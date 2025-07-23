IIT Launched New Courses for Students and Working Professionals - Check Eligibility, Courses, Fees and More

If you're among the students or professionals aspiring to study at an IIT but haven't been able to clear exams like JEE or GATE, there's good news for you. IIT Bombay has launched a new initiative offering professional courses that do not require JEE or GATE scores for admission.

For students aiming to build a career in the technical field, gaining admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is often seen as the ultimate goal. Traditionally, this requires clearing highly competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). However, success in these exams doesn't come easily. Many students miss the cutoff by just a few marks, leaving their dream of studying at an IIT unfulfilled.

To meet the ising demand in the tech sector and the evolving needs of the industry, IIT Bombay has introduced two new professional certificate courses.

These courses are developed and delivered by IIT Bombay’s TRUST Lab (Technology Research and Ubiquitous Software Technologies Lab). What makes them unique is their accessibility—not just for students, but also for working professionals and educators. In other words, anyone looking to build expertise in these areas can enroll and benefit from these programs.

Highlights of the course

One of the most important features of these courses is their industry-focused approach, offering comprehensive content that covers everything from beginner to advanced levels.

The curriculum includes:

Core Technologies Covered: Unix, HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Specialized Modules: PHP, Full MERN Stack, Django-React Integration

In addition, students gain opportunities to work on real-world projects and hands-on practice. Practical experiences include:

Weekly Practical Assignments

Cloud Deployment

Testing

CI/CD Pipeline

Additional subjects will be introduced in the future

IIT Bombay intends to expand these courses by including more advanced technology topics in the future, such as:

Cloud computing

System programming

Software Engineering

These updates will help keep the courses current and aligned with industry requirements.

How to Apply for Admission?

Clearing competitive exams like JEE or GATE is not required for admission to these courses. Admission will be based on the following criteria:

Educational Qualifications

Personal Statement (Statement of Purpose)

Letters of Recommendation

Each student can progress through the course at their own pace. Upon successfully completing a minimum of three courses, the student will receive a professional certificate.

Please note: The course must be completed within a maximum duration of 2 years.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these courses, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Graduates in Computer Science or Engineering

Third or fourth-year B.Tech students

Postgraduate students pursuing related fields

Teaching faculty members

This course offers a valuable opportunity for students, professionals, and educators alike

What is the course fee?

The course fees are set at a very affordable rate to ensure that more audience can take advantage of this opportunity:

Software Development Course : ₹19,000 to ₹36,000

Cyber Security Course : ₹36,000 to ₹72,000

Last Date of Application

The application deadline for both courses is August 25, 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early to take advantage of this excellent opportunity.

For more details and to register online, please visit the official website of IIT Bombay’s TRUST Lab.

