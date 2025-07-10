DU Placement and Internship Drive 2025: Check Dates, Eligibility and Application Process

The registration process has now begun and will remain open until July 12. The recruitment drive, organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Dean of Students’ Welfare, will be conducted online.

Delhi University is set to host the Online Placement and Internship Drive 2025 from July 9 to July 12. Students interested in participating can view the official notification on the university's website or through its X handle, @UnivofDelhi.

All officially enrolled bona fide students of the University of Delhi

Graduates of the University of Delhi

Students enrolled under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) are +also eligible to apply

Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in or directly access the placement portal at placement.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the DU Placement Drive 2025

Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will be required to complete the application form

Step 4: Click on Submit and be sure to download the confirmation page for your records

Step 5: Keep a copy for future reference

If any issues arise, students can email their queries to placement@du.ac.in.

