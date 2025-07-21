B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) Syllabus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) offers a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in English (Honours and Honours with Research) that focuses on building strong language, literary, and communication skills for students pursuing their academic studies in the field of English. The B.A. in English (Honours and Honours with research) is offered by the University School of Humanities and Social Science, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. This syllabus of the B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) will be effective from August 2025.

B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) Key Highlights The total number of seats intake for the Bachelor of Arts in English (Honours and Honours with Research) is 120, with the addition of the supernumerary seats as per the university policy. The undergraduate program offered by the IP University has multiple entry and exit options as per the NEP 2020. Below is the list of the exit options offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for the B.A in English (Honours and Honours with Research):-

About Total Credits Those students who have completed one year (Semester 1 and 2) in the BA program and have earned 44 credits and 4 credits during the summer internship or workshop will receive the undergraduate certificate. 48 credits(44 credits from the two semesters + 4 credits from internship or workshop) Those students who have completed two years ( Semester 1-4) in the BA program and have earned 84 credits and 4 credits during the summer internship or workshop, will receive the undergraduate certificate. 88 credits (84 credits from four semesters + 4 credits from internship or workshop) Those students who have completed three years ( Semester 1-6) in the BA program and have earned 126 credits and 2 credits of NCC/NSS/Clubs/Online IKS courses 126 credits from six semesters + 2 credits from NCC/NSS/Clubs/ Online IKS courses Those students who have completed four years (Semester 1-8) in the BA program and have earned a minimum of 166 credits and 2 credits of NCC/NSS/Clubs/Online IKS courses 166 credits from 8 semesters + 2 credits from NCC/NSS/Clubs/Online IKS courses (The maximum number of credits offered (including academic and non-academic) is 176. A student can complete 176 credits in four years.)

Syllabus for Semester I of BA English of IP University In the BA English program offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, each paper is evaluated out of 100 marks. The passing marks limit is set to 40 marks to be scored out of 100. And the Internal marks as set by the IP university are 40 marks, for which the passing marks are set to 16 marks Below is the syllabus for the first semester of the BA English (Honours and Honours with Research) program, along with the course group, course code and course title, and total credits:-