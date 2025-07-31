Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Merit List Released for MBBS/BDS Admissions; PwD Verification Ongoing

Gujarat NEET 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Merit List for MBBS and BDS courses today, July 31, 2025. Candidates can access the merit list online on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. The Gujarat NEET 2025 merit list has the candidate names, general merit ranks, AIRs, NEET scores, percentiles, and other details.

The verification of PwD candidates will be done from August 2 to 4, 2025 where the applicants will be required to appear before the Medical Appeal Board, Dean, BJ Medical College, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, with the disability certificate between 9 am to 10 am.