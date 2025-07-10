DU Placement and Internship Drive 2025: Check Dates, Eligibility and Application Process

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Delhi University is set to conduct the Placement and Internship Drive 2025 in online mode from July 9 to July 12. The drive, organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Dean of Students’ Welfare, is open to all registered bona fide students and alumni of the University, including those from the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The registration process is currently active and will close on July 12. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official websites du.ac.in or placement.du.ac.in. Detailed instructions for the application process are provided online, and for any queries, students can contact placement@du.ac.in.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jul 10, 2025, 15:38 IST
DU Placement and Internship Drive 2025
Delhi University is set to host the Online Placement and Internship Drive 2025 from July 9 to July 12. Students interested in participating can view the official notification on the university's website or through its X handle, @UnivofDelhi.

The registration process has now begun and will remain open until July 12. The recruitment drive, organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Dean of Students’ Welfare, will be conducted online.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Graduates of the University of Delhi

  • Students enrolled under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) are +also eligible to apply

    • Application Process

    Step 1: Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in or directly access the placement portal at placement.du.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the DU Placement Drive 2025

    Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will be required to complete the application form

    Step 4: Click on Submit and be sure to download the confirmation page for your records

    Step 5: Keep a copy for future reference

    If any issues arise, students can email their queries to placement@du.ac.in.

