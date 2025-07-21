DU CUET 2025 Cutoff List Out: SRCC BCom Hons Highest at 917.43, Explore Top Colleges & Courses

Delhi University (DU) has announced its first Common University Entrance Test (CUET) cutoff list for 2025 undergraduate admissions across 79 colleges. The cutoff list reveals that Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) tops the chart with a cutoff score of 917.43 for B.Com (Hons.) in the general category. Other prominent DU colleges, including Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College, and Hansraj College, have also set high cutoffs for sought-after courses.
DU CUET Highest Cutoffs 2025 (B.Com Hons - UR Category)
The highest DU CUET UG 2025 cutoffs are listed in the table below.
|
College Name
|
CUET Cutoff Score
|
917.43
|
912.22
|
906.37
|
901.71
|
897.17
DU CUET Course-Wise Cutoffs 2025: College-Wise Scores
The University of Delhi has officially released the CUET DU cutoff 2025 for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can now check the course-wise cutoffs to see if they qualify for the colleges and programs they applied to. The relevant cutoffs are provided in the table below.
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
|
College
|
Score
|
Hansraj College
|
784.35
|
761.22
|
695.42
|
625
|
592.84
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
College
|
Score
|
Hindu College
|
818.34
|
Hansraj College
|
787.72
|
Kirori Mal College
|
764.01
|
758.13
|
747.35
B.Com (Hons)
|
College
|
Score
|
SRCC
|
917.43
|
Hindu College
|
912.21
|
Hansraj College
|
901.71
|
Kirori Mal College
|
897.17
|
Ramjas College
|
889.38
What are the next steps after DU Admission 2025 seat allotment?
Here's what to do next on the CSAS UG 2025 portal once you've been allotted a seat in DU UG Admission 2025:
-
Confirm Your Seat Allotment
- Log in to the CSAS portal.
- Click "Accept" on your allotted seat before the specified deadline.
- The college will then verify your documents online.
- Once your application is approved, pay the admission fee to confirm your seat.
-
Select the 'Upgrade' option
- If you're not satisfied with your current allocation and hope for a higher-preference course or college, select the 'Upgrade' option.
- Your current seat remains secured, and you'll be considered for your higher preferences in the next round.
-
Declining the Seat
- Declining your current seat means you'll lose that particular allotment.
- You're still eligible for the next admission round, but that specific seat won't be available to you again.
