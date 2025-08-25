Global Connect: NIT Raipur, IIT Bhilai, and IIM Raipur to Collaborate with Singapore for Education and Research

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) was established in 2010 and has quickly become one of India’s fastest-growing IIMs. Having over 50 distinguished faculty members and 700+ students, the institute has received considerable recognition in 2024, which is as follows:-

Ranked 14th on the MHRD-NIRF Business Rankings 2024 Secured First place in the CSR-GHRDC B-School Ranking. Ranked 8th in Oylook-ICARE Rankings. IIM Raipur, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur have recently partnered with the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore, marking an important step toward global academic collaboration. The meeting held was aimed at strengthening the collaboration in education, research, innovation and skill development. The discussions were also held about the research collaborations, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, data centres, and cooperative projects.