DU CUET 2025 Cutoff List Out: SRCC BCom Hons Highest at 917.43, Explore Top Colleges & Courses

Delhi University's CUET 2025 cutoff list is out, highlighting highly competitive scores. SRCC's BCom Hons tops with a cutoff score of 917.43. Check the list to explore top colleges and courses with the highest cutoffs.

Jul 21, 2025
DU CUET Cutoff List Out

Delhi University (DU) has announced its first Common University Entrance Test (CUET) cutoff list for 2025 undergraduate admissions across 79 colleges. The cutoff list reveals that Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) tops the chart with a cutoff score of 917.43 for B.Com (Hons.) in the general category. Other prominent DU colleges, including Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College, and Hansraj College, have also set high cutoffs for sought-after courses.

Also check: SRCC Cut Off 2025 Released: CUET Cutoff Details by Course and Category

DU CUET Highest Cutoffs 2025 (B.Com Hons - UR Category)

The highest DU CUET UG 2025 cutoffs are listed in the table below.

College Name

CUET Cutoff Score

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

917.43

Hindu College

912.22

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)

906.37

Hansraj College

901.71

Kirori Mal College

897.17

DU CUET Course-Wise Cutoffs 2025: College-Wise Scores

The University of Delhi has officially released the CUET DU cutoff 2025 for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can now check the course-wise cutoffs to see if they qualify for the colleges and programs they applied to. The relevant cutoffs are provided in the table below.

B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science

College

Score

Hansraj College

784.35

Shaheed Sukhdev College

761.22

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma

695.42

Ramanujan College

625

Kalindi College

592.84

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

College

Score

Hindu College

818.34

Hansraj College

787.72

Kirori Mal College

764.01

Miranda House

758.13

Ramjas College

747.35

B.Com (Hons)

College

Score

SRCC

917.43

Hindu College

912.21

Hansraj College

901.71

Kirori Mal College

897.17

Ramjas College

889.38

What are the next steps after DU Admission 2025 seat allotment?

Here's what to do next on the CSAS UG 2025 portal once you've been allotted a seat in DU UG Admission 2025:

  1. Confirm Your Seat Allotment

  • Log in to the CSAS portal.
  • Click "Accept" on your allotted seat before the specified deadline.
  • The college will then verify your documents online.
  • Once your application is approved, pay the admission fee to confirm your seat.

  1. Select the 'Upgrade' option

  • If you're not satisfied with your current allocation and hope for a higher-preference course or college, select the 'Upgrade' option. 
  • Your current seat remains secured, and you'll be considered for your higher preferences in the next round.

  1. Declining the Seat

  • Declining your current seat means you'll lose that particular allotment.
  • You're still eligible for the next admission round, but that specific seat won't be available to you again.

Also check: CUET 2025 Venkateswara College Cut Off: Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Scores

 

