Top North Campus Colleges In DU: A top choice for students across India, the University of Delhi (DU) is known for its outstanding education and faculty, along with impressive facilities and infrastructure. Securing admission, especially in sought-after Arts, Commerce, and Science programs, requires meeting DU's high cut-off marks. Presently, the north campus of DU has 13 colleges, and securing admission in one of the north campus colleges is not an easy task.

Rank Wise Colleges in DU North Campus Colleges The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 have placed Hindu College and Miranda House of Delhi University as the top two colleges in the All India Rankings. These institutions have earned widespread recognition for their academic excellence. For students interested in exploring options at Delhi University’s North Campus, the complete list of rankings is available. This allows students to identify colleges that best align with their preferences and academic goals. Students can make an informed decision based on the rankings. Check the full list to find your ideal fit at DU North Campus.

Colleges Rank within North Campus NIRF 2023 Rankings NIRF 2024 Rankings NIRF 2024 Score Miranda House 1 1 2 73.22 Hindu College 2 2 1 74.47 Kirori Mal College 3 9 9 69.86 Shri Ram College of Commerce 4 11 19 64.56 Hans Raj College 5 12 12 68.76 St. Stephen's College 6 14 3 72.97 Daulat Ram College 7 28 72 54.37 Maharaja Agrasen College 9 62 86 52.88 DU Cut Off for Top North Campus Colleges Cut-offs for colleges in North Campus differ across various courses. For top North Campus colleges, the cut-off percentage can reach as high as 99%. This makes the admission process highly competitive. The higher the cut-off, the more challenging it becomes to secure a spot. Aspiring students must be prepared for the increased difficulty in the admission process.

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi University Admission Candidates must meet the DU eligibility criteria to fill out the application form. The criteria differ depending on various programmes. Therefore, students are advised to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the form. Interested applicants can check the basic requirements included in the DU 2022 eligibility criteria given below:

Candidates must have passed Class 10+2

Candidates applying for B.A., B.Com, and B.Sc must have passed Class 12 with the minimum marks required for each programme

There is no age limit for UG programmes offered by the university DU Admission Process DU admission for UG and PG programmes is based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates must register and appear for the CUET examination to secure admission to Delhi University. The university also accepts JEE Main, CAT, and CLAT entrance examination scores for admission to BTech, 5-year LLB, and MBA programmes, respectively. Once the results are declared for the CUET exam, registrations for admission at Delhi University start for the candidates. Those applicants who qualify the CUET entrance exam can register for the seat allocation through Delhi University’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).