DU UG CSAS 2025-26: Second Round Admission and Vacant Seats Update

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions to the University of Delhi (DU) has moved into its second round of seat allocation process for the academic year 2025-26. After the first round of seat allocation, several seats remain vacant across colleges of Delhi University and the courses offered.
This second round of the seat allocation through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is a great chance for students who did not get their preferred course or colleges in the first round, or for those who couldn’t participate earlier in the first round of the seat allocation. This article will give the list of vacant seats in some of the famous colleges of the University of Delhi for each program.
List of Popular Colleges and Courses and their Vacant Seats
After the conclusion of the first round of the seat allocation of the UG CSAS 2025-26 admissions at the University of Delhi, many students eagerly wait to know which college still has vacant seats. Vacancies arise due to various reasons such as:-
|
Students may have withdrawn from a certain course or college.
|
Students may have upgraded to another course or college
|
Some students may not have completed their admission process.
As a result, several well-known DU Colleges continue to offer seats in sought-after programs like B.A (Honours), B.Sc. (Honours), and B.Com (Honours). The vacant seat allotment of the second round of allotment and admission is a great chance for candidates who either missed the first round or wish to upgrade to a better college or courses.
Below is the list of some of the popular colleges of the University of Delhi, along with their course and vacant seat allotment:-
|
College
|
Course
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
B.Sc (Honours) Biomedical Science
|
13
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
B.A. (Honours) Geography
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
B.A Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
17
|
12
|
8
|
4
|
B.A Program (Food Technology (FT) + Geography)
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
B.Sc (Honours) Botany
|
11
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
B.Sc (Honours) Physics
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
B.Sc (Honours) Zoology
|
13
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
Gargi College (W)
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
B.Sc (Honours) Botany
|
12
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
B.Sc (Honours) Microbiology
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
B.Sc (Program) Life Science
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
B.A. (Honours) History
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
B.Sc (Program) Life Science
|
18
|
12
|
4
|
4
|
B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry
|
13
|
6
|
8
|
3
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
B.Sc (Honours) Physics
|
16
|
7
|
7
|
2
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
B.A. (Honours) Journalism
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
B.Sc (Program) Life Science
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
B.Sc (Honours) Physics
|
14
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
B.Sc (Honours) Botany
|
10
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
4
(This table has been taken from the official admission website of the University of Delhi.)
The second round of UG CSAS 2025-26 offers students another valuable opportunity to secure admission in Delhi University. Whether you’re aiming for a better course or couldn’t participate earlier, this phase can open new doors. Make sure to check seat availability, follow the timelines carefully, and complete all formalities as per the Delhi University guidelines.
Also, check:-
- List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026: Check Other Important Details
- B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) Syllabus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
- Delhi University CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released: Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Admission Steps and Other Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!