Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Merit List Released for MBBS/BDS Admissions; PwD Verification Ongoing

Gujarat NEET 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Merit List for MBBS and BDS courses today, July 31, 2025. Candidates can access the merit list online on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. The Gujarat NEET 2025 merit list has the candidate names, general merit ranks, AIRs, NEET scores, percentiles, and other details.
The verification of PwD candidates will be done from August 2 to 4, 2025 where the applicants will be required to appear before the Medical Appeal Board, Dean, BJ Medical College, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, with the disability certificate between 9 am to 10 am.
Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling
Candidates can check the important details related to Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling
|
Board name
|
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
medadmgujarat.org
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Courses
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Merit list release date
|
July 31, 2025
|
PwD verification dates
|
August 2 to 4, 2025 from 9 - 10 AM
|
PwD verification venue
|
Medical Appeal Board, Dean, BJ Medical College, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration date to August 3, 2025 for candidates applying for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.
How to Check Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Merit List?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Merit List online:
- Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org
- On the homepage, under the ‘Undergraduate Admission’ tab, click on ‘Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic & Homeopathy’ link
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Under the ‘Provisional UG Merit List 2025’ tab, click on your relevant list
- Check your name and download the list for future use
