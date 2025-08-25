Global Connect: NIT Raipur, IIT Bhilai, and IIM Raipur to Collaborate with Singapore for Education and Research

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) was established in 2010 and has quickly become one of India’s fastest-growing IIMs. Having over 50 distinguished faculty members and 700+ students, the institute has received considerable recognition in 2024, which is as follows:-
- Ranked 14th on the MHRD-NIRF Business Rankings 2024
- Secured First place in the CSR-GHRDC B-School Ranking.
- Ranked 8th in Oylook-ICARE Rankings.
IIM Raipur, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur have recently partnered with the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore, marking an important step toward global academic collaboration. The meeting held was aimed at strengthening the collaboration in education, research, innovation and skill development. The discussions were also held about the research collaborations, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, data centres, and cooperative projects.
Also, check:-
- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details
What are the Focus Areas of Collaboration?
The meeting was held between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and the Consulate of Singapore, focused on various areas of collaboration for research and education. The collaboration is more than just exchange programs or education courses, and represents a shift in how Indian universities interact with the global academic community.
This partnership has the potential to transform students’ learning experience through shared research initiatives, globally recognised academic expertise, and interactions with global best practices. Below are some of the focus areas of the collaboration between IIM Raipur, IIT Bhilai, NIT Raipur, and the consulate of Singapore for research and education:-
|
For many years, Indian institutions have worked hard to increase their global profile and establish learning environments that adhere to international standards. By collaborating with Singapore, known for its excellence in education, skill-based methodology and research, these institutes take a strategic step towards globalisation.
The joint discussion between the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai, and the Singapore Consulate marks a new era of Indo-Singapore academic collaboration. This partnership, which combines India’s innovation-driven institutions with Singapore’s skill-based methodology of instruction, promises to produce programs that educate students for the difficulties of a globalised world.
Also, check:-
- JAM 2026: Seat Intake, Application Procedure and other details (Application to Start on September 5, 2025)
- GATE 2026: Two Paper Combination Released by IIT Guwahati, Check Details Here (Registrations to Open Soon)
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial