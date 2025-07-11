Top MBA colleges Accepting XAT Scores Ranging from 80 to 90 Percentile

MBA colleges accepting XAT score of 80-90 percentile
XLRI's XAT cutoff, typically ranging from 90-95 percentile (category-dependent), is the highest among MBA colleges accepting XAT scores. Aspirants with 80-90 percentile XAT scores can consider numerous reputable private colleges known for their strong infrastructure, specialised courses, and good placement records, such as XIM University, MICA, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI Delhi, TAPMI, KJ Somaiya, LIBA, GLIM, IRMA Anand, and GIM Goa.
Admission Process and Requirements for MBA Programs (80-90 XAT Percentile)
Colleges that accept XAT scores in the 80-90 percentile range typically evaluate candidates through a Group Discussion (GD), a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI).
Eligibility and Fees for 80-90 Percentile XAT B-Schools
To be eligible for MBA/PGDM courses at XAT-accepting institutes, applicants generally need a graduation or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. A relaxed criterion of 45% applies to SC/ST/PwD candidates. The course fees for full-time MBA programs at these institutions usually fall within the INR 15 lakh to INR 24 lakh range.
Top MBA colleges for XAT scores between 80-90 percentile
Over 800 colleges in India accept XAT scores. For those scoring in the 80-90 percentile range, below is a list of some of these top institutions along with their approximate MBA course fees.
|
MBA Colleges with XAT 80-90 cut off percentile
|
MBA Course Fee (approx)
|
INR 20 lakh
|
INR 26 lakh
|
INR 21 lakh
|
INR 22 lakh
|
INR 19 lakh
|
INR 17lakh
|
INR 12 lakh
|
INR 13 lakh
|
INR 19 lakh
|
INR 17 lakh
|
INR 15 lakh
XAT Cut Off for XLRI Jamshedpur
Given below is the course-wise and category-wise XAT 2024 cutoffs for XLRI Jamshedpur. It's anticipated that the XAT 2025 cutoffs will be similar to those of 2024.
|
XAT 2024 Cut Offs for XLRI MBA BM
|
Category
|
Overall XAT percentile
|
QA percentile
|
VALR percentile
|
DM percentile
|
Engineer Male
|
96
|
86
|
83
|
85
|
Engineer Female
|
91
|
81
|
80
|
80
|
Non-engineer Male
|
95
|
85
|
83
|
86
|
Non-engineer Female
|
90
|
80
|
80
|
81
|
XAT 2024 Cut Offs for XLRI MBA HRM
|
Category
|
Overall XAT percentile
|
QA percentile
|
VALR percentile
|
DM percentile
|
Engineer Male
|
95
|
80
|
90
|
85
|
Engineer Female
|
90
|
73
|
85
|
78
|
Non-engineer Male
|
93
|
75
|
90
|
85
|
Non-engineer Female
|
88
|
68
|
85
|
78
