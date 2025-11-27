Every day, millions of people look for inspiration from individuals or stories that have shaped society through work, leadership, or contributions. There are many personalities that have worked for the welfare of the people and given so many contributions to the world. One of the most important personalities and a big contributor to India’s development is Narendra Modi, who is the country's current Prime Minister. Narendra Modi continues to be one of the most discussed and influential leaders in the world. Here is a simple overview on who he is, why he is known globally, and what major contributions he has made in public life. We will also have a look at his early life, political journey, key government initiatives, international image, and his family background. READ| Personality of the Day: Walt Disney



Personality of the Day: Narendra Modi Source: PTI

Narendra Damodardas Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, India. He is an Indian politician who has served as Prime Minister of India since 2014. He rose through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before becoming India’s national leader. Modi is widely known both inside India and internationally for his economic and development programmes, his style of leadership, and for the political changes associated with his terms in office. Britannica mentions: “Narendra Modi (born September 17, 1950, Vadnagar, India) is an Indian politician and government official who rose to become a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2014 he led his party to victory in elections to the Lok Sabha (lower chamber of the Indian parliament), after which he was sworn in as prime minister of India. Prior to that he had served (2001–14) as chief minister (head of government) of Gujarat state in western India.”

Why is Narendra Modi Famous? His Major Contributions Narendra Modi became a prominent figure both nationally and on a global level for several reasons: Electoral Success and Long Service Source India Today

He led the BJP to large parliamentary wins in 2014 and 2019 and was sworn in again in 2024, making him one of India’s longest-serving modern leaders. Britannica states: “The Modi-led BJP (and the BJP-led NDA alliance) won the majority again in the 2019 general election. Although the BJP failed to secure a majority on its own in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA alliance won 293 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for Modi to become the country’s prime minister for a third consecutive term.” Flagship National Programmes His government launched high-profile national initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India) and Make in India (to boost manufacturing), which are repeatedly described and promoted on official government portals. Further, the Modi-led government continues to work for the welfare of people through various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Economic and Policy Reforms His terms have included major policy moves such as the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 and then changing the reforms in the year 2025 for the welfare of people. He is also a strong supporter of Digital India and the country has seen a massive shift in digital payment methods under his leadership. The PIB mentions: “On the historic night of 1st July 2017, India embarked on a transformative journey in its tax landscape with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "a path-breaking legislation for New India," GST replaced a fragmented and complex indirect tax regime that burdened businesses and consumers alike.” These are some of the reasons that showcases that why Narendra Modi is an important public figure in today’s India

Narendra Modi: Early Life, Career, and Family Here is a simple overview of Narendra Modi’s early life before he took the political shift. Early Life and Background Source: BJP ORG

Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to a family of modest means and worked in his youth helping at the family’s tea stall, a detail often cited in biographical summaries and official profiles that underline his humble origins. He joined the RSS as a youth and later became active in the BJP. The PM India website mentions: “Narendra Modi’s inspiring life journey to the Office of Prime Minister began in the by-lanes of Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district. He was born on the 17th of September 1950; three years after India had gained its Independence. This makes him the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India. Mr. Modi is the third child born to Damodardas Modi and Hiraba Modi. Mr. Modi comes from a family of humble origins and modest means. The entire family lived in a small single storey house which was approximately 40 feet by 12 feet.”

“Narendra Modi’s formative years taught him early tough lessons as he balanced his studies, non-academic life to spare time to work at the family owned Tea Stall as the family struggled to make ends meet,” it adds. Early Career Source: BJP ORG

According to the PM India website, Narendra Modi’s early life was shaped by the spiritual environment of Vadnagar. He had a vision of contributing to society from an early age. It was at the age of 17 when he left home to travel across India. For two years, he explored different cultures and returned with a clear sense of purpose. Later on he moved to Ahmedabad and joined the RSS, which is a socio-cultural organisation working for India’s development. Sourc3: BJP ORG

Life in Ahmedabad became demanding, especially after 1972, when he became an RSS Pracharak. His routine ran from 5 am to late at night. In the late 1970s, he also joined the movement to protect democracy during the Emergency.

Throughout the 1980s, he handled various responsibilities in the RSS and became known for his strong organisational skills. In 1987, he entered the BJP as General Secretary in Gujarat. His first major success was helping the BJP win the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections. He also strengthened the party in the 1990 Gujarat Assembly elections. Source: BJP ORG

In the 1995 Assembly elections, his efforts helped the BJP secure 121 seats. The same year, he became the National Secretary of the BJP, managing party work in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. As General Secretary (Organisation), he contributed to the BJP’s victory in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections. A major turning point came in September 2001, when he received a call from Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, opening the path from organisational politics to governance and setting the stage for the next chapter of his public life.

Political Rise and State Leadership Source: BJP ORG

Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. His tenure included major economic initiatives in the state and also a period of intense controversy after the 2002 communal violence in Gujarat. National Leadership and Recent Years Source: BJP ORG

Modi took the position of the Prime Minister of India for the first time in May 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 and again sworn in for a third term in 2024. As the nation’s Prime Minister he has promoted various programs such as Swachh Bharat and Make in India, oversaw economic reforms, and pursued a more assertive foreign policy. The PM India website mentions: “History was scripted in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on the evening of 26th May 2014 as Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India after a historic mandate from the people of India.”

Narendra Modi: Family and Personal Life Modi’s personal life has been described in public records and official biographies. He has stated that he had an early arranged marriage to Jashodaben. However, he later lived a life focused on political work and public service Famous Quotes by Narendra Modi Below are five quotes commonly attributed to Narendra Modi. “World's keenness to engage with India has risen. In such times 'fear of unknown' can be an obstacle. Our diaspora can help overcome this.”

“Give water to the farmers of this country and see the wonders they can do.”

“In our country, only what is talked about is seen as reform. If it isn't talked about, it isn't seen as reform. It shows our ignorance. My mantra is reform to transform, and I say in my government - Reform, Perform and Transform.”

“The country has 80 crore youth. They are below 35 years of age. If youth have the skill, they can change the destiny of this country.”

“Peace, unity and harmony are useful in family, life, society and for the nation. And to all those who believe in Vasudhaive Kutumbakam, the whole world is one.”