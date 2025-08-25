SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
By Mohd Salman
Aug 25, 2025, 16:49 IST

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The SSC will release the Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 on August 26, 2025 at ssc.gov.in for the re-exam scheduled on August 29, 2025. Approximately 59,500 candidates can download it using their registration number and password. The hall ticket contains exam centre, shift, and reporting details.

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the link to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Approximately 59500 candidates who are going to appear in the reexamination will be able to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card from August 26, 2025. The SSC Phase 13 Reexam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025.
Candidates are requested to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches. The admit card will contain the details, such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, etc.

The SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 is the official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. The re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025, for which candidates must download it from ssc.gov.in starting August 26, 2025, using their registration number and password. This hall ticket contains crucial information such as your exam centre, reporting time, shift details, and candidate credentials, all of which must be verified carefully. Candidates are requested to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID to avoid disqualification.

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: Overview

SSC is all set to release the phase 13 admit card for candidates who are going to reappear in the rescheduled exam on August 26, 2025. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website using the registration number and password. Check the table below for SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Overview.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

SSC Selection Post Phase 13

Conducting Authority

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Admit Card Status

Releasing on August 26, 2025

CBT Re-Exam Date

August 29, 2025

Number of Candidates (Re-exam)

Approx. 59,500

Mode of Release

Online

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025

Candidates will be able to download the SSCN Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the admit card tab and then click on SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025
  • Enter your Registration Number and Password.
  • Solve the captcha and click “Login”.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Verify all details, including name, exam city, date, and shift.
  • Download and print the admit card for future use.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

