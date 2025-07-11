Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Top MBA colleges Accepting XAT Scores Ranging from 80 to 90 Percentile

For aspiring MBA students who have scored between the 80th and 90th percentile on the XAT exam, there are numerous reputable private colleges across India offering quality management programs. While XLRI Jamshedpur typically has the highest XAT cutoffs (often 90-95 percentile), a score in the 80-90 percentile range still opens doors to many institutions.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jul 15, 2025, 16:42 IST
MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores with 80 to 90 Percentile
MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores with 80 to 90 Percentile

MBA colleges accepting XAT score of 80-90 percentile

XLRI's XAT cutoff, typically ranging from 90-95 percentile (category-dependent), is the highest among MBA colleges accepting XAT scores. Aspirants with 80-90 percentile XAT scores can consider numerous reputable private colleges known for their strong infrastructure, specialised courses, and good placement records, such as XIM University, MICA, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI Delhi, TAPMI, KJ Somaiya, LIBA, GLIM, IRMA Anand, and GIM Goa.

Admission Process and Requirements for MBA Programs (80-90 XAT Percentile)

Colleges that accept XAT scores in the 80-90 percentile range typically evaluate candidates through a Group Discussion (GD), a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI).

Eligibility and Fees for 80-90 Percentile XAT B-Schools

To be eligible for MBA/PGDM courses at XAT-accepting institutes, applicants generally need a graduation or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. A relaxed criterion of 45% applies to SC/ST/PwD candidates. The course fees for full-time MBA programs at these institutions usually fall within the INR 15 lakh to INR 24 lakh range.

Top MBA colleges for XAT scores between 80-90 percentile

Over 800 colleges in India accept XAT scores. For those scoring in the 80-90 percentile range, below is a list of some of these top institutions along with their approximate MBA course fees.

MBA Colleges with XAT 80-90 cut off percentile

MBA Course Fee (approx)

XIM University

INR 20 lakh

MICA Ahmedabad

INR 26 lakh

IMT Ghaziabad

INR 21 lakh

IMI Delhi

INR 22 lakh

FORE School of Management, Delhi

INR 19 lakh

TAPMI Manipal

INR 17lakh

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

INR 12 lakh

IRMA Anand

INR 13 lakh

GIM Goa

INR 19 lakh

K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai

INR 17 lakh

LIBA Chennai

INR 15 lakh

XAT Cut Off for XLRI Jamshedpur

Given below is the course-wise and category-wise XAT 2024 cutoffs for XLRI Jamshedpur. It's anticipated that the XAT 2025 cutoffs will be similar to those of 2024.

XAT 2024 Cut Offs for XLRI MBA BM

Category

Overall XAT percentile

QA percentile

VALR percentile

DM percentile

Engineer Male

96

86

83

85

Engineer Female

91

81

80

80

Non-engineer Male

95

85

83

86

Non-engineer Female

90

80

80

81

XAT 2024 Cut Offs for XLRI MBA HRM

Category

Overall XAT percentile

QA percentile

VALR percentile 

DM percentile

Engineer Male

95

80

90

85

Engineer Female

90

73

85

78

Non-engineer Male

93

75

90

85

Non-engineer Female

88

68

85

78

Also check: DCE Rajasthan UG Admissions 2025: Document Verification for Round 1 Ends Today, Check the Merit List Release Date

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories