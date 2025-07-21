DU First Cutoff 2025: Check College Wise, Subject Wise Cut Off, and Other Details

The University of Delhi has released the minimum scores for its first undergraduate seat allocation 2025. This initial list, published at 5 PM on July 19, reflects 93,166 allocations against 71,624 available seats across 79 undergraduate programs in 69 affiliated colleges.

Also check: DU CUET 2025 Cutoff List Out: SRCC BCom Hons Highest at 917.43, Explore Top Colleges & Courses

Hindu College recorded the highest DU cut off in 2025 for BA (Hons) Political Science at 950.58 marks. The college also established a high qualifying score of 936.18 marks for its BA program in History and Political Science.

St. Stephen's College experienced strong competition for its BA (Hons) English program. Meanwhile, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) had a high cutoff of 926.53 marks for its BA (Hons) Psychology course.

The Delhi University (DU) first seat allocation list for 2025, along with the college-wise DU cutoffs, is now accessible on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.