female, 3,05,182 were male, and 36 were third-gender candidates.

Qualification Category

Number of Qualified Candidates

JRF & Assistant Professor

5,269

Assistant Professor & Ph.D. Admission

54,885

Ph.D. Only

1,28,179

Total Qualified Candidates

1,88,333

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF Link

The cut-off marks are released separately for JRF and Assistant Professor posts. You can check the subject-wise NTA NET Cut Off via the direct link mentioned below.

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Subject-wise

NTA NET exam was held from June 25 to June 29 in computer-based mode for 85 subjects across 285 cities in India. The provisional answer key was released on July 6. A total of 10,19,751 candidates registerd for the exam, out of which only 1,88,333 candidates qualified. You can check the category-wise UGC NET cut off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor posts in the table below.

Sub Code

Subject

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor 

PhD Only

Cutoff Marks

Cutoff Marks

Cut Off Marks

001

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation

General

198

170

146

OBC (NCL)

184

150

132

EWS

186

154

132

SC

166

140

124

ST

162

136

122

002

Political Science

General

244

237

218

OBC (NCL)

236

136

202

EWS

238

64

200

SC

222

101

186

ST

218

44

180

003

Philosophy

General

222

194

166

OBC (NCL)

214

176

152

EWS

212

176

148

SC

200

166

144

ST

188

152

130

004

Psychology

General

248

226

200

OBC (NCL)

238

208

180

EWS

240

208

170

SC

228

194

166

ST

220

190

162

005

Sociology

General

220

192

162

OBC (NCL)

210

172

144

EWS

212

174

142

SC

196

158

136

ST

188

154

136

006

History

General

180

162

142

OBC (NCL)

172

150

132

EWS

174

150

130

SC

164

140

126

ST

160

138

124

008

Commerce

General

224

194

166

OBC (NCL)

212

174

150

EWS

218

176

146

SC

202

162

140

ST

188

158

138

009

Education

General

206

182

158

OBC (NCL)

194

166

144

EWS

198

164

142

SC

186

156

138

ST

184

154

136

012

Home Science

General

202

174

150

OBC (NCL)

188

156

138

EWS

192

156

136

SC

182

148

132

ST

176

146

130

017

Management

General

218

192

170

OBC (NCL)

206

176

156

EWS

208

174

152

SC

200

168

148

ST

194

166

146

020

Hindi

General

218

190

160

OBC (NCL)

208

172

146

EWS

210

174

142

SC

194

160

138

ST

182

152

134

025

Sanskrit

General

224

198

166

OBC (NCL)

212

178

146

EWS

218

178

144

SC

204

170

144

ST

196

160

136

030

English

General

188

166

146

OBC (NCL)

176

150

134

EWS

180

152

134

SC

166

140

126

ST

164

140

126

047

Physical Education

General

206

178

152

OBC (NCL)

194

160

138

EWS

194

160

138

SC

180

150

132

ST

186

150

132

080

Geography

General

216

192

164

OBC (NCL)

208

178

150

EWS

208

176

144

SC

196

166

142

ST

190

160

138

087

Computer Science and Applications

General

186

158

140

OBC (NCL)

172

142

128

EWS

172

144

130

SC

158

136

124

ST

160

136

122

089

Environmental Science

General

174

156

140

OBC (NCL)

164

144

130

EWS

166

144

130

SC

158

138

126

ST

156

136

124

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 History

The UGC NET History Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 180 to 160. The highest cut off went for General category followed by EWS.

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

180

OBC (NCL)

172

EWS

174

SC

164

ST

160

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 (Out of 300)

The Psychology JRF cut-off for the General category is 248, whereas for the SC category, it is 228, reflecting the relaxation provided to reserved categories.

CategoryCut Off Marks
General 248
OBC (NCL) 238
EWS 240
SC 228
ST 220

UGC NET Sociology Cut Off 2025

UGC NET 2025 Sociology cut-off marks for Assistant Professor vary across categories, with the highest being 220 for General and the lowest 188 for ST. 

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

220

OBC (NCL)

210

EWS

212

SC

196

ST

188

UGC NET Cut Off 2025: Commerce JRF Marks

UGC NET June 2025 Commerce JRF cut-off for the General category is 224. Cut-offs for reserved categories like SC is 202 and 188 for ST. You can check the category-wise marks in the table below.

Category

JRF Cut Off Marks

General

224

OBC (NCL)

212

EWS

218

SC

202

ST

188

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Political Science

As per the UGC NET Result PDF, the highest cut off for political science subject was for JRF position followed by Assistant Professor and PhD. For JRF, the cut off marks for General category is 244, 238 for EWS and 236 for OBC. You can check the category-wise cut off marks for all posts below.

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor

PhD

Unreserved

244

218

186

OBC (NCL)

236

202

168

EWS

238

200

160

SC

222

186

160

ST

218

180

156

UGC NET Home Science Cut Off

The cut off marks for UGC NET Home Science subject was a bit lower as compared to other subjects. Refer to the table to know Home Science cut off marks for all categories:

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor

PhD

Unreserved

202

174

150

OBC (NCL)

188

156

138

EWS

192

156

136

SC

182

148

132

ST

176

146

130

UGC NET 2025 Cut Off for Journalism

The JRF cut-off for Journalism in UGC NET June 2025 ranges from 204 to 180. Check the category-wise UGC NET JRF Cut OFf in the table below. 

Category

JRF Cut Off Marks

General

204

OBC (NCL)

190

EWS

190

SC

180

ST

182

UGC NET June 2025 Cut Off for Hindi

The UGC NET Hindi Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 218 to 182, 190 to 152 for Assistant Professor post and 160 to 134 for PhD. The highest cut off was for General category for all three posts.

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor

PhD

Unreserved

218

190

160

OBC (NCL)

208

172

146

EWS

210

174

142

SC

194

160

138

ST

182

152

134

How to Download UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF at ugcnet.nta.ac.in?

Follow the step-by-step guide below to access the UGC NET result and cutoff marks subject-wise for JRF and Assistant Professor posts:

  • Go to nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the “UGC NET June 2025 Cut Off” link under the latest announcements section.
  • You will be redirected to a new page with the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off PDFs.
  • Click on the relevant link and download the UGC NET Cut Off PDF on your device.
  • Open the PDF to view the minimum qualifying marks for your respective category and subject.

UGC NET Cut Off Last 5 years

Analyzing the UGC NET cut-off from the last five years helps candidates set a safe target score and prepare efficiently for the exam. It has been observed that the cut-off marks have remained more or less consistent each year. The highest cut-off in the last five years was for the General category in the Philosophy subject in 2023, for the Assistant Professor post, at 206 marks. However, this year, the highest UGC NET cut-off was for the General category in the Philosophy subject for the JRF position, at 224 marks.

Factors Influencing NTA UGC NET Cutoff Marks

The cut off marks for NTA UGC are influenced by several factors. Understanding these can help aspirants strategize better for the next December 2025 session. These key factors are:

  • Number of candidates appearing
  • Difficulty level of the exam
  • Subject-wise performance
  • Category of the candidate

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify the UGC NET exam, candidates must secure at least the minimum qualifying marks as set by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, this doesn’t guarantee your selection for JRF or Assistant Professor position. Only those who score equal to or above the cut off marks in their respective category and subject are shortlisted in the final merit list.

Category

Minimum Aggregate

Marks Required (out of 300)

General

40%

120

OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates

36%

108

SC/ST candidates

35%

105

PwD (Persons with Disabilities)

35%

105

Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
Read More

