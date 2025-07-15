CUET Result 2025 Declared: What is a Good Score for Delhi University, BHU, JNU?

The CUET 2025 results are out, and many students are checking their scores while wondering, “Are my marks good enough to get into top colleges like Delhi University, BHU, or JNU?” Because many Central, State, and Private colleges use CUET scores for undergraduate admissions, it's critical to understand what a 'good score' entails. This post will explain what a decent score is for top universities and what you should do next following the results.

What is Considered a Good Score in CUET 2025? Every student who takes the CUET UG 2025 exam has a favorite subject and a desired university where they hope to study. A decent CUET result is determined by the course and college they want to attend, as well as the previous year's cut-off scores. The CUET UG exam comprises 50 questions each subject, with a total of 250 marks for each subject. A student's overall marks are determined by the number of subjects they take. Top universities such as Delhi University, JNU, and BHU typically require 150 to 200 marks in each subject for admission to their popular courses. These high scores are subject to change depending on the course's popularity, previous year's university cut-off patterns, the number of students applying for the course, and the number of open seats. The following provides a summary of what a good CUET UG exam score would be for admission to popular universities and the courses they offer. Also, check,