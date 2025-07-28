RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon

The article will inform you about the recent notification from the University Grants Commission (UGC) about the collaboration between the Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions. Additionally, it will also list the UGC Recognised central universities in India.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 28, 2025, 22:49 IST
UGC Issues Fresh Guidelines for Academic Collaborations Between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued a notification regarding the University Grants Commission and the academic collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer twinning programs, dual degree programs and joint degrees. 

The University Grants Commission noticed that many Higher Education Institutions or colleges across India are partnering with foreign-based educational institutions that are not recognised by the University Grants Commission, allowing them to issue degrees to students. Some EdTech organisations advertise online degree and diploma programs in collaboration with overseas institutions or colleges, or universities, through various channels, including newspapers, social media, and television.

The University Grants Commission, through this notification, has emphasised that it does not accept collaborations or arrangements; hence, degrees issued as a result are likewise not recognised. The University Grants Commission (UGC) also notifies all those institutes that are in collaboration with foreign higher education institutions or universities that if they fail to comply with applicable laws, norms, and regulations will have to face consequences.

The notification from the University Grant Commission also warns the student and the general public to act cautiously while enrolling in courses, programs or degrees without UGC recognition, as they do enrol in these programs, courses and degrees at their own risk.

List of UGC-Recognised Central Universities in India

Central Universities in India play an important role in delivering quality higher education across various disciplines. These institutions are established by an act of Parliament and are funded and governed by the Central Government. To ensure academic credibility and standardisation, all central universities must be recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the apex regulatory body for higher education in India.

Below is the list of some of the UGC recognised central universities across India which offer a wide range of courses:-

Aligarh Muslim University

Banaras Hindu University

Central Agricultural University

Assam University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Central Sanskrit University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Kerala

Central University of South Bihar

Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Indian Maritime University

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mizoram University

Manipur University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

National Sanskrit University

North Eastern Hill University

Nalanda University

Nagaland University

National Sports University

Pondicherry University

Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

Rajiv Gandhi University

Also, check:-

