UGC Issues Fresh Guidelines for Academic Collaborations Between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued a notification regarding the University Grants Commission and the academic collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer twinning programs, dual degree programs and joint degrees.

The University Grants Commission noticed that many Higher Education Institutions or colleges across India are partnering with foreign-based educational institutions that are not recognised by the University Grants Commission, allowing them to issue degrees to students. Some EdTech organisations advertise online degree and diploma programs in collaboration with overseas institutions or colleges, or universities, through various channels, including newspapers, social media, and television.

The University Grants Commission, through this notification, has emphasised that it does not accept collaborations or arrangements; hence, degrees issued as a result are likewise not recognised. The University Grants Commission (UGC) also notifies all those institutes that are in collaboration with foreign higher education institutions or universities that if they fail to comply with applicable laws, norms, and regulations will have to face consequences.

The notification from the University Grant Commission also warns the student and the general public to act cautiously while enrolling in courses, programs or degrees without UGC recognition, as they do enrol in these programs, courses and degrees at their own risk.