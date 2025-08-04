SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 Release at ssc.gov.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card Here

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL City Slip is an important document that helps candidates to know about their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance.

Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025 from the official website by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Continue reading the article to learn about the steps to download SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025.

SSC CGL City Slip 2025

The SSC CGL Exam 2025 will be conducted on multiple days in different cities across the nation to select eligible candidates for posts like Assistant Section Officer, Inspector (Income Tax, Central Excise, Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, and more. The SSC CGL City intimation slip 2025 will contain the details of the city of examination and is not valid for the examination.