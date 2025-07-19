Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

CUET 2025 Venkateswara College Cut Off: Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Scores

This article provides a detailed overview of the CUET 2025 expected cutoff scores for Sri Venkateswara College, along with a comparison of previous year cutoffs. It includes course-wise and category-wise data to help candidates assess their admission chances and make informed choices during the application process.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jul 19, 2025, 19:21 IST
CUET Venkateswara College Cut
CUET Venkateswara College Cut

Sri Venkateswara College released its first cutoff list on July 19, 2025. Candidates who meet the cutoff must accept their allotted seats by July 21. The college has published subject-wise cutoff marks for various categories. The cutoffs are based on scores obtained in the CUET 2025 exam. A total of three cutoff lists will be released, including upgraded rounds.

Also check: BHU CAP UG 2025 Admission: Registration Dates, Documents, and Expected Cutoffs

The CUET 2025 cutoff for Sri Venkateswara College is influenced by several key factors:

  • The candidate’s category (e.g., General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.)
  • Normalised scores obtained in the CUET UG 2025 exam
  • Choice of college and course made by the candidate
  • Availability of seats for the selected course
  • Cutoff trends from previous years

Read the full article to explore detailed insights on the CUET cutoff for Sri Venkateswara College.

Parameter

Description

Declaration of CUET UG SVC First cut-off 2025

July 19, 2025

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

July 19 to 21, 2025

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications

July 19 to 22, 2025

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates

till July 23, 2025

Display of vacant seats

July 24, 2025

Window to Re-order Higher Preferences

July 24 to 25, 2025

Declaration of Second cutoff list

July 28, 2025

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

July 28 to 30, 2025

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications

July 28 to 31, 2025

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates

Till August 1, 2025

DU upgraded allocation

August 2025

Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seats of upgraded allocation

Round 1 of performance-based programmes like sports, CW, ECA, and ward quota

August 2025

Colleges to Verify and Accept the online applications

August 2025

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates

August 2025

Sri Venkateswara College Expected CUET Cut-Off 2025

Check the anticipated CUET 2025 cutoff predictions for Sri Venkateswara College, highlighting expected scores across courses and categories. 

Course

UR

SC/ST

OBC

EWS

B.Sc.(Hons) Mathematics (Out of 1000)

813-775

688-750

780-796

761-777

B.Sc.(Hons) Physics (Out of 750)

613 to 638

488 to 513

550 to 563

541 to 559

B.Sc.(Hons) Chemistry (Out of 750)

613 to 638

479 to 497

554 to 572

550 to 575

B.Sc.(Hons) Botany (Out of 750)

650 to 675

505 to 521

592 to 608

567 to 583

B.Sc.(Hons) Zoology (Out of 750)

650 to 675

504 to 522

591 to 609

566 to 584

BA (Hons) History (Out of 1000)

913 to 925

780 to 796

854 to 872

841 to 859

BA (Hons) Political Science (Out of 1000)

913 to 925

778 to 798

865 to 885

853 to 873

BA (Hons) Sociology (Out of 1000)

913 to 925

778 to 798

840 to 860

828 to 848

BA (Hons) Economics (Out of 1000)

925 to 938

790 to 810

840 to 860

828 to 848

BA (Hons) English (Out of 1000)

913 to 925

790 to 810

853 to 873

840 to 860

B.Com Honors (Out of 1000)

950 to 963

778 to 798

853 to 873

840 to 860

Source: Human-At-Ease

Sri Venkateswara College CUET Previous Year’s Cut-Off

Before applying for UG admissions at Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, candidates can review the previous year’s cutoff scores for various courses. The table below presents the CUET cutoffs from the previous admission cycle at SVC.

Sri Venkateswara College CUET First Cut Off 2024

Check the first CUET 2024 cutoff list for Sri Venkateswara College, including course-wise and category-wise scores. 

Course

Category

Cutoff Rank

Cutoff Score

B.A Program (English + Sociology/Economics)

UNRESERVED

393

722

B.A Program (Economics + Mathematics/Statistics/Sociology)

UNRESERVED

309

734

B.A Program (Hindi + History/Sociology)

UNRESERVED

137

678

B.A Program (History + Political Science)

UNRESERVED

1499

734

B.A Program (Sanskrit +Sociology/History)

UNRESERVED

187

586

B.A Program (Tamil + Political Science/History)

UNRESERVED

232

512

B.A Program (Telegu + Political Science/History)

UNRESERVED

263

504

B.Com

UNRESERVED

987

752

B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science

UNRESERVED

1134

446

B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology

UNRESERVED

612

507

B.Sc (Hons.) Botany

UNRESERVED

868

478

B.Sc (Hons.) Biological Sciences

UNRESERVED

388

494

B.Sc (Hons.) Bio-Chemistry

UNRESERVED

150

535

B.Com

UNRESERVED

987

752

B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

UNRESERVED

1223

722

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

UNRESERVED

932

228

Sri Venkateswara College Delhi CUET Cut-Off 2022 - General Category

Check the course-wise CUET 2022 cutoff scores for the General category at Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi. 

Course

Round 1

Round 2

Round 

B.A Economics Hons

99.75

99

98.5

B.A English Hons

98.25

98

97.75

B.A Hindi Hons

92

91.5

90.75

B.A History Hons

98.75

98

97.5

B.A Political Science Hons

99.75

99.25

98.25

B.A Sanskrit Hons

75

74

70

B.A Sociology Hons

98

97.75

97

B.Com

99.5

99.25

99

B.Com Hons

99.75

98.75

98.25

B.Sc Statistics Hons

99

98.25

Closed

B.Sc Biochemistry Hons

98

97.66

97

B.Sc Biological Sciences Hons

96.33

96

95.66

B.Sc Botany Hons

96.66

96

94.66

B.Sc Chemistry Hons

98.33

97.66

96

B.Sc Electronics Hons

98

96

Closed

B.Sc Physics Hons

99

98.33

97.33

B.Sc Zoology Hons

97

96.66

96

B.Sc Life Sciences

95.66

95.33

94.33

B.Sc Mathematics Hons

98.5

98

97.5

B.A Hindi and History

96.5

Closed

Closed

B.A Hindi and Political Science

97.5

96.75

96.5

B.A Tamil and Political Science

95

93

90.5

B.A Telugu and Political Science

95

93

90.5

B.A Sanskrit and Political Science

96

95.5

95

B.A Economics and Mathematics

98

Closed

Closed

B.A Economics and Political Science

98.5

Closed

Closed

B.A History and Political Science

98.5

Closed

Closed

B.A History and Sociology

97.5

Closed

Closed

B.A Political Science and Sociology

98.5

98.25

98

B.A English and Sociology

97.5

Closed

Closed

 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories