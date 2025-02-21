10 Best Private Engineering Colleges in India to Pursue B.Tech without JEE Main 2025 Score

Engineering Colleges without JEE Main

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 (Paper 1: BE, BTech), which was held from January 22 to January 29. The exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 618 centers in 304 cities, including 15 international locations. With more than 12.5 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, JEE Main continues to be one of the most competitive entrance tests for engineering aspirants in India. However, even with rigorous preparation, not all students achieve top ranks, and many may find themselves exploring other options.

For those who didn't attain their desired JEE Main score or opted not to take the exam, there are still plenty of opportunities to pursue a BTech degree from well-known institutions. Many universities hold their own entrance exams, while others admit students based on state-level exams like MHT CET, TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET, KCET, and KEAM. If JEE Main didn’t go as expected, candidates need not be discouraged—there are various alternatives for securing a quality engineering education.

