IP University to Open Online Registration For Admissions to Undergraduate Courses for 2025-26

The Government of the NCT of Delhi created Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University following the terms of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Act of 1998. The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will open the online registration for the undergraduate programs offered based on the marks obtained in CUET UG from July 16, 2025. The online registration process will conclude on July 30, 2025.
Candidates are advised to review the domain-specific subject requirements for admission to a certain program based on their CUET score before filling out the Registration Form. A candidate can apply for multiple courses by paying the application fee. Candidates will be charged registration fees separately for each program offered by the IP University. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 2500 for each course.
Only candidates who have appeared in CUET are eligible to register online through the university portal. Candidates who have secured a seat in a program at the college through the university's NLT or CET and have "admitted" status will not be granted seats through the merit of CUET.
What is the List of Courses Offered by IP University Through CUET UG?
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) offers 19 undergraduate programs and a select few postgraduate programs through the Common University Entrance Test (UG and PG). Below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University through CUET UG:-
|
List of Courses Offered
|
Bachelor of Science in Yoga (B.Sc. Yoga)
|
B.A.LLB. and BBA.LLB
|
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)
|
BPT, BOT, BPO, B.Sc. (MLT), BASLP(Paramedical)
|
BBA and Allied Program and 5-year BBA and MBA Integrated Program
|
Bachelor of Arts (Journalism and Mass Communication) B.A.(JMC)
|
Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT)
|
B.Tech in Bio-technology
|
Bachelor Of Pharmacy (B.Pharma)
|
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology (B.Sc. MIT)
|
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies (B. Sc Environmental Science)
|
BS in Packaging Technology
|
B.Sc.- M.Sc. (Dual Degree disciplines of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)
|
Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com)
|
Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and Radiotherapy (B.Sc. MTR)
|
Bachelor of Arts in English (B.A. English)
|
Bachelor of Arts in Economics (B.A. Economics)
|
BA in Liberal Arts with Major in History, Sociology and Political Science, and Psychology
Also, check:-
What is the Fee Structure of the courses offered by IP University through CUET UG?
When any student applies for admission to the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University through the CUET UG marks, the first and foremost thing that a candidate should be aware of is the fee structure of the courses offered by IP University. GGSIP University has a different fee structure for different undergraduate programs that are offered.
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the courses offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for the undergraduate courses offered through the CUET UG Scores:-
BA.LLB and BBA.LLB Program
Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the BA.LLB and BBA.LLB program offered by the IP University:-
|
Particulars
|
Fee for 2025-26
|
Fee for 2026-27
|
Fee for 2027-28
|
Fee for 2028-29
|
Fee For 2029-30
|
Tuition Fee (P.A.)
|
132000
|
145200
|
159720
|
175692
|
193260
|
University Charges
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)
|
2000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Examination Fee per student
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
Development and Infrastructural
Charges
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
1000
|
Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
Total
|
167500
|
178700
|
193220
|
209192
|
226760
B.A. Liberal Arts and English, B.Sc (Environmental Science), and B.Sc-M.Sc. (Dual Degree)
Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the B.A. in Liberal Arts and English, B.Sc. (Environmental Science), and B.Sc.-M.Sc. (Dual Degree) program offered by the IP University:-
|
Particulars
|
Fee for 2025-26
|
Fee for 2026-27
|
Fee for 2027-28
|
Fee for 2028-29
|
Tuition Fee (P.A.)
|
71500
|
78650
|
86515
|
95167
|
Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
Development and Infrastructural
Charges
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
Examination Fee per student
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)
|
2000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
University Charges
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
Total
|
107000
|
112150
|
120015
|
128667
B.Com (H), B.A. in JMC, B.A. in B.Ed., B.A. in Economics
Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication, Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts in Economics:-
|
Particulars
|
Fee for 2025-26
|
Fee for 2026-27
|
Fee for 2027-28
|
Fee for 2028-29
|
Tuition Fee (P.A.)
|
110000
|
121000
|
133100
|
146410
|
Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
Development and Infrastructural
Charges
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
Examination Fee per student
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)
|
2000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
University Charges
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
Total
|
145500
|
154500
|
166600
|
179910
BPT and B.Pharma
Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the BPT and Bachelor of Pharmacy course offered by the IP University through the CUET UG:-
|
Particulars
|
Fee for 2025-26
|
Fee for 2026-27
|
Fee for 2027-28
|
Fee for 2028-29
|
Tuition Fee (P.A.)
|
93500
|
102850
|
113135
|
124449
|
Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
Development and Infrastructural
Charges
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
10000
|
Examination Fee per student
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
3000
|
Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)
|
2000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
University Charges
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
20000
|
Total
|
129000
|
136350
|
146635
|
157949
Candidates wishing to seek admission to the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University are advised to visit the official website regularly for any updates and should be ready with their documents as the online registration will begin from July 16, 2025.
Also, check:-
- IP University Introduces A PG Diploma Program In Bioinformatics: Check Seat Intake, Eligibility Criteria and Admission Criteria
- IP University Application Form 2025: Check Last Date to Apply Online for All Courses Offered and Exam Pattern
- Top Career Choices After Completing Arts in India: Check Subject List and Leading Colleges to Study Arts
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial