DU First Cutoff 2025: Check College Wise, Subject Wise Cut Off, and Other Details

The University of Delhi has released the minimum scores for its first undergraduate seat allocation 2025. This initial list, published at 5 PM on July 19, reflects 93,166 allocations against 71,624 available seats across 79 undergraduate programs in 69 affiliated colleges.
Hindu College recorded the highest DU cut off in 2025 for BA (Hons) Political Science at 950.58 marks. The college also established a high qualifying score of 936.18 marks for its BA program in History and Political Science.
St. Stephen's College experienced strong competition for its BA (Hons) English program. Meanwhile, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) had a high cutoff of 926.53 marks for its BA (Hons) Psychology course.
The Delhi University (DU) first seat allocation list for 2025, along with the college-wise DU cutoffs, is now accessible on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Admission 2025: 93,166 allocations for 71,624 UG seats
University data shows that 1,325 allocations were made under the single girl child category. Additionally, 259 orphan candidates received seat allotments, comprising 127 females and 132 males.
According to PTI, within just two hours of the Delhi University seat allocations going live, 27,533 candidates had already accepted their allotted seats, demonstrating a prompt and enthusiastic response from applicants.
Candidates who've received seat allocations must "accept" their allotted seat by 4:59 PM on July 21. Following this, colleges will verify and approve applications by July 22. The final deadline for paying the admission fee for this round is July 23.
Delhi University's Top 10 Colleges with the Highest Cutoffs 2025
The following are the top 10 Delhi University colleges and programs that recorded the highest cutoffs for the general category in the DU UG first seat allocation 2025:
|
College name
|
Programme name
|
UR Cutoff
|
BA (Hons) Political Science
|
950.58
|
Hindu College
|
BA Program (History + Political Science)
|
936.18
|
BA (Hons) English
|
926.93
|
BA (Hons) Psychology
|
926.53
|
BA (Hons) Political Science
|
925.98
|
St. Stephen's College
|
BA (Hons) History
|
918.72
|
BCom (Hons)
|
917.43
|
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|
BA (Hons) Political Science
|
915.7
|
Hindu College
|
BA (Hons) History
|
914.38
|
St. Stephen's College
|
BA Program (Multidisciplinary)
|
912.57
Top 5 DU College Cutoffs 2025
According to university data, the top five most preferred Delhi University colleges in Round 1 are:
-
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) with 38,079 preferences
Hindu College with 31,901 preferences
Hansraj College with 15,902 preferences
St. Stephen's College with 12,413 preferences
Miranda House with 11,403 preferences
Check out the 2025 DU cutoffs for these top five colleges.
|
DU colleges
|
Course
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwD
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
BCom (Hons)
|
917.4305733
|
849.420209
|
792.4889146
|
747.5161822
|
874.1215703
|
726.8842867
|
BA (Hons) Economics
|
908.9028325
|
802.255158
|
722.7448906
|
609.9305017
|
824.3039519
|
610.2727581
|
Hindu College
|
BA (Hons) English
|
885.7628699
|
827.5957115
|
783.1633175
|
785.0079094
|
854.9366646
|
637.5776185
|
BA (Hons) Economics
|
888.1655407
|
776.0399554
|
705.9676933
|
605.993109
|
807.9570594
|
586.4270001
|
BA (Hons) Hindi
|
753.6070734
|
689.1431315
|
662.3108155
|
446.220277
|
625.1960413
|
519.6307644
|
BA (Hons) History
|
914.3815781
|
885.8071783
|
834.2829836
|
871.0471651
|
883.1421921
|
714.3731458
|
BA (Hons) Political Science
|
950.5822579
|
922.9031365
|
889.6850432
|
899.1320305
|
920.7809818
|
862.7592682
|
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
|
480.3216784
|
118.7996143
|
389.1391629
|
166.1352255
|
548.4015169
|
282.4895089
|
BA (Hons) Sociology
|
891.9902671
|
843.6481753
|
777.8429977
|
789.0005385
|
822.6685082
|
623.1920319
|
BA (Hons) Philosophy
|
865.0003412
|
789.608079
|
714.2766764
|
644.3679134
|
781.981531
|
530.254438
|
BCom (Hons)
|
912.2188167
|
843.217532
|
784.0983895
|
735.1002248
|
871.504484
|
718.8836228
|
BSc (Hons) Physics
|
557.263619
|
501.9244557
|
391.0010116
|
266.5040171
|
527.4029732
|
69.0132561
|
BSc (Hons) Chemistry
|
537.905726
|
474.6685613
|
386.1242289
|
262.8433381
|
470.718578
|
176.9823763
|
BSc (Hons) Botany
|
656.1191562
|
624.1786929
|
523.8811479
|
522.4556697
|
618.5947013
|
415.7008815
|
BSc (Hons) Zoology
|
678.439355
|
642.6708861
|
593.1016595
|
531.6225762
|
645.662632
|
486.790639
|
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
|
818.3477146
|
709.0147968
|
631.7420628
|
562.830222
|
711.1572734
|
414.3517475
|
BSc (Hons) Statistics
|
848.633302
|
731.665072
|
620.1348299
|
467.3719866
|
730.4380325
|
310.0457822
|
BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Electronics
|
441.916361
|
384.3854349
|
295.5802472
|
180.297392
|
385.4027676
|
BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
448.471986
|
380.8059829
|
309.8603335
|
224.9935894
|
373.7867177
|
BA Program (English + Economics)
|
894.5109581
|
837.1791376
|
789.2595051
|
885.0596786
|
834.6462965
|
777.9586164
|
BA Program (Hindi + Philosophy)
|
810.4723565
|
739.1335727
|
711.8383641
|
554.5265889
|
722.1032843
|
586.6408813
|
BA Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
807.886727
|
746.862903
|
616.4250699
|
649.7468246
|
736.811085
|
550.5743553
|
BA Program (History + Political Science)
|
936.1827585
|
898.8492458
|
856.1024206
|
934.1694057
|
891.7084782
|
832.9444701
|
Hansraj College
|
BA (Hons) Economics
|
864.5004621
|
721.9032409
|
642.6301129
|
502.8714709
|
770.3267612
|
471.154149
|
BA (Hons) English
|
851.113423
|
770.6624674
|
715.6246694
|
690.6349734
|
777.7978908
|
595.1984874
|
BA (Hons) Hindi
|
644.3759877
|
545.196587
|
551.7333078
|
375.478241
|
463.2582828
|
352.328166
|
BA (Hons) History
|
875.0123017
|
832.3329235
|
777.5884143
|
779.1791537
|
844.6929111
|
620.9043828
|
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
|
173.7851023
|
436.7035345
|
305.8340313
|
272.3541526
|
434.5708683
|
BCom (Hons)
|
901.71218
|
828.5794476
|
764.0232
|
709.0878191
|
860.7656857
|
675.8737746
|
BSc (Prog.) Life Science
|
627.3301725
|
563.7327591
|
499.6597089
|
463.2909572
|
584.571647
|
298.4915025
|
BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
430.012407
|
370.4949654
|
289.3639474
|
192.3009326
|
389.5355591
|
BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
490.770343
|
418.7545313
|
328.8123472
|
203.1273026
|
463.5078548
|
111.9934869
|
BSc (Hons) Anthropology
|
601.823311
|
535.996529
|
483.2461385
|
441.8810018
|
515.5776387
|
268.2946942
|
BSc (Hons.) Botany
|
621.1446785
|
570.3807199
|
483.8675094
|
456.2821479
|
581.6044488
|
241.953905
|
BSc (Hons.) Chemistry
|
495.4426223
|
432.8771872
|
352.1144898
|
221.6853051
|
447.8674861
|
BSc (Hons) Computer Science
|
784.3540376
|
688.6638709
|
638.2804158
|
487.253636
|
741.103028
|
483.1232978
|
BSc (Hons) Electronics
|
505.371678
|
420.4004827
|
328.0920959
|
237.863872
|
455.2626482
|
BSc (Hons) Geology
|
594.1342106
|
514.4679725
|
422.5458249
|
397.8933132
|
498.1677528
|
155.3232502
|
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
|
787.7200634
|
662.4287494
|
572.9585957
|
483.7128854
|
654.4383627
|
365.4774425
|
BSc (Hons) Physics
|
528.5707723
|
457.5894765
|
377.0676482
|
220.2381012
|
472.8110212
|
92.9186391
|
BSc (Hons) Zoology
|
643.6225721
|
609.8507054
|
534.7659025
|
486.2714769
|
624.2219674
|
413.1150526
|
BA Program (Economics + History)
|
845.3368883
|
776.7122013
|
718.3356793
|
697.8138752
|
799.5954065
|
567.9695592
|
BA Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
874.9620734
|
783.6032331
|
709.3880796
|
665.179249
|
827.2962371
|
639.0601335
|
BA (Hons.) Philosophy
|
827.4772809
|
733.1893119
|
660.6812711
|
603.0924548
|
750.89539
|
477.6123839
|
BA Program (Hindi + Physical Education)
|
689.4377654
|
606.7480313
|
547.3170447
|
516.1076893
|
606.6788704
|
422.3385741
|
BA Program (Philosophy + Physical Education)
|
741.6760762
|
672.9583849
|
624.0195747
|
568.1230897
|
630.4790729
|
415.2533516
|
BA Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)
|
620.1323575
|
509.5401018
|
343.382452
|
513.322855
|
St. Stephen's College
|
BA (Hons) English
|
926.9288845
|
819.7463565
|
852.5191587
|
739.7538259
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
904.6216142
|
726.2703661
|
741.5417062
|
637.9490296
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
918.7180959
|
844.4037083
|
890.5619824
|
854.4857911
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
906.743835
|
787.98542
|
737.4256445
|
665.3892507
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
694.41179
|
668.8346023
|
598.6426871
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics
|
834.0827342
|
651.897836
|
706.7955674
|
391.0499651
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
578.7626064
|
486.4898159
|
418.6426844
|
124.0041337
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry
|
550.6452034
|
406.1509883
|
356.8354325
|
151.6557262
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
487.3686726
|
376.2821982
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
534.3491779
|
403.0071813
|
244.1844521
|
119.075471
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline subject from (Economics/History/Political Science/Philosophy))
|
726.1926635
|
587.8343077
|
B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political
Science/Philosophy))
|
912.5744652
|
826.9340686
|
839.1807657
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
863.0249541
|
765.66332
|
718.4189497
|
681.5788386
|
781.1165183
|
447.316504
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
601.999483
|
463.6138295
|
399.0132825
|
166.1149867
|
400.4698387
|
203.3088761
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
850.3074641
|
701.8419877
|
615.8663302
|
467.2380986
|
734.8932121
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
894.636024
|
849.2886707
|
780.1007055
|
796.6526042
|
839.1443415
|
692.1138086
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
798.1590955
|
687.8293547
|
602.2881695
|
579.0839506
|
687.2117801
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
259.6525234
|
196.0927772
|
173.6630177
|
369.7721212
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
889.062185
|
839.5556365
|
770.8906445
|
776.0993313
|
845.1359511
|
422.9428737
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sociology
|
841.5003969
|
772.236575
|
666.6372155
|
682.2406391
|
747.6104823
|
423.7315697
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
925.9798244
|
889.1424772
|
838.260506
|
838.0721064
|
878.3143728
|
786.2421971
|
B.A. (Hons.) Bengali
|
432.8688417
|
297.7824123
|
250.6816368
|
258.660171
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Life Science
|
639.7114595
|
586.648244
|
526.1095963
|
466.6170067
|
594.9922656
|
472.9435912
|
B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
451.3774723
|
370.4005238
|
275.7632668
|
177.2525617
|
421.6135858
|
220.3176523
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
503.6651358
|
407.0818242
|
284.1408949
|
176.453626
|
419.6118956
|
154.8742435
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry
|
495.3115235
|
421.6023888
|
315.0210061
|
185.4234174
|
447.200682
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Botany
|
634.1643927
|
587.0938152
|
508.2206442
|
492.0611146
|
595.4845665
|
222.693557
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology
|
660.6505151
|
617.2386946
|
556.2597516
|
492.1293543
|
611.9338763
|
347.0431747
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics
|
758.1397196
|
619.3055163
|
507.8695123
|
484.1802148
|
623.2494259
|
201.4610129
|
Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
|
738.2828893
|
624.9172861
|
637.7237955
|
483.7606461
|
613.3253753
|
591.0896948
|
B.A Program (Bengali + Political Science)
|
587.3500047
|
337.1872168
|
B.A Program (English + Economics)
|
869.1902074
|
773.0481701
|
707.0743758
|
838.530558
|
B.A Program (English + History)
|
855.0829394
|
768.0608191
|
783.0765309
|
725.4023052
|
B.A Program (English + Political Science)
|
883.9187141
|
778.6865421
|
723.7837531
|
805.0364888
|
B.A Program (Hindi + History)
|
807.0481959
|
706.9155217
|
703.4789552
|
718.6852981
|
B.A Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
849.6132566
|
734.4262925
|
710.5259992
|
724.3760494
|
B.A Program (Sanskrit + Geography)
|
690.0385476
|
623.6964742
|
B.A Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
729.4043773
|
559.156621
|
B.A Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
759.6677021
|
579.0399544
|
424.5195464
|
277.729955
|
602.0477891
|
B.A Program (Economics + Geography)
|
845.5312715
|
810.5763003
|
809.9537325
|
673.3623735
|
727.5280903
|
B.A Program (Economics + History)
|
861.0644942
|
789.5971883
|
752.1373697
|
683.5792243
|
787.0083355
|
B.A Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
855.9451129
|
683.6676753
|
582.5125212
|
570.0553692
|
747.6889884
|
261.2173535
|
B.A Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
885.5353743
|
809.117956
|
777.7646697
|
668.4520216
|
807.9039134
|
566.4461088
|
B.A Program (Geography + History)
|
851.9309394
|
814.0251023
|
751.7708265
|
731.9009743
|
799.950093
|
B.A Program (Geography + Mathematics)
|
794.1891184
|
661.263142
|
B.A Program (Geography + Political Science)
|
907.935014
|
839.7823218
|
787.9840036
|
799.2279409
|
814.6460956
|
341.556022
|
B.A Program (History + Philosophy)
|
830.2481984
|
763.7259732
|
664.6302558
|
819.6179805
|
B.A Program (History + Physical Education)
|
768.5468725
|
698.7218117
|
659.0835002
|
560.6549805
|
667.1941851
|
B.A Program (History + Political Science)
|
891.7178474
|
832.0572109
|
815.8057277
|
751.8290587
|
825.4808799
|
723.2889255
|
B.A Program (History + Sociology)
|
839.9481496
|
806.2752206
|
727.5739261
|
733.4081161
|
B.A Program (Philosophy + Political Science)
|
856.6181719
|
799.0814891
|
675.6948033
|
699.292536
|
732.5908469
|
297.8065252
|
B.A Program (Physical Education + Political Science)
|
790.9846137
|
732.0407838
|
661.1934576
|
728.8644808
|
678.1385051
|
B.A Program (Political Science + Sociology)
|
880.2454464
|
840.9260794
|
733.5412265
|
797.8831345
|
B.A Program (Tamil + Political Science)
|
665.8430162
|
537.8415655
|
485.8401812
|
B.A Program (Punjabi + History)
|
706.6911234
|
564.96506
|
618.0191313
|
401.2812529
|
B.A Program (Bengali + Geography)
|
585.7829554
|
B.A Program (English + Philosophy)
|
812.7263322
|
772.4693262
|
672.3976088
|
B.A Program (Geography + English)
|
841.1065255
|
780.7318292
|
B.A Program (Geography + Sociology)
|
839.8735946
|
794.9899153
|
717.5576257
|
762.5165356
