UGC NET 2025 Cut Off Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET Cut Off 2025 along with the results for the June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the subject-wise cut-off marks for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts on the official website — nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29 across 285 cities in India. Out of 10,19,751 registered candidates, 7,51,907 appeared for the exam. Qualified candidates are now eligible for Assistant Professor roles, JRF, and Ph.D. admissions.
According to the official data, 5,90,897 female, 4,28,653 male, and 201 third-gender candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 5,289 candidates have qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor, while 54,885 have qualified for the Assistant Professor post alone, and 1,28,179 candidates have qualified for Ph.D. admission only. Check UGC NET Cut Off 2025 (Out of 300) for all subjects here.
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Out for June Session
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the UGC NET 2025 result today, July 21. Along with the result, the officials also released the cut-off marks for each subject and category separately. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their UGC NET June 2025 result and cut-off marks by entering their registration number and password on the official website.
As per the official data, a total of 10,19,751 candidates applied for the exam. Among them, 5,90,897 were female, 4,28,653 were male, and 201 candidates identified as third gender. However, only 7,51,907 candidates appeared for the exam, resulting in an overall attendance rate of approximately 74%. Of the candidates who appeared, 4,46,689 were female, 3,05,182 were male, and 36 were third-gender candidates.
|
Qualification Category
|
Number of Qualified Candidates
|
JRF & Assistant Professor
|
5,269
|
Assistant Professor & Ph.D. Admission
|
54,885
|
Ph.D. Only
|
1,28,179
|
Total Qualified Candidates
|
1,88,333
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF Link
The cut-off marks are released separately for JRF and Assistant Professor posts. You can check the subject-wise NTA NET Cut Off via the direct link mentioned below.
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Subject-wise
NTA NET exam was held from June 25 to June 29 in computer-based mode for 85 subjects across 285 cities in India. The provisional answer key was released on July 6. A total of 10,19,751 candidates registerd for the exam, out of which only 1,88,333 candidates qualified. You can check the category-wise UGC NET cut off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor posts in the table below.
|
Sub Code
|
Subject
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
PhD Only
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Cut Off Marks
|
001
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation
|
General
|
198
|
170
|
146
|
OBC (NCL)
|
184
|
150
|
132
|
EWS
|
186
|
154
|
132
|
SC
|
166
|
140
|
124
|
ST
|
162
|
136
|
122
|
002
|
Political Science
|
General
|
244
|
237
|
218
|
OBC (NCL)
|
236
|
136
|
202
|
EWS
|
238
|
64
|
200
|
SC
|
222
|
101
|
186
|
ST
|
218
|
44
|
180
|
003
|
Philosophy
|
General
|
222
|
194
|
166
|
OBC (NCL)
|
214
|
176
|
152
|
EWS
|
212
|
176
|
148
|
SC
|
200
|
166
|
144
|
ST
|
188
|
152
|
130
|
004
|
Psychology
|
General
|
248
|
226
|
200
|
OBC (NCL)
|
238
|
208
|
180
|
EWS
|
240
|
208
|
170
|
SC
|
228
|
194
|
166
|
ST
|
220
|
190
|
162
|
005
|
Sociology
|
General
|
220
|
192
|
162
|
OBC (NCL)
|
210
|
172
|
144
|
EWS
|
212
|
174
|
142
|
SC
|
196
|
158
|
136
|
ST
|
188
|
154
|
136
|
006
|
History
|
General
|
180
|
162
|
142
|
OBC (NCL)
|
172
|
150
|
132
|
EWS
|
174
|
150
|
130
|
SC
|
164
|
140
|
126
|
ST
|
160
|
138
|
124
|
008
|
Commerce
|
General
|
224
|
194
|
166
|
OBC (NCL)
|
212
|
174
|
150
|
EWS
|
218
|
176
|
146
|
SC
|
202
|
162
|
140
|
ST
|
188
|
158
|
138
|
009
|
Education
|
General
|
206
|
182
|
158
|
OBC (NCL)
|
194
|
166
|
144
|
EWS
|
198
|
164
|
142
|
SC
|
186
|
156
|
138
|
ST
|
184
|
154
|
136
|
012
|
Home Science
|
General
|
202
|
174
|
150
|
OBC (NCL)
|
188
|
156
|
138
|
EWS
|
192
|
156
|
136
|
SC
|
182
|
148
|
132
|
ST
|
176
|
146
|
130
|
017
|
Management
|
General
|
218
|
192
|
170
|
OBC (NCL)
|
206
|
176
|
156
|
EWS
|
208
|
174
|
152
|
SC
|
200
|
168
|
148
|
ST
|
194
|
166
|
146
|
020
|
Hindi
|
General
|
218
|
190
|
160
|
OBC (NCL)
|
208
|
172
|
146
|
EWS
|
210
|
174
|
142
|
SC
|
194
|
160
|
138
|
ST
|
182
|
152
|
134
|
025
|
Sanskrit
|
General
|
224
|
198
|
166
|
OBC (NCL)
|
212
|
178
|
146
|
EWS
|
218
|
178
|
144
|
SC
|
204
|
170
|
144
|
ST
|
196
|
160
|
136
|
030
|
English
|
General
|
188
|
166
|
146
|
OBC (NCL)
|
176
|
150
|
134
|
EWS
|
180
|
152
|
134
|
SC
|
166
|
140
|
126
|
ST
|
164
|
140
|
126
|
047
|
Physical Education
|
General
|
206
|
178
|
152
|
OBC (NCL)
|
194
|
160
|
138
|
EWS
|
194
|
160
|
138
|
SC
|
180
|
150
|
132
|
ST
|
186
|
150
|
132
|
080
|
Geography
|
General
|
216
|
192
|
164
|
OBC (NCL)
|
208
|
178
|
150
|
EWS
|
208
|
176
|
144
|
SC
|
196
|
166
|
142
|
ST
|
190
|
160
|
138
|
087
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
General
|
186
|
158
|
140
|
OBC (NCL)
|
172
|
142
|
128
|
EWS
|
172
|
144
|
130
|
SC
|
158
|
136
|
124
|
ST
|
160
|
136
|
122
|
089
|
Environmental Science
|
General
|
174
|
156
|
140
|
OBC (NCL)
|
164
|
144
|
130
|
EWS
|
166
|
144
|
130
|
SC
|
158
|
138
|
126
|
ST
|
156
|
136
|
124
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 History
The UGC NET History Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 180 to 160. The highest cut off went for General category followed by EWS.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
180
|
OBC (NCL)
|
172
|
EWS
|
174
|
SC
|
164
|
ST
|
160
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 (Out of 300)
The Psychology JRF cut-off for the General category is 248, whereas for the SC category, it is 228, reflecting the relaxation provided to reserved categories.
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|General
|248
|OBC (NCL)
|238
|EWS
|240
|SC
|228
|ST
|220
UGC NET Sociology Cut Off 2025
UGC NET 2025 Sociology cut-off marks for Assistant Professor vary across categories, with the highest being 220 for General and the lowest 188 for ST.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
220
|
OBC (NCL)
|
210
|
EWS
|
212
|
SC
|
196
|
ST
|
188
UGC NET Cut Off 2025: Commerce JRF Marks
UGC NET June 2025 Commerce JRF cut-off for the General category is 224. Cut-offs for reserved categories like SC is 202 and 188 for ST. You can check the category-wise marks in the table below.
|
Category
|
JRF Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
224
|
OBC (NCL)
|
212
|
EWS
|
218
|
SC
|
202
|
ST
|
188
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Political Science
As per the UGC NET Result PDF, the highest cut off for political science subject was for JRF position followed by Assistant Professor and PhD. For JRF, the cut off marks for General category is 244, 238 for EWS and 236 for OBC. You can check the category-wise cut off marks for all posts below.
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
PhD
|
Unreserved
|
244
|
218
|
186
|
OBC (NCL)
|
236
|
202
|
168
|
EWS
|
238
|
200
|
160
|
SC
|
222
|
186
|
160
|
ST
|
218
|
180
|
156
UGC NET Home Science Cut Off
The cut off marks for UGC NET Home Science subject was a bit lower as compared to other subjects. Refer to the table to know Home Science cut off marks for all categories:
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
PhD
|
Unreserved
|
202
|
174
|
150
|
OBC (NCL)
|
188
|
156
|
138
|
EWS
|
192
|
156
|
136
|
SC
|
182
|
148
|
132
|
ST
|
176
|
146
|
130
UGC NET 2025 Cut Off for Journalism
The JRF cut-off for Journalism in UGC NET June 2025 ranges from 204 to 180. Check the category-wise UGC NET JRF Cut OFf in the table below.
|
Category
|
JRF Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
204
|
OBC (NCL)
|
190
|
EWS
|
190
|
SC
|
180
|
ST
|
182
UGC NET June 2025 Cut Off for Hindi
The UGC NET Hindi Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 218 to 182, 190 to 152 for Assistant Professor post and 160 to 134 for PhD. The highest cut off was for General category for all three posts.
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
PhD
|
Unreserved
|
218
|
190
|
160
|
OBC (NCL)
|
208
|
172
|
146
|
EWS
|
210
|
174
|
142
|
SC
|
194
|
160
|
138
|
ST
|
182
|
152
|
134
How to Download UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF at ugcnet.nta.ac.in?
Follow the step-by-step guide below to access the UGC NET result and cutoff marks subject-wise for JRF and Assistant Professor posts:
- Go to nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for the “UGC NET June 2025 Cut Off” link under the latest announcements section.
- You will be redirected to a new page with the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off PDFs.
- Click on the relevant link and download the UGC NET Cut Off PDF on your device.
- Open the PDF to view the minimum qualifying marks for your respective category and subject.
UGC NET Cut Off Last 5 years
Analyzing the UGC NET cut-off from the last five years helps candidates set a safe target score and prepare efficiently for the exam. It has been observed that the cut-off marks have remained more or less consistent each year. The highest cut-off in the last five years was for the General category in the Philosophy subject in 2023, for the Assistant Professor post, at 206 marks. However, this year, the highest UGC NET cut-off was for the General category in the Philosophy subject for the JRF position, at 224 marks.
Factors Influencing NTA UGC NET Cutoff Marks
The cut off marks for NTA UGC are influenced by several factors. Understanding these can help aspirants strategize better for the next December 2025 session. These key factors are:
- Number of candidates appearing
- Difficulty level of the exam
- Subject-wise performance
- Category of the candidate
UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks
To qualify the UGC NET exam, candidates must secure at least the minimum qualifying marks as set by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, this doesn’t guarantee your selection for JRF or Assistant Professor position. Only those who score equal to or above the cut off marks in their respective category and subject are shortlisted in the final merit list.
|
Category
|
Minimum Aggregate
|
Marks Required (out of 300)
|
General
|
40%
|
120
|
OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates
|
36%
|
108
|
SC/ST candidates
|
35%
|
105
|
PwD (Persons with Disabilities)
|
35%
|
105
