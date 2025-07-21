DU CUET 2025 Cutoff List Out: SRCC BCom Hons Highest at 917.43, Explore Top Colleges & Courses

Delhi University (DU) has announced its first Common University Entrance Test (CUET) cutoff list for 2025 undergraduate admissions across 79 colleges. The cutoff list reveals that Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) tops the chart with a cutoff score of 917.43 for B.Com (Hons.) in the general category. Other prominent DU colleges, including Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College, and Hansraj College, have also set high cutoffs for sought-after courses. Also check: SRCC Cut Off 2025 Released: CUET Cutoff Details by Course and Category

DU CUET Highest Cutoffs 2025 (B.Com Hons - UR Category) The highest DU CUET UG 2025 cutoffs are listed in the table below.

College Score Hindu College 818.34 Hansraj College 787.72 Kirori Mal College 764.01 Miranda House 758.13 Ramjas College 747.35 B.Com (Hons)