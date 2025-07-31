JCECE Result 2025: PCB, PCM, and PCMB Result Releasing Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in - More Details Here

JCECE Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the JCECE 2025 Result for PCM, PCB, and PCMB streams today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the agriculture and allied courses can check their results online on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The OMR sheets will also be uploaded on the website for students to check their scores and download. The board will release the list of shortlisted students and their interview schedules on the website after the declaration of JCECE Result 2025.

JCECEB Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can find the important details related to JCECEB Exam 2025 Result here: