 This article will give you a list of some of the popular colleges of the University of Delhi and the courses offered and the number of vacant seats for the programs from the round 2 of the seat allotment and the admission process through the CSAS -UG 2025.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 25, 2025, 13:18 IST
DU UG CSAS 2025-26 Second Round Admission and Vacant Seats Update

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions to the University of Delhi (DU) has moved into its second round of seat allocation process for the academic year 2025-26. After the first round of seat allocation, several seats remain vacant across colleges of Delhi University and the courses offered. 

This second round of the seat allocation through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is a great chance for students who did not get their preferred course or colleges in the first round, or for those who couldn’t participate earlier in the first round of the seat allocation.  This article will give the list of vacant seats in some of the famous colleges of the University of Delhi for each program.

List of Popular Colleges and Courses and their Vacant Seats

After the conclusion of the first round of the seat allocation of the UG CSAS 2025-26 admissions at the University of Delhi, many students eagerly wait to know which college still has vacant seats. Vacancies arise due to various reasons such as:-

Students may have withdrawn from a certain course or college.

Students may have upgraded to another course or college

Some students may not have completed their admission process.

As a result, several well-known DU Colleges continue to offer seats in sought-after programs like B.A (Honours), B.Sc. (Honours), and B.Com (Honours). The vacant seat allotment of the second round of allotment and admission is a great chance for candidates who either missed the first round or wish to upgrade to a better college or courses. 

Below is the list of some of the popular colleges of the University of Delhi, along with their course and vacant seat allotment:-

College 

Course

UR 

OBC

SC

ST

Acharya Narendra Dev College

B.Sc (Honours) Biomedical Science

13

7

6

1

B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry

1

2

2

3

B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science

5

3

0

0

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

B.A. (Honours) Geography

5

1

1

1

B.Com (Honours)

2

2

0

5

B.A Program (Sanskrit + History)

17

12

8

4

B.A Program (Food Technology (FT) + Geography)

4

0

1

0

Aryabhatta College

B.A. (Honours) Economics

1

2

2

3

B.A. (Honours) English

10

8

1

2

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

7

1

5

5

B.Com (Honours)

2

4

1

1

Daulat Ram College (W)

B.A. (Honours) English

5

1

1

0

B.A. (Honours) Economics

2

3

1

3

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

3

4

1

1

B.Sc (Honours) Botany

11

12

4

1

B.Sc (Honours) Physics

12

4

2

1

B.Sc (Honours) Zoology

13

7

4

1

Gargi College (W)

B.A. (Honours) English

7

3

0

0

B.Sc (Honours) Botany

12

10

1

3

B.Sc (Honours) Microbiology

10

3

4

0

B.Sc (Program) Life Science

13

6

0

0

Hansraj College

B.A. (Honours) Economics

2

0

1

1

B.A. (Honours) English

1

2

0

1

B.Com (Honours)

2

3

2

3

B.A. (Honours) History

2

4

1

0

B.Sc (Program) Life Science

18

12

4

4

B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry

13

6

8

3

Hindu College

B.A. (Honours) Economics

2

0

1

0

B.A. (Honours) English

1

0

1

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

2

0

0

0

B.Sc (Honours) Physics

16

7

7

2

Lady Shri Ram College forWomen

B.Com (Honours)

3

2

1

0

B.A. (Honours) English

5

2

1

2

B.A. (Honours) Journalism

2

0

1

2

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Honours) English

3

4

3

2

B.A. (Honours) Economics

1

2

0

0

B.Sc (Program) Life Science

7

4

4

2

B.Sc (Honours) Physics

14

10

3

1

B.Sc (Honours) Botany

10

6

4

0

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.A. (Honours) Economics

1

1

2

B.Com (Honours)

4

0

1

4

(This table has been taken from the official admission website of the University of Delhi.)

The second round of UG CSAS 2025-26 offers students another valuable opportunity to secure admission in Delhi University. Whether you’re aiming for a better course or couldn’t participate earlier, this phase can open new doors. Make sure to check seat availability, follow the timelines carefully, and complete all formalities as per the Delhi University guidelines.

