SRCC Cut Off 2025 Released: CUET Cutoff Details by Course and Category

The University of Delhi released the first SRCC CSAS 2025 cutoff on July 19. Students can view the SRCC 2025 cutoff by visiting the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Shri Ram College of Commerce will publish two additional cutoff lists if seats remain unfilled after the first admission round.
SRCC determines the 2025 cutoff based on CUET 2025 results. Candidates should note that the SRCC CUET cutoff may vary across categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD, EWS, KM, and Sports. Once the cutoff is announced, the counselling process will begin. To secure their seat in the desired programme, candidates must pay the SRCC admission fee. Read this article for complete details on the CUET SRCC 2025 cutoff.
SRCC CUET Cut Off Dates 2025
It is essential for aspirants to stay informed about the latest updates. The SRCC cutoff date table helps students stay prepared for all upcoming admission events.
SRCC 2025 Cut Off Dates
Check all the important SRCC 2025 cutoff dates to get updated about the admission process at Shri Ram College of Commerce.
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Declaration of SRCC First cut-off 2025 CUET UG
|
July 19, 2025
|
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|
July 19 to 21, 2025
|
Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
|
July 19 to 22, 2025
|
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|
Till July 23, 2025
|
Display of vacant seats
|
July 24, 2025
|
Window to Re-order Higher Preferences
|
July 24 to 25, 2025
|
Declaration of Second cutoff list
|
July 28, 2025
|
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|
July 28 to 30, 2025
|
Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
|
July 28 to 31, 2025
|
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|
July 31, 2025
|
DU UG upgraded allocation
|
August 2025
|
Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seats of upgraded allocation
Round 1 of performance-based courses like CW, ECA, sports, and ward quota
|
August 2025
|
Colleges to verify and approve the online applications
|
August 2025
|
Last date of online fees payment by the candidates
|
August 2025
Factors Affecting SRCC Cut Off 2025
The cutoff released by the college is determined by several key factors. The SRCC cutoff list is prepared based on the following criteria:
-
The total number of applicants seeking admission to the same programme at the college.
The undergraduate programme that candidates have chosen for admission.
The average of the highest marks obtained in the best four subjects from the Class 12 board exams or equivalent qualifying examination.
The total number of seats offered by the college for the specific course.
The previous year cutoff trends of the college for a specific course over the past years.
Note: Candidates who meet the CUET SRCC 2025 cutoff criteria for their chosen courses and respective categories are eligible for admission to SRCC Delhi.
SRCC Counselling 2025
The SRCC 2025 counselling will be conducted based on candidates’ CUET entrance exam scores. Those allotted seats at Shri Ram College of Commerce must attend the CUET SRCC counselling 2025 and bring the necessary documents for verification. After completing the document verification, candidates must pay the admission fee to confirm their enrollment at the college.
Documents Required for SRCC Admission 2025
-
Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
-
Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
-
CUET UG scorecard
-
Transfer certificate
-
Migration certificate
-
Character certificate
-
Category certificate (if applicable)
NOTE: Applicants must bring both the original documents and photocopies of them on the counselling day.
