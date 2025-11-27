The Police force in India follows a clearly defined rank structure. This hierarchy is very crucial as it helps maintain discipline, ensures smooth functioning, and creates a proper chain of command. Every rank of a police officer in India comes with different responsibilities, powers, and duties. Understanding about these ranks can be useful for students preparing for competitive exams, people interested in governance, and anyone who wants to know how law and order is maintained in the country. In India, the police system is divided mainly into two broad categories: Officers belonging to the Indian Police Service (IPS) and State Police officers recruited through State Police Services. The uniform, badges, and shoulder insignia help identify the rank of an officer. Although the naming pattern may slightly differ from one state to another, the overall hierarchy remains largely the same.

Below is the complete list of police ranks in India according to the Maharashtra State Police: 1. Director General of Police (DGP) The DGP is the highest-ranking police officer in a state. They head the entire police force and are responsible for major policymaking, overall supervision, and coordination. Every state usually has one DGP who reports directly to the state government, especially the Home Department. The Andhra Pradesh Police website mentions: “The Director-General of Police is the head of the Police Department of the State. His main role is Law enforcement and thereby, to promote the dynamic Rule of Law. The functioning and administration of the police throughout the State are vested in him. He advises the Government on all police matters, both administrative and operational. He is responsible to the Government for the internal management, economy, equipment, training, discipline and efficient discharge of duties by all members of the force. He is ultimately responsible for making the Police organization fully efficient at all levels for preventing and detecting crime, maintenance of public order, law and order, safety and security and preservation of peace. He has to keep the Government informed of the state of crime and all political, communal, subversive and terrorist movements throughout the State and to advise the Government as to the manner of dealing with them.”

2. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) An ADGP assists the DGP in managing state-level operations. They supervise important zones or special branches like law and order, crime, training, or administration. They ensure that the DGP’s policies are implemented smoothly. The Andhra Pradesh Police website mentions: “The Addl. Director General of Police (L & O) is the staff officer of the DGP to assist him in supervision of the police of all the districts in the state in the matters of prevention of breach of peace, maintenance of public order, law and order, planning and implementation of operations and in dealing with all situations including terrorist and subversive activities, communal, caste, or regional or other widespread agitations subject to the control of DGP.” 3. Inspector General of Police (IGP)

IGPs are in charge of a police range, which consists of multiple districts. Their job is to oversee district superintendents, maintain coordination between districts, and monitor crime situations at a regional level. They play an important role in planning and reviewing major policing strategies. The Andhra Pradesh Police website states: “IsGP hold vital senior management and operational positions, based on functional division. They should study and formulate policy in respect of the subject handled by them and guide the unit officers in the state in respect of that subject. They should be well informed of the matters under their charge and with this ability, should guide their sub-ordinates working under them." 4. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) A DIG works under the IGP and supervises a set of districts or a specific branch. They assist the IGP in reviewing investigations, maintaining law and order, and ensuring proper working of district police units.

The Suraksha website mentions: “The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) is a senior rank in the Indian Police Service, responsible for supervising police operations over a range or a group of districts within a state. Reporting directly to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the DIG’s role bridges the gap between the top command and field officers. This rank is typically attained through promotion after years of dedicated service or directly as part of the Indian Police Service (IPS).” 5. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) The SSP heads large and important districts. Their job is to manage the overall functioning of district police, including crime prevention, investigation, traffic management, and public safety. In smaller districts, this role is taken up by a Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Suraksha website mentions: “The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) is a critical rank in the police hierarchy, primarily responsible for heading the police force in a district or a significant jurisdiction. SSPs manage a wide range of operations, including crime control, law enforcement, and public safety. This rank is typically held by experienced officers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and administrative capabilities." 6. Superintendent of Police (SP) The SP is the district head in medium-sized districts. They supervise all police stations in the district, guide investigations, maintain law and order, and report to the IGP or DIG. SPs also coordinate during emergencies, festivals, elections, and major public events. According to Meghalaya Police PDF, “The Superintendent of Police in-charged Law and Order security as well as Administrative Control with Officers and men under him within his District.”

7. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) The ASP assists the SP in day-to-day tasks. They may be given charge of special wings like traffic, crime branch, cybersecurity, or rural policing. Newly posted IPS officers often begin their field career as ASPs. The Suraksha website mentions: “The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) serves as the second-in-command in a district police setup, assisting the SP in the efficient administration of law and order. ASPs are generally appointed through the IPS or promoted from lower ranks.” 8. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) / Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) The rank of DSP or ACP (in Commissionerate areas) is the first gazetted rank in the State Police Services. They typically supervise a subdivision or a circle that includes several police stations. They ensure smooth coordination between police stations and handle serious law-and-order situations.

9. Inspector of Police Inspectors are in charge of major police stations. They supervise station-level investigations, manage staff, maintain records, and ensure proper response to public complaints. In cities, some Inspectors handle specialised units like crime, traffic, or special operations. The Gandhinagar Police website mentions: “He has to perform general supervision of the Police Station. He has the responsibility of discipline of his subordinate officers and staff. He has to see to it whether offences occurring in the area are registered properly in the Police Station or not, whether they are property investigated or not. Furthermore he himself has to investigate in important cases and to investigate in the cases assigned by his higher officers. He has also the responsibility to provide guidance to his subordinate officers and staff. He has to perform his duties diligently as per the special orders of his higher officers.”

10. Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) The SI is usually the first investigating officer in most cases. They register FIRs, conduct investigations, visit crime scenes, make arrests, and file charge sheets in court. They also monitor the work of constables and head constables in the police station. The Gandhinagar Police website mentions: “He has responsible to investigate properly the offences occurring in his area and to obtain information during investigation. He has to perform duties of preventing occurrence of cognizable offences, to take necessary action in accordance with law after obtaining guidance from his higher officers for taking action against the offenders of crime and to perform Petrol Duty, Night Round Duty, Parade and other duties as per the orders of the higher authorities.” 11. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI)

ASIs help the SIs in investigations and station work. They monitor beat policing, collect initial information, assist during patrolling, and manage basic administrative tasks. The Gandhinagar Police website states, “To obey and execute the orders of Sub Inspector and higher authorities and to get them obeyed and executed from the constables. He has to inform his Sub Inspector about the possible occurrence of an offence in his area and has to search for the offences without waiting for the orders and to start investigation in the matter. He has to prevent the offences to occur, to maintain the situation of law and order and to obey and execute the orders of his higher officers.” 12. Head Constable Head Constables supervise constables and assign duties during patrolling, traffic control, or station activities. They also support senior officers during investigations and maintain important case records.