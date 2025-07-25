DU UG CSAS 2025-26: Second Round Admission and Vacant Seats Update

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions to the University of Delhi (DU) has moved into its second round of seat allocation process for the academic year 2025-26. After the first round of seat allocation, several seats remain vacant across colleges of Delhi University and the courses offered. This second round of the seat allocation through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is a great chance for students who did not get their preferred course or colleges in the first round, or for those who couldn’t participate earlier in the first round of the seat allocation. This article will give the list of vacant seats in some of the famous colleges of the University of Delhi for each program.

List of Popular Colleges and Courses and their Vacant Seats After the conclusion of the first round of the seat allocation of the UG CSAS 2025-26 admissions at the University of Delhi, many students eagerly wait to know which college still has vacant seats. Vacancies arise due to various reasons such as:-