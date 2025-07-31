JCECE Result 2025: PCB, PCM, and PCMB Result Releasing Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in - More Details Here

JCECE Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the JCECE 2025 Result for PCM, PCB, and PCMB streams today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the agriculture and allied courses can check their results online on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
The OMR sheets will also be uploaded on the website for students to check their scores and download. The board will release the list of shortlisted students and their interview schedules on the website after the declaration of JCECE Result 2025.
JCECEB Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can find the important details related to JCECEB Exam 2025 Result here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (JCECE)
|
Board name
|
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
|
Streams
|
PCM
PCB
PCMB
|
Answer key release date
|
June 16, 2025
|
Objection window date
|
June 19, 2025
|
Result date
|
July 31, 2025
How to Check the JCECE 2025 Result?
Candidates who took the JCECE Exam 2025 can follow the mentioned steps to check their JCECE Result 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘RESULTS; tab, click on the ‘JCECE 2025’ link
- From the options given, select your exam stream
- In the log in window, enter your roll number and date of birth
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Your JCECE 2025 marksheet will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
Candidates can also check JCECE 2025 OMR Sheet online by clicking on the link present on homepage titled “Download OMR Answer Sheet – JCECE 2025,” followed by entering your login details.
