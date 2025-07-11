Top MBA colleges Accepting XAT Scores Ranging from 80 to 90 Percentile

MBA colleges accepting XAT score of 80-90 percentile XLRI's XAT cutoff, typically ranging from 90-95 percentile (category-dependent), is the highest among MBA colleges accepting XAT scores. Aspirants with 80-90 percentile XAT scores can consider numerous reputable private colleges known for their strong infrastructure, specialised courses, and good placement records, such as XIM University, MICA, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI Delhi, TAPMI, KJ Somaiya, LIBA, GLIM, IRMA Anand, and GIM Goa.

Admission Process and Requirements for MBA Programs (80-90 XAT Percentile) Colleges that accept XAT scores in the 80-90 percentile range typically evaluate candidates through a Group Discussion (GD), a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI).

Eligibility and Fees for 80-90 Percentile XAT B-Schools To be eligible for MBA/PGDM courses at XAT-accepting institutes, applicants generally need a graduation or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. A relaxed criterion of 45% applies to SC/ST/PwD candidates. The course fees for full-time MBA programs at these institutions usually fall within the INR 15 lakh to INR 24 lakh range.

Top MBA colleges for XAT scores between 80-90 percentile Over 800 colleges in India accept XAT scores. For those scoring in the 80-90 percentile range, below is a list of some of these top institutions along with their approximate MBA course fees.