SRCC Cut Off 2025 Released: CUET Cutoff Details by Course and Category

The University of Delhi released the first SRCC CSAS 2025 cutoff on July 19. Students can view the SRCC 2025 cutoff by visiting the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Shri Ram College of Commerce will publish two additional cutoff lists if seats remain unfilled after the first admission round. SRCC determines the 2025 cutoff based on CUET 2025 results. Candidates should note that the SRCC CUET cutoff may vary across categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD, EWS, KM, and Sports. Once the cutoff is announced, the counselling process will begin. To secure their seat in the desired programme, candidates must pay the SRCC admission fee.

SRCC CUET Cut Off Dates 2025 It is essential for aspirants to stay informed about the latest updates. The SRCC cutoff date table helps students stay prepared for all upcoming admission events.

SRCC 2025 Cut Off Dates Check all the important SRCC 2025 cutoff dates to get updated about the admission process at Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Parameter Description Declaration of SRCC First cut-off 2025 CUET UG July 19, 2025 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat July 19 to 21, 2025 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications July 19 to 22, 2025 Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates Till July 23, 2025 Display of vacant seats July 24, 2025 Window to Re-order Higher Preferences July 24 to 25, 2025 Declaration of Second cutoff list July 28, 2025 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat July 28 to 30, 2025 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications July 28 to 31, 2025 Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates July 31, 2025 DU UG upgraded allocation August 2025 Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seats of upgraded allocation Round 1 of performance-based courses like CW, ECA, sports, and ward quota August 2025 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications August 2025 Last date of online fees payment by the candidates August 2025 Factors Affecting SRCC Cut Off 2025 The cutoff released by the college is determined by several key factors. The SRCC cutoff list is prepared based on the following criteria:

The total number of applicants seeking admission to the same programme at the college.