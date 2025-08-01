CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM‑JANMAN): Key Components and Implementation Process

PM-JANMAN Scheme: The Union Government of India has announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) in the Union Budget 2023-24 to help uplift 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across 18 states and one Union Territory. The mission seeks to bridge long-standing gaps in infrastructure, social security, livelihood, education, and healthcare through coordinated interventions across nine ministries over a three‑year period (2023‑24 to 2025‑26).

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 1, 2025, 13:21 IST
PM JANMAN Scheme
PM JANMAN Scheme

PM-JANMAN Scheme: The PM-JANMAN Scheme was launched on 15 November 2023,on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to improve the socio-economic status of PVTGs by bridging gaps in health, education, livelihoods. The mission’s primary goal is to enhance the living conditions of the PVTGs by ensuring that they must have access to basic amenities such as safe housing, clean drinking water & sanitation, education, healthcare and nutrition, connectivity, sustainable livelihoods,etc. Check this article for all the information related to the PM-JANMAN Scheme.

Objectives of PM-JANMAN Scheme

PM‑JANMAN aims to provide PVTG families and habitations with essential services, including safe housing, clean drinking water, healthcare, nutrition, connectivity, electrification, education support, and livelihood opportunities, thereby improving their socio‑economic status.

Budget and Timeline for PM-JANMAN Scheme

The mission has a total budget of ₹24,104 crore- ₹15,336 Cr from the Centre and ₹8,768 Cr from states. It spans 2023‑24 through 2025‑26, with execution entrusted to nine union ministries alongside state governments and implementation agencies.

Key Components (11 Interventions by 9 Ministries)

The mission aims to cover all eligible PVTG beneficiaries and PVTG habitations through 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries including MoTA which are as follows:

Ministry

Intervention

Scheme

Rural Development

Pucca houses

PMAY‑G

Rural Development

Rural roads

PMGSY

Jal Shakti

Piped water supply

Jal Jeevan Mission

Health & Family Welfare

Mobile Medical Units

NHM / MMU

Women & Child Dev

Anganwadi centres

Anganwadi Services

Education

Tribal student hostels

Samagra Shiksha

Communications

Mobile towers

USOF

Power / MNRE

Household electrification / solar

RDSS / New Solar Power Scheme

Tribal Affairs

Van Dhan Vikas Kendras & MPCs

VDVK & MPC facilities

Skill Development

Vocational training

PM Kaushal Vikas / Samagra Shiksha

PM JANMAN Scheme: Implementation Process & Awareness Generation

  • IEC Campaigns and Gram Sabhas are being held across PVTG habitations to raise awareness of entitlements and assist in preparing required documents like Aadhaar, caste certificates, Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman cards, etc.

  • The scheme leverages Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, Multipurpose Centres, and local platforms (e.g. markets, community halls, CSCs, Gram Panchayats) for service saturation and outreach.

PM‑JANMAN is a flagship effort to ensure tribal inclusion and justice by directly investing in tribal habitations with visible transformation in quality of life over its three‑year span.

 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News