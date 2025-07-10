DU Placement and Internship Drive 2025: Check Dates, Eligibility and Application Process

Delhi University is set to host the Online Placement and Internship Drive 2025 from July 9 to July 12. Students interested in participating can view the official notification on the university's website or through its X handle, @UnivofDelhi.
The registration process has now begun and will remain open until July 12. The recruitment drive, organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Dean of Students’ Welfare, will be conducted online.
Also check: BHU CAP UG 2025 Admission: Registration Dates, Documents, and Expected Cutoffs
Eligibility Criteria
-
All officially enrolled bona fide students of the University of Delhi
Graduates of the University of Delhi
Students enrolled under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) are +also eligible to apply
Application Process
Step 1: Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in or directly access the placement portal at placement.du.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the DU Placement Drive 2025
Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will be required to complete the application form
Step 4: Click on Submit and be sure to download the confirmation page for your records
Step 5: Keep a copy for future reference
If any issues arise, students can email their queries to placement@du.ac.in.
Also check: Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins at Official Portal