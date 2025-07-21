Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) Syllabus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

This article will provide the students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University with the syllabus of the Bachelor of Arts in English (Honours and Honours with Research) for Semester I and Semester II, and the key highlights of the program.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) offers a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in English (Honours and Honours with Research) that focuses on building strong language, literary, and communication skills for students pursuing their academic studies in the field of English.

The B.A. in English (Honours and Honours with research) is offered by the University School of Humanities and Social Science, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. This syllabus of the B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) will be effective from August 2025.

B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) Key Highlights

The total number of seats intake for the Bachelor of Arts in English (Honours and Honours with Research) is 120, with the addition of the supernumerary seats as per the university policy. The undergraduate program offered by the IP University has multiple entry and exit options as per the NEP 2020.

Below is the list of the exit options offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for the B.A in English (Honours and Honours with Research):-

About

Total Credits

Those students who have completed one year (Semester 1 and 2) in the BA program and have earned 44 credits and 4 credits during the summer internship or workshop will receive the undergraduate certificate.

48 credits(44 credits from the two semesters + 4 credits from internship or workshop) 

Those students who have completed two years ( Semester 1-4) in the BA program and have earned 84 credits and 4 credits during the summer internship or workshop, will receive the undergraduate certificate.

88 credits (84 credits from four semesters + 4 credits from internship or workshop) 

Those students who have completed three years ( Semester 1-6) in the BA program and have earned 126 credits   and 2  credits of NCC/NSS/Clubs/Online IKS courses

126 credits from six semesters + 2 credits from NCC/NSS/Clubs/ Online IKS courses

Those students who have completed four years (Semester 1-8) in the BA program and have earned a minimum of 166 credits and 2 credits  of  NCC/NSS/Clubs/Online IKS courses

166 credits from 8 semesters + 2 credits from NCC/NSS/Clubs/Online IKS courses

(The maximum number of credits offered (including academic and non-academic) is 176. A student can complete 176 credits in four years.)

Syllabus for Semester I of BA English of IP University

In the BA English program offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, each paper is evaluated out of 100 marks. The passing marks limit is set to 40 marks to be scored out of 100. And the Internal marks as set by the IP university are 40 marks, for which the passing marks are set to 16 marks

Below is the syllabus for the first semester of the BA English (Honours and Honours with Research) program, along with the course group, course code and course title, and total credits:-

Course Group

Course Code

Course Title

Total Credits

Discipline Specific Core

(DSC)

BAENG101

British Poetry (Chaucer to Pope)

(credits 4)

8

BAENG103 

Indian Writings in English-I

(credits 4)

Minor Stream

Course (MSC)

BAENG105

Introduction to Literary Studies

4

Multidisciplinary

Courses (MDC)

BAENG123

Choose Any One from the

Basket

Introduction to Gender Studies

3

BAENG125

Film Appreciation

MOOCs

Skill

Enhancement

Course (SEC

BAENG127

Communication Skills

3

Ability

Enhancement

Course (AEC)

BAENG107

English Language and

Grammar –I

2

BAENG117

Spanish - I

BAENG115

Japanese-I

BAENG109

Punjabi – I

BAENG113

German - I

BAENG111

French - I

BAENG119

Hindi –I

Value Addition

Course

(VAC)

BAENG121

Introduction to Indian

Philosophy (IKS)

2

Any VA Course from

other USS

Syllabus for Semester II of BA English of IP University

In semester II of the BAEnglish program of IP University main focus lies on American Poetry, British Drama and many other topics. The marking schemes remain the same for Semester 2 of the BA English (Honours and Honours with Research) program offered by the IP University.

Below is the syllabus for the second semester of the BA English (Honours and Honours with Research) program, along with the course group, course code and course title, and total credits:-

Course Group

Course Code

Course Title

Total Credits

Discipline Specific

Core (DSC)

BAENG102

American Poetry

(credits 4)

8

BAENG104

British Drama (16th to 18th

Century)

(credits 4)

Minor Stream

Course (MSC)

BAENG106

Introduction to Film Studies

4

Multi-disciplinary

Courses (MDC)

BAECO108

Introduction to

Economics

3

BAENG110

Literary Appreciation

 

Any IDC offered by

other USS

MOOCs

Skill Enhancement

Course (SEC)

BAENG128

Writing Skills

3

 

Any other SEC offered

other USS

Ability

Enhancement

Course (AEC)

BAENG112

English Language and

Grammar-II

2

BAENG126

Hindi –II

BAENG114

Punjabi-I

BAENG122

Spanish -II

BAENG120

Japanese-II

BAENG118

German-II

BAENG116

French-II

Value Addition

Course (VAC)

BALA

Happiness and Life Skills

2

Students can also download the  complete syllabus of the BA English (Honours and Honours with Research) program of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University:-

