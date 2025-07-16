Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

IP University to Open Online Registration For Admissions to Undergraduate Courses for 2025-26

This article gives you information about the undergraduate courses that are offered through the CUET UG by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Additionally, it will also give information about the fee structure of each course that is offered by the IP University.

Jul 16, 2025, 18:22 IST
The Government of the NCT of Delhi created Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University following the terms of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Act of 1998. The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will open the online registration for the undergraduate programs offered based on the marks obtained in CUET UG from July 16, 2025. The online registration process will conclude on July 30, 2025. 

Candidates are advised to review the domain-specific subject requirements for admission to a certain program based on their CUET score before filling out the Registration Form. A candidate can apply for multiple courses by paying the application fee. Candidates will be charged registration fees separately for each program offered by the IP University. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 2500 for each course.

Only candidates who have appeared in CUET are eligible to register online through the university portal. Candidates who have secured a seat in a program at the college through the university's NLT or CET and have "admitted" status will not be granted seats through the merit of CUET.

What is the List of Courses Offered by IP University Through CUET UG?

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) offers 19 undergraduate programs and a select few postgraduate programs through the Common University Entrance Test (UG and PG). Below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University  through CUET UG:-

List of Courses Offered

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Bachelor of Science in Yoga (B.Sc. Yoga)

B.A.LLB. and BBA.LLB 

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

BPT, BOT, BPO, B.Sc. (MLT), BASLP(Paramedical)

BBA and Allied Program and 5-year BBA and MBA Integrated Program

Bachelor of Arts  (Journalism and Mass Communication) B.A.(JMC)

Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT)

B.Tech in Bio-technology

Bachelor Of Pharmacy (B.Pharma)

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology (B.Sc. MIT)

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies (B. Sc Environmental Science)

BS in Packaging Technology

B.Sc.- M.Sc. (Dual Degree disciplines of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com)

Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and Radiotherapy (B.Sc. MTR)

Bachelor of Arts in English (B.A. English)

Bachelor of Arts in Economics (B.A. Economics)

BA in Liberal Arts with Major in History, Sociology and Political Science, and Psychology

Also, check:-

What is the Fee Structure of the courses offered by IP University through CUET UG?

When any student applies for admission to the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University through the CUET UG marks, the first and foremost thing that a candidate should be aware of is the fee structure of the courses offered by IP University. GGSIP University has a different fee structure for different undergraduate programs that are offered.

Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the courses offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for the undergraduate courses offered through the CUET UG Scores:-

BA.LLB and BBA.LLB Program

Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the BA.LLB and BBA.LLB program offered by the IP University:-

Particulars

Fee for 2025-26

Fee for 2026-27

Fee for 2027-28

Fee for 2028-29

Fee For 2029-30

Tuition Fee (P.A.)

132000

145200

159720

175692

193260

University Charges

20000

20000

20000

20000

20000

Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)

2000

0

0

0

0

Examination Fee per student

3000

3000

3000

3000

3000

Development and Infrastructural

Charges

10000

10000

10000

10000

1000

Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)

500

500

500

500

500

Total

167500

178700

193220

209192

226760

B.A. Liberal Arts and English, B.Sc (Environmental Science), and B.Sc-M.Sc. (Dual Degree)

Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the B.A. in Liberal Arts and English, B.Sc. (Environmental Science), and B.Sc.-M.Sc. (Dual Degree) program offered by the IP University:-

Particulars

Fee for 2025-26

Fee for 2026-27

Fee for 2027-28

Fee for 2028-29

Tuition Fee (P.A.)

71500

78650

86515

95167

Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)

500

500

500

500

Development and Infrastructural

Charges

10000

10000

10000

10000

Examination Fee per student

3000 

3000 

3000 

3000

Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)

2000

0

0

0

University Charges

20000

20000

20000

20000

Total

107000

112150

120015

128667

B.Com (H), B.A. in JMC, B.A. in B.Ed., B.A. in Economics 

Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication, Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts in Economics:-

Particulars

Fee for 2025-26

Fee for 2026-27

Fee for 2027-28

Fee for 2028-29

Tuition Fee (P.A.)

110000

121000

133100

146410

Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)

500

500

500

500

Development and Infrastructural

Charges

10000

10000

10000

10000

Examination Fee per student

3000

3000

3000

3000

Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)

2000

0

0

0

University Charges

20000

20000

20000

20000

Total

145500

154500

166600

179910

BPT and B.Pharma

Here is the breakdown of the fee structure of the BPT and Bachelor of Pharmacy course offered by the IP University through the CUET UG:-

Particulars

Fee for 2025-26

Fee for 2026-27

Fee for 2027-28

Fee for 2028-29

Tuition Fee (P.A.)

93500

102850

113135

124449

Innovation and Incubation Fee (P.A.)

500

500

500

500

Development and Infrastructural

Charges

10000 

10000 

10000 

10000 

Examination Fee per student

3000

3000

3000

3000

Alumni Contribution Fund (One-time)

2000

0

0

0

University Charges

20000

20000

20000

20000

Total

129000

136350

146635

157949

Candidates wishing to seek admission to the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University are advised to visit the official website regularly for any updates and should be ready with their documents as the online registration will begin from July 16, 2025.

Also, check:-

 

