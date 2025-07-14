BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 for 1040 Assistant Engineer posts on its official website. Written exam for Assistant Engineer is scheduled from July 17-19, 2025 across the state. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download admit card after using their login credentials. Hall ticket which is crucial documents to be carried by the candidates at exam venue, will be uploaded by the the Commission any time soon. Once released, candidates can download the bpsc assistant engineer admit card after using their login credentials. Earlier the Commission had laucnhed recruitment drive to recdruit a total of 1040 Assistant Engineer posts in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Release Date BPSC will be conducting the BPSC Assistant Engineer exam from July 17-19, 2025 across the state. It is expected that the Commission will release the hall ticket for the above exam shortly on its official website. Once uploaded, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket. We will provide here the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 download link once it is released by the BPSC- BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Download Link Details Mentioned on BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Candidates are advised to go through and check their BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the BPSC in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Overview Earlier the BPSC had launched the recruitment drive for 1040 Assistant Engineer posts in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering across the state. The written exam is scheduled to be held on July 17, 18, and 19, 2025. Check the table below for the BPSC AE Exam Date 2025 Overview. Event Date Organisation Name Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Posts Name Assistant Engineer Number of posts 1040 Exam Date July 17-19, 2025 Admit Card Status Soon Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in How to Download BPSC AE Admit Card 2025? Candidates going to attempt the BPSC AE exam will be able to download the admit card (once it gets officially released) from official website by following steps listed below

Visit the Official Website of your respective regional RRB.

Click on "BPSC AE Admit Card 2025" Link

Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Submit & Download Admit Card

Verify details and download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy for exam day. BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Exam Pattern Under the selection process for Assistant Engineer posts, candidates will have to appear in the written examination (objective)mode. As per the notification released, the written examination will be conducted on six papers, out of which 04 papers will be compulsory for all the streams and 02 papers will be optional. Questions will be asked for the first exam for the subjects including General English, General Hindi, General Studies and General Engineering Science. Apart from this, there will be two optional papers in objective form, which will be separate for Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.