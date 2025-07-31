TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Merit List Released for MBBS/BDS Admissions; PwD Verification Ongoing

Gujarat NEET 2025: The ACPUGMEC released the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List for MBBS and BDS courses today, July 31, 2025 at medadmgujarat.org. The list includes candidate names, general merit ranks, AIRs, NEET scores, and percentiles. The verification for PwD candidates will take place from August 2 - 4, 2025 at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, between 9 am and 10 am.

Jul 31, 2025, 19:11 IST
Gujarat NEET 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Merit List for MBBS and BDS courses today, July 31, 2025. Candidates can access the merit list online on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. The Gujarat NEET 2025 merit list has the candidate names, general merit ranks, AIRs, NEET scores, percentiles, and other details.

The verification of PwD candidates will be done from August 2 to 4, 2025 where the applicants will be required to appear before the Medical Appeal Board, Dean, BJ Medical College, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, with the disability certificate between 9 am to 10 am.

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling 

Candidates can check the important details related to Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 

Board name 

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

medadmgujarat.org

Stream 

Medical 

Courses 

MBBS 

BDS

Merit list release date

July 31, 2025

PwD verification dates 

August 2 to 4, 2025 from 9 - 10 AM

PwD verification venue 

Medical Appeal Board, Dean, BJ Medical College, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration date to August 3, 2025 for candidates applying for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

How to Check Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Merit List?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Merit List online:

  1. Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Undergraduate Admission’ tab, click on ‘Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic & Homeopathy’ link
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. Under the ‘Provisional UG Merit List 2025’ tab, click on your relevant list
    1. General Merit List
    2. SC Merit List
    3. ST Merit List
    4. SEBC Merit List
    5. EWS Merit List
    6. NRI Merit
    7. NRI Report
    8. NHL Local Quota Candidate List
    9. SMC Local Quota Candidate List
    10. Not Eligible Candidate List with Reasons
  5. Check your name and download the list for future use

