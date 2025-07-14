How much CUET score is required for admission to Delhi University Colleges?

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Gaining admission to Delhi University (DU) colleges through CUET is highly competitive. The required cutoff scores vary significantly, depending on your chosen course, the specific college, and your applicant category (e.g., General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS).

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jul 21, 2025, 18:58 IST
CUET Score required for admission to Delhi University Colleges

Delhi University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses, including BA, BCom, and BSc, across its 91 colleges. These colleges are distributed across three main campuses: North, South, and Off-campus. However, admission to DU is highly competitive; students need to meet specific cut-off criteria for their desired college and course.

Top Delhi University colleges such as SRCC, Hindu College, Miranda House, and Lady Shri Ram College typically have very high admission cut-offs. The same goes for popular courses like BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, BCom (Hons), and BA (Hons) English, which also experience high demand and correspondingly high cut-offs.

Expected DU UG Cut-offs 2025

The table below shows the expected cut-off percentiles for some courses.

Name of DU Colleges

B.Sc Percentile Cut Off

B.A Percentile Cutoff

Bcom Percentile Cut Off

Acharya Narendra Dev College

96 - 98

95 - 96

96 - 98

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

98 - 100

96 - 97

96 - 98

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

96 - 98

97.5 - 98.5

99 - 100

Bharati College

99 - 100

95 - 97

99 - 100

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

99 - 100

96 - 97

99 - 100

Daulat Ram College

99 - 100

98.5 - 99.5

94 - 96

Delhi College of Arts & Commerce

89 - 90

99 or over

99 - 100

Deshbandhu College

96 - 98

98 - 99

99 - 100

Gargi College

76 - 78

88 - 90

80 - 81

Hans Raj College

99 - 100

99 or over

99 - 100

Hindu College

96 - 98

98.5 - 99.5

99 - 100

Janki Devi Memorial College

96 - 98

99 or over

96 - 98

Jesus & Mary College

92 - 93

98.5 - 99.5

99 - 100

Kirori Mal College

96 - 98

99 or over

99 - 100

Lady Sri Ram College for Women

93 - 95

98 - 99.5

99 - 100

Lakshmi Bai College for Women

92 - 94

97 - 99

99 - 100

Maharaja Agrasen College

96 - 98

96 - 97

99 - 100

Maharshi Valmiki College of Education

92 - 94

95 - 96

96 - 98

Maitreyi College for Women

93 - 94

97 - 98

96 - 98

Mata Sundri College for Women

91 - 92

96 - 97

99 - 100

Miranda House

92 - 93

99 - 100

99 - 100

Moti Lal Nehru College

99 - 100

98.5 - 99

98 - 99

Rajdhani College

97 - 99

97 - 99

97 - 98

Ramanujan College

96 - 97

98 - 99

98 - 99

Ramjas College

96 - 97

99 or over

99 - 100

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

98 - 99

97 - 98

98 - 99

Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

97 - 98

98 - 99

98 - 99

Sri Ram College of Commerce

NA

NA

99 - 100

