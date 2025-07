CUET UG Participating Universities 2025: The CUET UG result 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), opening up admission to undergraduate programs at more than 200 participating Indian colleges and universities. The CUET results are available online at the official website : exams.nta.ac.in. for download, enabling candidates to view their subject-specific score.

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2025 in multiple phases due to the high volume of candidates. If you're applying to any of the over 250 participating universities (including 45 central, 37 state, 133 private, 32 deemed, and 3 other institutions), remember to complete each university's specific counselling application form.