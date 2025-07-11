DCE Rajasthan UG Admissions 2025: DV for Round 1 Ends Today, What is the Next Step?

Students who miss this step may lose their allocated seat. The wait is almost over – the final merit list will be released tomorrow, confirming admissions to the chosen colleges. To stay up-to-date, students should regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

The Directorate of College Education (DCE), Rajasthan, is concluding the document verification for Round 1 of undergraduate (UG) admissions today, July 11, 2025. This crucial step requires students allotted seats in government and private colleges across the state to visit their respective institutions with their original documents for verification.

Students must provide the following documents for verification:

Original Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Transfer Certificate

Relevant category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) for reservation

Income certificate to determine scholarship eligibility

Aadhar card and current passport-size photos

Migration Certificate (If applicable)

DCE Rajasthan merit list release date

The final merit list for DCE Rajasthan Round 1 admissions is set for release on July 14, 2025. You'll find it on the official website: https://dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Only students with verified documents will be included in the final list, confirming their admission to the allotted college.

Once the merit list is out, students are required to confirm their admission by submitting the prescribed fee and retrieving their admission letter through the online portal. Please note, the deadline for Round 1 fee submission and admission confirmation is July 15, 2025.

If you're not admitted in Round 1 or want to upgrade your college, you can participate in subsequent counselling rounds. Registration for Round 2 is expected to open in the third week of July.

Visit the official website for complete details on DCE Rajasthan UG admissions.

Also check: CUET Participating Universities 2025: List of CUET-UG Participating Universities and Colleges for Different Courses, Check State-wise Details

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial