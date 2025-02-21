10 Best Private Engineering Colleges in India to Pursue B.Tech without JEE Main 2025 Score

Engineering Colleges without JEE Main
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 (Paper 1: BE, BTech), which was held from January 22 to January 29. The exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 618 centers in 304 cities, including 15 international locations. With more than 12.5 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, JEE Main continues to be one of the most competitive entrance tests for engineering aspirants in India. However, even with rigorous preparation, not all students achieve top ranks, and many may find themselves exploring other options.
For those who didn't attain their desired JEE Main score or opted not to take the exam, there are still plenty of opportunities to pursue a BTech degree from well-known institutions. Many universities hold their own entrance exams, while others admit students based on state-level exams like MHT CET, TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET, KCET, and KEAM. If JEE Main didn’t go as expected, candidates need not be discouraged—there are various alternatives for securing a quality engineering education.
Ten Private Engineering Colleges in India for BTech Admission Without JEE Main
Here is a list of 10 engineering colleges in India where students can pursue a BTech degree without the need for a JEE Main 2025 score:
|
Full Name of University
|
Place & State
|
Avg Annual Fee
|
Pilani, Rajasthan
|
4 - 6 Lacs
|
Delhi, Delhi
|
2 - 3 Lacs
|
Pune, Maharashtra
|
3 - 5 Lacs
|
College of Engineering, Anna University (CEAU) Guindy
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
0.5 - 1.5 Lacs
|
Manipal, Karnataka
|
4 - 6 Lacs
|
Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|
2 - 5 Lacs
|
Bangalore, Karnataka
|
2 - 3 Lacs
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
2.5 - 4 Lacs
|
Bangalore, Karnataka
|
2 - 3 Lacs
|
Bangalore, Karnataka
|
2.5 - 4 Lacs
- Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, Rajasthan: BITS Pilani is one of India's leading private engineering institutions, renowned for its academic excellence and research contributions. Admissions are through the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT), which evaluates candidates in subjects such as physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The institute boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust industry ties, and excellent placement opportunities. The average annual fee ranges between ₹4 to 6 lakh.
- Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi, Delhi: NSUT is a top engineering institution in Delhi that offers admissions through various entry pathways. Instead of relying on JEE Main, it admits candidates based on their 12th board exam marks or state-level entrance exams. The university is renowned for its strong industry partnerships, competitive academic environment, and an annual fee of around ₹2 to 3 lakh.
- Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune, Maharashtra: MIT Pune, a well-regarded private engineering college, offers B.Tech admissions mainly through MHT CET, the state-level entrance exam of Maharashtra. It also provides opportunities for direct admissions under specific quotas. Known for its academic excellence and strong placement record, MIT Pune charges annual fees ranging from ₹3 to 5 lakh.
- College of Engineering, Anna University (CEAU), Guindy, Tamil Nadu: CEAU, a renowned institution affiliated with Anna University, is one of India's oldest and most prestigious engineering colleges. Admissions are based on the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) process, which considers Class 12 marks without the need for an entrance exam. The college provides top-quality education at an affordable annual fee of ₹0.5 to 1.5 lakh.
- Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Karnataka, Karnataka: MIT Manipal is renowned for its cutting-edge facilities, research-focused curriculum, and diverse student community. The institute offers B.Tech admissions through the Manipal Entrance Test (MET), providing an excellent opportunity for students who haven't appeared for JEE Main. The annual fee for B.Tech programs ranges from ₹4 to 6 lakh.
- Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, Tamil Nadu: VIT is a highly ranked private university that offers engineering programs through its own entrance exam, the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE). The university is known for its outstanding academic resources, vibrant campus environment, and strong placement support. The annual fee ranges from ₹2 to 5 lakh.
- B.M.S. College of Engineering (BMSCE), Bangalore, Karnataka: BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), an autonomous institution, admits students through the Karnataka CET (KCET) for Karnataka residents and the COMEDK UGET for those from other states. Renowned for its academic excellence and strong placement record, BMSCE has an annual fee structure of approximately ₹2-3 lakh.
- SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM University), Chennai, Tamil Nadu: SRM University uses its own entrance exam, the SRMJEEE, for B.Tech admissions. Known for its contemporary curriculum, interdisciplinary approach, and strong industry connections, the university charges annual tuition fees between ₹2.5 and 4 lakh.
- M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), Bangalore, Karnataka: MSRIT, a prominent engineering college in Bangalore, admits students through KCET, COMEDK UGET, and direct admission via the management quota. The institute is highly regarded for its technical programs, industry collaborations, and strong placement records. The annual fee is approximately ₹2 to 3 lakh.
- R.V. College of Engineering (RVCE), Bangalore, Karnataka: RVCE is a renowned engineering institution in Karnataka, offering admissions through KCET, COMEDK UGET, and the management quota. The college is well-known for its excellent placement record and research-focused education. The average annual fee ranges from ₹2.5 to 4 lakh.
