How much CUET score is required for admission to Delhi University Colleges?

Delhi University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses, including BA, BCom, and BSc, across its 91 colleges. These colleges are distributed across three main campuses: North, South, and Off-campus. However, admission to DU is highly competitive; students need to meet specific cut-off criteria for their desired college and course.
Top Delhi University colleges such as SRCC, Hindu College, Miranda House, and Lady Shri Ram College typically have very high admission cut-offs. The same goes for popular courses like BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, BCom (Hons), and BA (Hons) English, which also experience high demand and correspondingly high cut-offs.
Expected DU UG Cut-offs 2025
The table below shows the expected cut-off percentiles for some courses.
|
Name of DU Colleges
|
B.Sc Percentile Cut Off
|
B.A Percentile Cutoff
|
Bcom Percentile Cut Off
|
Acharya Narendra Dev College
|
96 - 98
|
95 - 96
|
96 - 98
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
|
98 - 100
|
96 - 97
|
96 - 98
|
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|
96 - 98
|
97.5 - 98.5
|
99 - 100
|
Bharati College
|
99 - 100
|
95 - 97
|
99 - 100
|
Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|
99 - 100
|
96 - 97
|
99 - 100
|
Daulat Ram College
|
99 - 100
|
98.5 - 99.5
|
94 - 96
|
Delhi College of Arts & Commerce
|
89 - 90
|
99 or over
|
99 - 100
|
Deshbandhu College
|
96 - 98
|
98 - 99
|
99 - 100
|
Gargi College
|
76 - 78
|
88 - 90
|
80 - 81
|
Hans Raj College
|
99 - 100
|
99 or over
|
99 - 100
|
Hindu College
|
96 - 98
|
98.5 - 99.5
|
99 - 100
|
Janki Devi Memorial College
|
96 - 98
|
99 or over
|
96 - 98
|
Jesus & Mary College
|
92 - 93
|
98.5 - 99.5
|
99 - 100
|
Kirori Mal College
|
96 - 98
|
99 or over
|
99 - 100
|
Lady Sri Ram College for Women
|
93 - 95
|
98 - 99.5
|
99 - 100
|
Lakshmi Bai College for Women
|
92 - 94
|
97 - 99
|
99 - 100
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
96 - 98
|
96 - 97
|
99 - 100
|
Maharshi Valmiki College of Education
|
92 - 94
|
95 - 96
|
96 - 98
|
Maitreyi College for Women
|
93 - 94
|
97 - 98
|
96 - 98
|
Mata Sundri College for Women
|
91 - 92
|
96 - 97
|
99 - 100
|
Miranda House
|
92 - 93
|
99 - 100
|
99 - 100
|
Moti Lal Nehru College
|
99 - 100
|
98.5 - 99
|
98 - 99
|
Rajdhani College
|
97 - 99
|
97 - 99
|
97 - 98
|
Ramanujan College
|
96 - 97
|
98 - 99
|
98 - 99
|
Ramjas College
|
96 - 97
|
99 or over
|
99 - 100
|
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
|
98 - 99
|
97 - 98
|
98 - 99
|
Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
|
97 - 98
|
98 - 99
|
98 - 99
|
Sri Ram College of Commerce
|
NA
|
NA
|
99 - 100
