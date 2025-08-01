Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM‑JANMAN): Key Components and Implementation Process

PM-JANMAN Scheme: The PM-JANMAN Scheme was launched on 15 November 2023,on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to improve the socio-economic status of PVTGs by bridging gaps in health, education, livelihoods. The mission’s primary goal is to enhance the living conditions of the PVTGs by ensuring that they must have access to basic amenities such as safe housing, clean drinking water & sanitation, education, healthcare and nutrition, connectivity, sustainable livelihoods,etc. Check this article for all the information related to the PM-JANMAN Scheme.

Objectives of PM-JANMAN Scheme

PM‑JANMAN aims to provide PVTG families and habitations with essential services, including safe housing, clean drinking water, healthcare, nutrition, connectivity, electrification, education support, and livelihood opportunities, thereby improving their socio‑economic status.