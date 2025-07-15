CUET Result 2025 Declared: What is a Good Score for Delhi University, BHU, JNU?

The CUET 2025 results are out, and many students are checking their scores while wondering, “Are my marks good enough to get into top colleges like Delhi University, BHU, or JNU?”
Because many Central, State, and Private colleges use CUET scores for undergraduate admissions, it's critical to understand what a 'good score' entails. This post will explain what a decent score is for top universities and what you should do next following the results.
What is Considered a Good Score in CUET 2025?
Every student who takes the CUET UG 2025 exam has a favorite subject and a desired university where they hope to study. A decent CUET result is determined by the course and college they want to attend, as well as the previous year's cut-off scores.
The CUET UG exam comprises 50 questions each subject, with a total of 250 marks for each subject. A student's overall marks are determined by the number of subjects they take. Top universities such as Delhi University, JNU, and BHU typically require 150 to 200 marks in each subject for admission to their popular courses.
These high scores are subject to change depending on the course's popularity, previous year's university cut-off patterns, the number of students applying for the course, and the number of open seats. The following provides a summary of what a good CUET UG exam score would be for admission to popular universities and the courses they offer.
General Idea of a Good Score:-
Suppose a candidate has chosen to appear for 6 subjects in the CUET UG exam, the total number of marks the candidate would appear for will be 1500 marks. While there are no fixed good scores provided by any university, the following ranges can be considered as a general idea for a good score.
|
Scores
|
Performance
|
870 and Above
|
Excellent Score, get help, get admission to top courses and colleges, likely
|
750- 800
|
Very Good Score, candidates have a high chance of seeking admission to good colleges and the courses offered.
|
750 -600
|
Good Scores candidates can seek admission to mid-level courses.
|
600- 650
|
Moderate Scores, candidates may be able to secure seats in less competitive courses.
|
Below 600
|
Low Scores
What Decides a Good CUET UG Score for the 2025 Exam?
A 'good' CUET result is unique to each student. It depends on which university you want to attend, the degree you choose, and the number of students competing for it. Let's examine the important aspects that influence what constitutes a solid CUET score in 2025:-
|
Key Factors
|
About
|
Course Preference
|
Some courses opted for by the students are more competitive than others. For example, B.Sc, B.Com, Economics, and Psychology are high-demand courses. To seek admission to these particular scores, students may need a relatively higher score.
|
Target University
|
Famous universities like Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Delhi University usually require a higher CUET score.
|
Reservation and Category Benefits
|
Candidates from reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PWD) may have different cut-off marks. What constitutes a decent score for a student in the general category may differ from that of a student in the restricted group.
|
Number of Subjects Chosen
|
CUET scores are calculated based on the number of subjects selected. If a student selects 6 subjects, they will be scored out of 1500 marks. So, a good score is relative to the total marks available.
|
College Cut-Off Trends
|
Every year, colleges or universities publish cut-off scores for different courses. A good CUET score can depend on the cut-off trends.
|
Subject Combination and Domain Requirements
|
Some universities only consider domain subjects for particular courses. Obtaining good marks in that particular score is more important than the overall scores obtained.
|
Competition Level
|
The number of candidates seeking admission to a particular course and the scores obtained in the CUET exam can also impact what scores are considered to be good. If the student scores high marks, the cut-off rises.
What is a Good CUET Score for Delhi University (DU)?
Delhi University is one of the most popular universities in India. Some of the top and famous colleges that come under the University of Delhi include SRCC (Shri Ram College of Commerce), Miranda House, St. Stephen’s College, Hindu College, etc. Admission to these colleges requires a high score to be obtained in the CUET UG exam.
Here is a general idea of what CUET scores (out of 1500) a candidate would need if they have selected 6 subjects:-
What is a Good Score for BHU?
Banaras Hindu University is a well-known Central University which offers many courses in the fields of science, arts, commerce and other fields. Many students apply for admission to this university every year through the CUET exam. If compared with the cut-offs of the University of Delhi, the cut-offs of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are a little lower. That is the reason why many students keep BHU as their second choice after the University of Delhi.
Here is a general idea of what CUET scores (out of 1500) a candidate would need if they have selected 6 subjects:-
|
Course
|
Good Score (Out of 1500)
|
B.A. (Honours) in Arts or Social Science
|
600 or Above
|
B.Sc. (Honours) in Maths or Biology
|
650 or Above
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
630 or Above
|
B.A. (Honours) in Sanskrit or Music
|
550 or Above
What Should A Candidate Do after the CUET 2025 Results?
When the CUET results are released, students are typically perplexed about the next steps. Every step counts, from researching university websites to signing up for counseling and selecting the best universities and courses. Following the proclamation of the results, a candidate must take the following steps:-
- Visit the respective university admission website portals (like the DU CSAS portal, BHU UET Portal, and JNU UG Admission Portal).
- The next step is to register for the counselling process and fill in the preferred colleges and courses.
- Apply to more than one university to increase your chances of university admission.
- Universities release cut-off marks in multiple rounds. Keep checking to see where you stand.
A good CUET score is important, but it’s not everything. The course choices, category college preference and how you perform in the counselling process play a big role.