SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the link to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Approximately 59500 candidates who are going to appear in the reexamination will be able to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card from August 26, 2025. The SSC Phase 13 Reexam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025.
Candidates are requested to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches. The admit card will contain the details, such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, etc.
SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025
The SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 is the official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. The re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025, for which candidates must download it from ssc.gov.in starting August 26, 2025, using their registration number and password. This hall ticket contains crucial information such as your exam centre, reporting time, shift details, and candidate credentials, all of which must be verified carefully. Candidates are requested to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID to avoid disqualification.
SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: Overview
SSC is all set to release the phase 13 admit card for candidates who are going to reappear in the rescheduled exam on August 26, 2025. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website using the registration number and password. Check the table below for SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Overview.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Selection Post Phase 13
|
Conducting Authority
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Admit Card Status
|
Releasing on August 26, 2025
|
CBT Re-Exam Date
|
August 29, 2025
|
Number of Candidates (Re-exam)
|
Approx. 59,500
|
Mode of Release
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Download SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025
Candidates will be able to download the SSCN Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the admit card tab and then click on SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025
- Enter your Registration Number and Password.
- Solve the captcha and click “Login”.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Verify all details, including name, exam city, date, and shift.
- Download and print the admit card for future use.
