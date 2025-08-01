Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM‑JANMAN): Key Components and Implementation Process

PM-JANMAN Scheme: The PM-JANMAN Scheme was launched on 15 November 2023,on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to improve the socio-economic status of PVTGs by bridging gaps in health, education, livelihoods. The mission’s primary goal is to enhance the living conditions of the PVTGs by ensuring that they must have access to basic amenities such as safe housing, clean drinking water & sanitation, education, healthcare and nutrition, connectivity, sustainable livelihoods,etc. Check this article for all the information related to the PM-JANMAN Scheme.
Objectives of PM-JANMAN Scheme
PM‑JANMAN aims to provide PVTG families and habitations with essential services, including safe housing, clean drinking water, healthcare, nutrition, connectivity, electrification, education support, and livelihood opportunities, thereby improving their socio‑economic status.
Budget and Timeline for PM-JANMAN Scheme
The mission has a total budget of ₹24,104 crore- ₹15,336 Cr from the Centre and ₹8,768 Cr from states. It spans 2023‑24 through 2025‑26, with execution entrusted to nine union ministries alongside state governments and implementation agencies.
Key Components (11 Interventions by 9 Ministries)
The mission aims to cover all eligible PVTG beneficiaries and PVTG habitations through 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries including MoTA which are as follows:
Ministry
Intervention
Scheme
Rural Development
Pucca houses
PMAY‑G
Rural Development
Rural roads
PMGSY
Jal Shakti
Piped water supply
Jal Jeevan Mission
Health & Family Welfare
Mobile Medical Units
NHM / MMU
Women & Child Dev
Anganwadi centres
Anganwadi Services
Education
Tribal student hostels
Samagra Shiksha
Communications
Mobile towers
USOF
Power / MNRE
Household electrification / solar
RDSS / New Solar Power Scheme
Tribal Affairs
Van Dhan Vikas Kendras & MPCs
VDVK & MPC facilities
Skill Development
Vocational training
PM Kaushal Vikas / Samagra Shiksha
PM JANMAN Scheme: Implementation Process & Awareness Generation
-
IEC Campaigns and Gram Sabhas are being held across PVTG habitations to raise awareness of entitlements and assist in preparing required documents like Aadhaar, caste certificates, Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman cards, etc.
-
The scheme leverages Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, Multipurpose Centres, and local platforms (e.g. markets, community halls, CSCs, Gram Panchayats) for service saturation and outreach.
PM‑JANMAN is a flagship effort to ensure tribal inclusion and justice by directly investing in tribal habitations with visible transformation in quality of life over its three‑year span.
