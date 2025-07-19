CUET 2025 Venkateswara College Cut Off: Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Scores

Sri Venkateswara College released its first cutoff list on July 19, 2025. Candidates who meet the cutoff must accept their allotted seats by July 21. The college has published subject-wise cutoff marks for various categories. The cutoffs are based on scores obtained in the CUET 2025 exam. A total of three cutoff lists will be released, including upgraded rounds.
The CUET 2025 cutoff for Sri Venkateswara College is influenced by several key factors:
- The candidate’s category (e.g., General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.)
- Normalised scores obtained in the CUET UG 2025 exam
- Choice of college and course made by the candidate
- Availability of seats for the selected course
- Cutoff trends from previous years
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Declaration of CUET UG SVC First cut-off 2025
|
July 19, 2025
|
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|
July 19 to 21, 2025
|
Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
|
July 19 to 22, 2025
|
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|
till July 23, 2025
|
Display of vacant seats
|
July 24, 2025
|
Window to Re-order Higher Preferences
|
July 24 to 25, 2025
|
Declaration of Second cutoff list
|
July 28, 2025
|
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|
July 28 to 30, 2025
|
Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
|
July 28 to 31, 2025
|
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|
Till August 1, 2025
|
DU upgraded allocation
|
August 2025
|
Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seats of upgraded allocation
Round 1 of performance-based programmes like sports, CW, ECA, and ward quota
|
August 2025
|
Colleges to Verify and Accept the online applications
|
August 2025
|
Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates
|
August 2025
Sri Venkateswara College Expected CUET Cut-Off 2025
Check the anticipated CUET 2025 cutoff predictions for Sri Venkateswara College, highlighting expected scores across courses and categories.
|
Course
|
UR
|
SC/ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
B.Sc.(Hons) Mathematics (Out of 1000)
|
813-775
|
688-750
|
780-796
|
761-777
|
B.Sc.(Hons) Physics (Out of 750)
|
613 to 638
|
488 to 513
|
550 to 563
|
541 to 559
|
B.Sc.(Hons) Chemistry (Out of 750)
|
613 to 638
|
479 to 497
|
554 to 572
|
550 to 575
|
B.Sc.(Hons) Botany (Out of 750)
|
650 to 675
|
505 to 521
|
592 to 608
|
567 to 583
|
B.Sc.(Hons) Zoology (Out of 750)
|
650 to 675
|
504 to 522
|
591 to 609
|
566 to 584
|
BA (Hons) History (Out of 1000)
|
913 to 925
|
780 to 796
|
854 to 872
|
841 to 859
|
BA (Hons) Political Science (Out of 1000)
|
913 to 925
|
778 to 798
|
865 to 885
|
853 to 873
|
BA (Hons) Sociology (Out of 1000)
|
913 to 925
|
778 to 798
|
840 to 860
|
828 to 848
|
BA (Hons) Economics (Out of 1000)
|
925 to 938
|
790 to 810
|
840 to 860
|
828 to 848
|
BA (Hons) English (Out of 1000)
|
913 to 925
|
790 to 810
|
853 to 873
|
840 to 860
|
B.Com Honors (Out of 1000)
|
950 to 963
|
778 to 798
|
853 to 873
|
840 to 860
Source: Human-At-Ease
Sri Venkateswara College CUET Previous Year’s Cut-Off
Before applying for UG admissions at Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, candidates can review the previous year’s cutoff scores for various courses. The table below presents the CUET cutoffs from the previous admission cycle at SVC.
Sri Venkateswara College CUET First Cut Off 2024
Check the first CUET 2024 cutoff list for Sri Venkateswara College, including course-wise and category-wise scores.
|
Course
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Cutoff Score
|
B.A Program (English + Sociology/Economics)
|
UNRESERVED
|
393
|
722
|
B.A Program (Economics + Mathematics/Statistics/Sociology)
|
UNRESERVED
|
309
|
734
|
B.A Program (Hindi + History/Sociology)
|
UNRESERVED
|
137
|
678
|
B.A Program (History + Political Science)
|
UNRESERVED
|
1499
|
734
|
B.A Program (Sanskrit +Sociology/History)
|
UNRESERVED
|
187
|
586
|
B.A Program (Tamil + Political Science/History)
|
UNRESERVED
|
232
|
512
|
B.A Program (Telegu + Political Science/History)
|
UNRESERVED
|
263
|
504
|
B.Com
|
UNRESERVED
|
987
|
752
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science
|
UNRESERVED
|
1134
|
446
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology
|
UNRESERVED
|
612
|
507
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Botany
|
UNRESERVED
|
868
|
478
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Biological Sciences
|
UNRESERVED
|
388
|
494
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Bio-Chemistry
|
UNRESERVED
|
150
|
535
|
B.Com
|
UNRESERVED
|
987
|
752
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sociology
|
UNRESERVED
|
1223
|
722
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
UNRESERVED
|
932
|
228
Sri Venkateswara College Delhi CUET Cut-Off 2022 - General Category
Check the course-wise CUET 2022 cutoff scores for the General category at Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi.
|
Course
|
Round 1
|
Round 2
|
Round
|
B.A Economics Hons
|
99.75
|
99
|
98.5
|
B.A English Hons
|
98.25
|
98
|
97.75
|
B.A Hindi Hons
|
92
|
91.5
|
90.75
|
B.A History Hons
|
98.75
|
98
|
97.5
|
B.A Political Science Hons
|
99.75
|
99.25
|
98.25
|
B.A Sanskrit Hons
|
75
|
74
|
70
|
B.A Sociology Hons
|
98
|
97.75
|
97
|
B.Com
|
99.5
|
99.25
|
99
|
B.Com Hons
|
99.75
|
98.75
|
98.25
|
B.Sc Statistics Hons
|
99
|
98.25
|
Closed
|
B.Sc Biochemistry Hons
|
98
|
97.66
|
97
|
B.Sc Biological Sciences Hons
|
96.33
|
96
|
95.66
|
B.Sc Botany Hons
|
96.66
|
96
|
94.66
|
B.Sc Chemistry Hons
|
98.33
|
97.66
|
96
|
B.Sc Electronics Hons
|
98
|
96
|
Closed
|
B.Sc Physics Hons
|
99
|
98.33
|
97.33
|
B.Sc Zoology Hons
|
97
|
96.66
|
96
|
B.Sc Life Sciences
|
95.66
|
95.33
|
94.33
|
B.Sc Mathematics Hons
|
98.5
|
98
|
97.5
|
B.A Hindi and History
|
96.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.A Hindi and Political Science
|
97.5
|
96.75
|
96.5
|
B.A Tamil and Political Science
|
95
|
93
|
90.5
|
B.A Telugu and Political Science
|
95
|
93
|
90.5
|
B.A Sanskrit and Political Science
|
96
|
95.5
|
95
|
B.A Economics and Mathematics
|
98
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.A Economics and Political Science
|
98.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.A History and Political Science
|
98.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.A History and Sociology
|
97.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.A Political Science and Sociology
|
98.5
|
98.25
|
98
|
B.A English and Sociology
|
97.5
|
Closed
|
Closed