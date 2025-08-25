SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the link to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Approximately 59500 candidates who are going to appear in the reexamination will be able to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card from August 26, 2025. The SSC Phase 13 Reexam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025.

Candidates are requested to download the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches. The admit card will contain the details, such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, etc.

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025

The SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 is the official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. The re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025, for which candidates must download it from ssc.gov.in starting August 26, 2025, using their registration number and password. This hall ticket contains crucial information such as your exam centre, reporting time, shift details, and candidate credentials, all of which must be verified carefully. Candidates are requested to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID to avoid disqualification.