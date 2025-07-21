Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

DU First Cutoff 2025: Check College Wise, Subject Wise Cut Off, and Other Details

The University of Delhi (DU) has released its first cut off list for CUET UG 2025 admissions, outlining the minimum scores required for various courses and colleges. This initial list, published on July 19 at 5 PM IST, covers 93,166 allocations for 71,624 undergraduate seats across 79 programs in 69 affiliated colleges.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jul 21, 2025, 18:20 IST
DU First CutOff
DU First CutOff

The University of Delhi has released the minimum scores for its first undergraduate seat allocation 2025. This initial list, published at 5 PM on July 19, reflects 93,166 allocations against 71,624 available seats across 79 undergraduate programs in 69 affiliated colleges.

Also check: DU CUET 2025 Cutoff List Out: SRCC BCom Hons Highest at 917.43, Explore Top Colleges & Courses

Hindu College recorded the highest DU cut off in 2025 for BA (Hons) Political Science at 950.58 marks. The college also established a high qualifying score of 936.18 marks for its BA program in History and Political Science.

St. Stephen's College experienced strong competition for its BA (Hons) English program. Meanwhile, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) had a high cutoff of 926.53 marks for its BA (Hons) Psychology course.

The Delhi University (DU) first seat allocation list for 2025, along with the college-wise DU cutoffs, is now accessible on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admission 2025: 93,166 allocations for 71,624 UG seats

University data shows that 1,325 allocations were made under the single girl child category. Additionally, 259 orphan candidates received seat allotments, comprising 127 females and 132 males.

According to PTI, within just two hours of the Delhi University seat allocations going live, 27,533 candidates had already accepted their allotted seats, demonstrating a prompt and enthusiastic response from applicants.

Candidates who've received seat allocations must "accept" their allotted seat by 4:59 PM on July 21. Following this, colleges will verify and approve applications by July 22. The final deadline for paying the admission fee for this round is July 23.

Delhi University's Top 10 Colleges with the Highest Cutoffs 2025

The following are the top 10 Delhi University colleges and programs that recorded the highest cutoffs for the general category in the DU UG first seat allocation 2025:

College name

Programme name

UR Cutoff

Hindu College

BA (Hons) Political Science

950.58

Hindu College

BA Program (History + Political Science)

936.18

St. Stephen's College

BA (Hons) English

926.93

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

BA (Hons) Psychology

926.53

Miranda House

BA (Hons) Political Science

925.98

St. Stephen's College

BA (Hons) History

918.72

Shri Ram College of Commerce

BCom (Hons)

917.43

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

BA (Hons) Political Science

915.7

Hindu College

BA (Hons) History

914.38

St. Stephen's College

BA Program (Multidisciplinary)

912.57

Top 5 DU College Cutoffs 2025

According to university data, the top five most preferred Delhi University colleges in Round 1 are:

  • Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) with 38,079 preferences

  • Hindu College with 31,901 preferences

  • Hansraj College with 15,902 preferences

  • St. Stephen's College with 12,413 preferences

  • Miranda House with 11,403 preferences

    • Check out the 2025 DU cutoffs for these top five colleges.

    DU colleges

    Course

    General

    OBC

    SC

    ST

    EWS

    PwD

                   

    Shri Ram College of Commerce

    BCom (Hons)

    917.4305733

    849.420209

    792.4889146

    747.5161822

    874.1215703

    726.8842867

    BA (Hons) Economics

    908.9028325

    802.255158

    722.7448906

    609.9305017

    824.3039519

    610.2727581

    Hindu College

    BA (Hons) English

    885.7628699

    827.5957115

    783.1633175

    785.0079094

    854.9366646

    637.5776185

    BA (Hons) Economics

    888.1655407

    776.0399554

    705.9676933

    605.993109

    807.9570594

    586.4270001

    BA (Hons) Hindi

    753.6070734

    689.1431315

    662.3108155

    446.220277

    625.1960413

    519.6307644

    BA (Hons) History

    914.3815781

    885.8071783

    834.2829836

    871.0471651

    883.1421921

    714.3731458

    BA (Hons) Political Science

    950.5822579

    922.9031365

    889.6850432

    899.1320305

    920.7809818

    862.7592682

    BA (Hons) Sanskrit

    480.3216784

    118.7996143

    389.1391629

    166.1352255

    548.4015169

    282.4895089

    BA (Hons) Sociology

    891.9902671

    843.6481753

    777.8429977

    789.0005385

    822.6685082

    623.1920319

    BA (Hons) Philosophy

    865.0003412

    789.608079

    714.2766764

    644.3679134

    781.981531

    530.254438

    BCom (Hons)

    912.2188167

    843.217532

    784.0983895

    735.1002248

    871.504484

    718.8836228

    BSc (Hons) Physics

    557.263619

    501.9244557

    391.0010116

    266.5040171

    527.4029732

    69.0132561

    BSc (Hons) Chemistry

    537.905726

    474.6685613

    386.1242289

    262.8433381

    470.718578

    176.9823763

    BSc (Hons) Botany

    656.1191562

    624.1786929

    523.8811479

    522.4556697

    618.5947013

    415.7008815

    BSc (Hons) Zoology

    678.439355

    642.6708861

    593.1016595

    531.6225762

    645.662632

    486.790639

    BSc (Hons) Mathematics

    818.3477146

    709.0147968

    631.7420628

    562.830222

    711.1572734

    414.3517475

    BSc (Hons) Statistics

    848.633302

    731.665072

    620.1348299

    467.3719866

    730.4380325

    310.0457822

    BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Electronics

    441.916361

    384.3854349

    295.5802472

    180.297392

    385.4027676

    		 

    BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Chemistry

    448.471986

    380.8059829

    309.8603335

    224.9935894

    373.7867177

    		 

    BA Program (English + Economics)

    894.5109581

    837.1791376

    789.2595051

    885.0596786

    834.6462965

    777.9586164

    BA Program (Hindi + Philosophy)

    810.4723565

    739.1335727

    711.8383641

    554.5265889

    722.1032843

    586.6408813

    BA Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

    807.886727

    746.862903

    616.4250699

    649.7468246

    736.811085

    550.5743553

    BA Program (History + Political Science)

    936.1827585

    898.8492458

    856.1024206

    934.1694057

    891.7084782

    832.9444701

    Hansraj College

    BA (Hons) Economics

    864.5004621

    721.9032409

    642.6301129

    502.8714709

    770.3267612

    471.154149

    BA (Hons) English

    851.113423

    770.6624674

    715.6246694

    690.6349734

    777.7978908

    595.1984874

    BA (Hons) Hindi

    644.3759877

    545.196587

    551.7333078

    375.478241

    463.2582828

    352.328166

    BA (Hons) History

    875.0123017

    832.3329235

    777.5884143

    779.1791537

    844.6929111

    620.9043828

    BA (Hons) Sanskrit

    173.7851023

    436.7035345

    305.8340313

    272.3541526

    434.5708683

    		 

    BCom (Hons)

    901.71218

    828.5794476

    764.0232

    709.0878191

    860.7656857

    675.8737746

    BSc (Prog.) Life Science

    627.3301725

    563.7327591

    499.6597089

    463.2909572

    584.571647

    298.4915025

    BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Chemistry

    430.012407

    370.4949654

    289.3639474

    192.3009326

    389.5355591

    		 

    BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

    490.770343

    418.7545313

    328.8123472

    203.1273026

    463.5078548

    111.9934869

    BSc (Hons) Anthropology

    601.823311

    535.996529

    483.2461385

    441.8810018

    515.5776387

    268.2946942

    BSc (Hons.) Botany

    621.1446785

    570.3807199

    483.8675094

    456.2821479

    581.6044488

    241.953905

    BSc (Hons.) Chemistry

    495.4426223

    432.8771872

    352.1144898

    221.6853051

    447.8674861

    		 

    BSc (Hons) Computer Science

    784.3540376

    688.6638709

    638.2804158

    487.253636

    741.103028

    483.1232978

    BSc (Hons) Electronics

    505.371678

    420.4004827

    328.0920959

    237.863872

    455.2626482

    		 

    BSc (Hons) Geology

    594.1342106

    514.4679725

    422.5458249

    397.8933132

    498.1677528

    155.3232502

    BSc (Hons) Mathematics

    787.7200634

    662.4287494

    572.9585957

    483.7128854

    654.4383627

    365.4774425

    BSc (Hons) Physics

    528.5707723

    457.5894765

    377.0676482

    220.2381012

    472.8110212

    92.9186391

    BSc (Hons) Zoology

    643.6225721

    609.8507054

    534.7659025

    486.2714769

    624.2219674

    413.1150526

    BA Program (Economics + History)

    845.3368883

    776.7122013

    718.3356793

    697.8138752

    799.5954065

    567.9695592

    BA Program (Commerce + Economics)

    874.9620734

    783.6032331

    709.3880796

    665.179249

    827.2962371

    639.0601335

    BA (Hons.) Philosophy

    827.4772809

    733.1893119

    660.6812711

    603.0924548

    750.89539

    477.6123839

    BA Program (Hindi + Physical Education)

    689.4377654

    606.7480313

    547.3170447

    516.1076893

    606.6788704

    422.3385741

    BA Program (Philosophy + Physical Education)

    741.6760762

    672.9583849

    624.0195747

    568.1230897

    630.4790729

    415.2533516

    BA Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)

    620.1323575

    509.5401018

    343.382452

    		 

    513.322855

    		 

    St. Stephen's College

    BA (Hons) English

    926.9288845

    		 

    819.7463565

    852.5191587

    		 

    739.7538259

    B.A. (Hons.) Economics

    904.6216142

    		 

    726.2703661

    741.5417062

    		 

    637.9490296

    B.A. (Hons.) History

    918.7180959

    		 

    844.4037083

    890.5619824

    		 

    854.4857911

    B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

    906.743835

    		 

    787.98542

    737.4256445

    		 

    665.3892507

    B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

    694.41179

    		 

    668.8346023

    598.6426871

    		   

    B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

    834.0827342

    		 

    651.897836

    706.7955674

    		 

    391.0499651

    B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

    578.7626064

    		 

    486.4898159

    418.6426844

    		 

    124.0041337

    B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry

    550.6452034

    		 

    406.1509883

    356.8354325

    		 

    151.6557262

    B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

    487.3686726

    		 

    376.2821982

    		     

    B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

    534.3491779

    		 

    403.0071813

    244.1844521

    		 

    119.075471

    B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline subject from (Economics/History/Political Science/Philosophy))

    726.1926635

    		   

    587.8343077

    		   

    B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political

    Science/Philosophy))

    912.5744652

    		 

    826.9340686

    		   

    839.1807657

    Miranda House (W)

    B.A. (Hons.) English

    863.0249541

    765.66332

    718.4189497

    681.5788386

    781.1165183

    447.316504

    B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

    601.999483

    463.6138295

    399.0132825

    166.1149867

    400.4698387

    203.3088761

    B.A. (Hons.) Economics

    850.3074641

    701.8419877

    615.8663302

    467.2380986

    734.8932121

    		 

    B.A. (Hons.) History

    894.636024

    849.2886707

    780.1007055

    796.6526042

    839.1443415

    692.1138086

    B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

    798.1590955

    687.8293547

    602.2881695

    579.0839506

    687.2117801

    		 

    B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

    259.6525234

    196.0927772

    173.6630177

    		 

    369.7721212

    		 

    B.A. (Hons.) Geography

    889.062185

    839.5556365

    770.8906445

    776.0993313

    845.1359511

    422.9428737

    B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

    841.5003969

    772.236575

    666.6372155

    682.2406391

    747.6104823

    423.7315697

    B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

    925.9798244

    889.1424772

    838.260506

    838.0721064

    878.3143728

    786.2421971

    B.A. (Hons.) Bengali

    432.8688417

    297.7824123

    250.6816368

    		 

    258.660171

    		 

    B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science

    639.7114595

    586.648244

    526.1095963

    466.6170067

    594.9922656

    472.9435912

    B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

    451.3774723

    370.4005238

    275.7632668

    177.2525617

    421.6135858

    220.3176523

    B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

    503.6651358

    407.0818242

    284.1408949

    176.453626

    419.6118956

    154.8742435

    B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry

    495.3115235

    421.6023888

    315.0210061

    185.4234174

    447.200682

    		 

    B.Sc (Hons.) Botany

    634.1643927

    587.0938152

    508.2206442

    492.0611146

    595.4845665

    222.693557

    B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology

    660.6505151

    617.2386946

    556.2597516

    492.1293543

    611.9338763

    347.0431747

    B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

    758.1397196

    619.3055163

    507.8695123

    484.1802148

    623.2494259

    201.4610129

    Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

    738.2828893

    624.9172861

    637.7237955

    483.7606461

    613.3253753

    591.0896948

    B.A Program (Bengali + Political Science)

    587.3500047

    337.1872168

    		       

    B.A Program (English + Economics)

    869.1902074

    773.0481701

    707.0743758

    		 

    838.530558

    		 

    B.A Program (English + History)

    855.0829394

    768.0608191

    783.0765309

    		 

    725.4023052

    		 

    B.A Program (English + Political Science)

    883.9187141

    778.6865421

    723.7837531

    		 

    805.0364888

    		 

    B.A Program (Hindi + History)

    807.0481959

    706.9155217

    703.4789552

    		 

    718.6852981

    		 

    B.A Program (Hindi + Political Science)

    849.6132566

    734.4262925

    710.5259992

    		 

    724.3760494

    		 

    B.A Program (Sanskrit + Geography)

    690.0385476

    623.6964742

    		       

    B.A Program (Sanskrit + History)

    729.4043773

    559.156621

    		       

    B.A Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

    759.6677021

    579.0399544

    424.5195464

    277.729955

    602.0477891

    		 

    B.A Program (Economics + Geography)

    845.5312715

    810.5763003

    809.9537325

    673.3623735

    727.5280903

    		 

    B.A Program (Economics + History)

    861.0644942

    789.5971883

    752.1373697

    683.5792243

    787.0083355

    		 

    B.A Program (Economics + Mathematics)

    855.9451129

    683.6676753

    582.5125212

    570.0553692

    747.6889884

    261.2173535

    B.A Program (Economics + Political Science)

    885.5353743

    809.117956

    777.7646697

    668.4520216

    807.9039134

    566.4461088

    B.A Program (Geography + History)

    851.9309394

    814.0251023

    751.7708265

    731.9009743

    799.950093

    		 

    B.A Program (Geography + Mathematics)

    794.1891184

    661.263142

    		       

    B.A Program (Geography + Political Science)

    907.935014

    839.7823218

    787.9840036

    799.2279409

    814.6460956

    341.556022

    B.A Program (History + Philosophy)

    830.2481984

    763.7259732

    664.6302558

    		 

    819.6179805

    		 

    B.A Program (History + Physical Education)

    768.5468725

    698.7218117

    659.0835002

    560.6549805

    667.1941851

    		 

    B.A Program (History + Political Science)

    891.7178474

    832.0572109

    815.8057277

    751.8290587

    825.4808799

    723.2889255

    B.A Program (History + Sociology)

    839.9481496

    806.2752206

    727.5739261

    		 

    733.4081161

    		 

    B.A Program (Philosophy + Political Science)

    856.6181719

    799.0814891

    675.6948033

    699.292536

    732.5908469

    297.8065252

    B.A Program (Physical Education + Political Science)

    790.9846137

    732.0407838

    661.1934576

    728.8644808

    678.1385051

    		 

    B.A Program (Political Science + Sociology)

    880.2454464

    840.9260794

    733.5412265

    		 

    797.8831345

    		 

    B.A Program (Tamil + Political Science)

    665.8430162

    537.8415655

    485.8401812

    		     

    B.A Program (Punjabi + History)

    706.6911234

    564.96506

    618.0191313

    		 

    401.2812529

    		 

    B.A Program (Bengali + Geography)

    585.7829554

    		         

    B.A Program (English + Philosophy)

    812.7263322

    772.4693262

    672.3976088

    		     

    B.A Program (Geography + English)

    841.1065255

    780.7318292

    		       

    B.A Program (Geography + Sociology)

    839.8735946

    794.9899153

    717.5576257

    		 

    762.5165356

    		 

    Also check: SRCC Cut Off 2025 Released: CUET Cutoff Details by Course and Category

     

    Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

    Trending

    Related Stories