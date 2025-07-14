How much CUET score is required for admission to Delhi University Colleges?

Delhi University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses, including BA, BCom, and BSc, across its 91 colleges. These colleges are distributed across three main campuses: North, South, and Off-campus. However, admission to DU is highly competitive; students need to meet specific cut-off criteria for their desired college and course.

Top Delhi University colleges such as SRCC, Hindu College, Miranda House, and Lady Shri Ram College typically have very high admission cut-offs. The same goes for popular courses like BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, BCom (Hons), and BA (Hons) English, which also experience high demand and correspondingly high cut-offs.

