SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Release at ssc.gov.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card Here

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL City Slip is an important document that helps candidates to know about their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance.
Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 from the official website by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Continue reading the article to learn about the steps to download SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025.
SSC CGL City Slip 2025
The SSC CGL Exam 2025 will be conducted on multiple days in different cities across the nation to select eligible candidates for posts like Assistant Section Officer, Inspector (Income Tax, Central Excise, Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, and more. The SSC CGL City intimation slip 2025 will contain the details of the city of examination and is not valid for the examination.
SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview
SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination between August 13 and August 30, 2025 to select eligible candidates for 14,582 Group B and C posts across various government departments. Check the table below for SSC CGL Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Name of Exam
|
SSC CGLE 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
14582
|
Exam Level
|
Graduation Level
|
Exam Date
|
August 13 and August 30, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
24th July – 1st August 2025 (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1
Tier 2
Typing Test
Document Verification
|
Official Website
How to Download SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025?
The SSC CGL city slip (or city intimation slip) is a preliminary document released before the admit card that informs candidates about their exam city, date, and shift. Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the above link or by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
- Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
- SSC CGL City Slip will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and download it for future reference.
