TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

JCECE Result 2025: PCB, PCM, and PCMB Result Releasing Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in - More Details Here

JCECE Result 2025: The JCECE Board will release the JCECE 2025 results for PCM, PCB, and PCMB streams today, July 31, 2025 on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who took the agriculture and allied courses exam can find their results and OMR sheets. The board will also publish a list of shortlisted students and their interview schedules online after the results are announced.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 31, 2025, 16:19 IST
JCECE Result 2025 release on July 31, 2025.
JCECE Result 2025 release on July 31, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

JCECE Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the JCECE 2025 Result for PCM, PCB, and PCMB streams today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the agriculture and allied courses can check their results online on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

The OMR sheets will also be uploaded on the website for students to check their scores and download. The board will release the list of shortlisted students and their interview schedules on the website after the declaration of JCECE Result 2025.

JCECEB Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can find the important details related to JCECEB Exam 2025 Result here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (JCECE)

Board name 

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Streams 

PCM

PCB

PCMB

Answer key release date

June 16, 2025

Objection window date 

June 19, 2025

Result date 

July 31, 2025

Also Read: CLAT 2025 Registration Begins August 1 for UG & PG Law Courses - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

How to Check the JCECE 2025 Result?

Candidates who took the JCECE Exam 2025 can follow the mentioned steps to check their JCECE Result 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘RESULTS; tab, click on the ‘JCECE 2025’ link
  3. From the options given, select your exam stream
  4. In the log in window, enter your roll number and date of birth
  5. Click on ‘Submit’
  6. Your JCECE 2025 marksheet will appear
  7. Check your details and download for future use

Also Read: CAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

Candidates can also check JCECE 2025 OMR Sheet online by clicking on the link present on homepage titled “Download OMR Answer Sheet – JCECE 2025,” followed by entering your login details.

Related Stories

 To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News