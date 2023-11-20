15 Thanksgiving Quiz Questions with Answers to Play with Your Family

Thanksgiving Quiz: Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends. People gather to express gratitude and enjoy delicious feasts. Other than enjoying Turkey, enjoying quizzes is part of the tradition, it is basically to learn fun facts about the most awaited holiday of the year. This Thanksgiving trivia quiz covers the historical origin, rituals and culinary traditions of the festival. So, it is time for you to move ahead with the holiday spirit.

Ans. Abraham Lincoln

What is the traditional main course for Thanksgiving dinner?

(a) Ham

(b) Turkey

(c) Mutton

(d) Chicken

Ans. Turkey

In what year did President Abraham Lincoln declare Thanksgiving a national holiday?

(a) 1862

(b) 1863

(c) 1864

(d) 1865

Ans. 1862

Which Native American tribe played a significant role in the first Thanksgiving feast?

(a) Wampanoag

(b) Cherokee

(c) Iroquois

(d) Lenape

Ans. Wampanoag

What is the origin of the name "Thanksgiving"?

(a) To express gratitude for a bountiful harvest

(b) To commemorate the signing of the Mayflower Compact

(c) To honour the Pilgrims' journey to America

(d) To mark the end of the Revolutionary War

Ans. To express gratitude for a bountiful harvest

What is the traditional dessert for Thanksgiving dinner?

(a) Pumpkin pie

(b) Apple pie

(c) Pecan pie

(d) Cherry pie

Ans. Pumpkin pie

What is the significance of the Mayflower Compact?

(a) It was the first written constitution of the United States.

(b) It established a government for the Plymouth Colony.

(c) It declared independence from British rule.

(d) It outlined the terms of a peace treaty between the Pilgrims and the Native Americans.



Ans. It established a government for the Plymouth Colony.

What is the origin of the Thanksgiving tradition of watching football?

(a) It began with the first Thanksgiving feast.

(b) It was a tradition brought over from England.

(c) It started in the 1800s as a way to entertain guests after dinner.

(d) It became popular in the 1920s with the rise of professional football.

Ans. It became popular in the 1920s with the rise of professional football.

What is the significance of the Thanksgiving parade?

(a) It celebrates the arrival of the Pilgrims to America.

(b) It honours the contributions of Native Americans to American society.

(c) It marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

(d) It is a tradition that has been passed down for generations.

Ans. It marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

What is the meaning of the cornucopia, a symbol often associated with Thanksgiving?

(a) Abundance and prosperity

(b) Gratitude and generosity

(c) Harvest and bounty

(d) Thanksgiving and celebration

Ans. Abundance and prosperity

What is the main purpose of Thanksgiving?

(a) To celebrate the end of the harvest season

(b) To express gratitude for blessings and good fortune

(c) To commemorate historical events and achievements

(d) To strengthen family and community bonds

Ans. To express gratitude for blessings and good fortune

What was the original name of the holiday now known as Thanksgiving?

(a) Harvest Festival

(b) Day of Gratitude

(c) Pilgrims' Feast

(d) Turkey Day

Ans. Day of Gratitude

Which president is credited with popularizing the tradition of pardoning a turkey each Thanksgiving?

(A) John F. Kennedy

(B) Richard Nixon

(C) Ronald Reagan

(D) George H.W. Bush

Ans. Ronald Reagan

What is the name of the annual football game played on Thanksgiving Day in the United States?

(a) The Turkey Bowl

(b) The Pigskin Classic

(c) The Gridiron Gauntlet

(d) The Turkey Day Showdown

Ans. The Turkey Bowl

Which state raises the highest number of turkeys in the United States?

(A) Minnesota

(B) California

(C) North Carolina

(D) Texas

Answer: Minnesota

