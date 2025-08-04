RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Release at ssc.gov.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card Here

The SSC CGL City Slip 2025 will be released for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025. The city slip contains the details, such as exam city and exam date. Direct Link to download the SSC CGL City Slip 2025 will be provided below.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 4, 2025, 18:50 IST
SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025
SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL City Slip is an important document that helps candidates to know about their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance.

Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 from the official website by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Continue reading the article to learn about the steps to download SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025.

SSC CGL City Slip 2025

The SSC CGL Exam 2025 will be conducted on multiple days in different cities across the nation to select eligible candidates for posts like Assistant Section Officer, Inspector (Income Tax, Central Excise, Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, and more. The SSC CGL City intimation slip 2025 will contain the details of the city of examination and is not valid for the examination.

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview

SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination between August 13 and August 30, 2025 to select eligible candidates for 14,582 Group B and C posts across various government departments. Check the table below for SSC CGL Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of Exam

SSC CGLE 2025

Total Vacancies

14582

Exam Level

Graduation Level

Exam Date

August 13 and August 30, 2025

Exam Dates

24th July – 1st August 2025 (CBT)

Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Typing Test 

Document Verification

Official Website

https://ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025?

The SSC CGL city slip (or city intimation slip) is a preliminary document released before the admit card that informs candidates about their exam city, date, and shift. Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the above link or by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
  • Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
  • SSC CGL City Slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News