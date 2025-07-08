Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins at Official Portal

Delhi University CSAS UG 2025 Phase 2

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to launch Phase 2 of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions in the second week of July 2025. This phase is crucial for all candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exam and are aspiring to join DU's diverse undergraduate programs. Applicants should prepare to submit their applications directly through the CUET DU CSAS portal.

Also check: How much CUET score is required for admission to Delhi University Colleges?

The official DU UG admission portal is exclusively at admission.uod.ac.in. Since the CSAS Phase 2 portal is expected to be live for only about a week, prospective students should start preparing their list of desired programs and colleges now.

This process requires students to enroll using their CUET application number and date of birth, ensuring that only CUET-qualified candidates can proceed with their applications.

The University of Delhi is set to announce Phase II of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG) next week. All prospective applicants who haven't yet completed CSAS Phase I are advised to do so immediately. Moreover, as per the official announcement, candidates are strongly encouraged to begin compiling their prioritised list of desired programs and colleges in advance of the Phase II launch.