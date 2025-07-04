cuet.nta.nic.in Result 2025 Declared: Official NTA CUET UG Result Link Available to Download your Scorecard Online

CUET Result 2025: Results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 4. Candidates must take a note of the marking scheme as CUET UG result 2025 cut-off will take into consideration the marking scheme and the merit list will be declared accordingly. Foe every correct answer, the candidate will be awarded 5 marks and every wrong answer will result in deduction of one mark. Notably, unanswered or un-attempted questions will be given no marks.
Through its X (formerly Twitter) feed, NTA disseminated the official update and result date confirmation. Individuals who took the test between May 13 and June 3 can view their scorecards online as soon as the results are available. NTA explained that although the final answer key was released earlier on July 1, it is not the same as the final outcome.
Get The Latest Updates On The CUET Result 2025
|
CUET Result 2025: Exam held in 300 cities
|
CUET Result 2025: Gender-wise number of candidates
a) Female
Registered: 6,47,934
Appeared: 5,23,988
b) Male
Registered: 7,06,760
Appeared: 5,47, 744
c) Third Gender
Registered: 5
Appeared: 3
|
CUET Result 2025: Over 13 lakh registered, 10 lakh+ appeared
CUET NTA announced that this year, 13,54,699 unique candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance test, of whom 10,71 ,735 appeared.
|
CUET Result 2025: 5-simple steps to check scorecard
To check CUET UG 2025 Result, candidates must follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the CUET UG Result 2025 link on the homepage.
Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login details need to be entered.
Step 4: Check marks after clicking on submit.
Step 5: Download and save CUET UG 2025 Result scorecard, take a printout of the result and keep a hard copy for future reference.
|
CUET Result 2025: When was provisional answer key released?
The provisional answer key for CUET UG exam 2025 was released on June 17. The NTA allowed candidates to raise grievances till June 20
|
CUET Result 2025: Ranking of the Top 6 Delhi University Schools
The top six Delhi University (DU) colleges are shown below based on the Ministry of Education's 2024 India Ranking (also known as the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF).
University of Delhi will use CUET UG scores for admission process.
|CUET Result 2025: Can CUET scores be used in all Central Universities across India?
Yes, all Central Universities in India accept CUET scores. "The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Scores will be used for admission into UG Programs in all Central Universities/Participating Universities for Academic session 2025-26," the NTA stated in its information bulletin.
|
CUET Result 2025: Does CUET test score ensure admission
The NTA in a notice stated, “Mere appearance in the Entrance Test does not entitle a candidate to be considered for admission to the Programme unless he/she fulfills the Programme-wise eligibility conditions of the University they are applying to.”
|
CUET Result 2025: Result Out
Candidates can check their CUET PG Result 2025 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and download their scorecards by using their login credentials.
|
CUET Result 2025: Website to track
Candidates must keep a track of NTA's CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in. It is confirmed that the NTA will release CUET UG results today but the examination agency has not revealed any specific time at which the scorecard will be published online.
|
CUET Result 2025: Timeline of this year's examination
CUET UG 2025 application start date: March 1
CUET UG 2025 application end date: March 24
CUET UG application form 2025 correction window: March 26 to 28
CUET UG city intimation slip release date: May 7
CUET UG 2025 admit card release date: May 10
CUET UG 2025 exam date: May 13 to June 4
CUET UG provisional answer key release date: June 17
CUET UG answer key objection window: June 17 to 20
CUET UG final answer key 2025 release date: July 1
CUET UG result date: July 4
|
CUET Result 2025: Can you apply for re-checking?
No, there is no provision for re-evaluation/re-checking of the CUET UG result. The testing agency conducting the national-level exam said that no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.
| CUET 2025 Result: CUET Cut Off-determining factors
The following is a list of factors influencing the CUET Cut Off 2025:
|
CUET 2025 Result: What constitutes a high CUET 2025 score?
In CUET 2025, a score of at least 700, or 98 percent, is considered good. A score of 500 to 700, on the other hand, indicates a score of 90 percent or above, which is regarded as good.
|
CUET Result 2025: Over 13 lakh candidates await results
The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG, is a national entrance exam administered by NTA to students wishing to enroll in undergraduate programs offered by participating institutions.
According to NTA's CUET website, "Students will have a single window opportunity to seek admission in these participating Universities / Institute(s) across the country for admission to different programs of the participating Central Universities." In order to apply for admission to more than 250 public, private, and state universities, over 13 lakh students took the undergraduate entrance exam.
|CUET Result 2025: After final answer key, result is awaited
The Common University Entrance Test results for undergraduate courses, which were administered from May 13 to June 3, will be released today. On July 1, the final solution key was made public.
Related Stories
CUET UG 2025 result: Official Website
Candidates can check the official website given below to download their CUET UG 2025 result:
-
cuet.nta.nic.in
How to download CUET-UG Scorecard?
To view the CUET UG 2025 result, go to the official NTA CUET website and click the link.
-
Put your birthdate and application number here.
-
Enter your login credentials.
-
On the screen, the scorecard will show up.
-
Check all the information, then save the PDF for further use.
CUET Result 2025: Re-checking And Re-evaluation
No, there is no provision for re-evaluation/re-checking of the CUET UG result. The testing agency conducting the national-level exam said that no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.
CUET-UG 2025 results, what comes next?
Candidates must examine their percentile and normalized scores after the results are announced. Universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, and others will use these scores in their admissions procedure.
Candidates will need to register on their own university portals. Counseling and seat-allocation rounds will be used for admission. During the seat confirmation process, students must upload the necessary papers, such as their academic certificates, CUET scorecard, and a valid form of identification.
List of Deemed Universities using CUET scores
The following colleges are using CUET scores for admissions:
-
Aurora Higher Education and Research Academy
-
Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women
-
Dayalbagh Educational Institute
-
GITAM (Visakhapatnam)
-
GITAM (Bengaluru)
-
GITAM (Hyderabad)
-
Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics
-
Graphic Era (Deemed to be University)
-
Gujarat Vidyapith
-
Gurukula Kangri
-
ICFAI (Hyderabad)
-
IIS (Deemed to be University), Jaipur
-
Jamia Hamdard
-
Jaypee Institute of Information Technology
-
Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education
-
Lingaya's Vidyapeeth
-
Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana - Ambala
-
Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies
-
Nehru Gram Bharati (Deemed to be University)
-
Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology
-
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed University), NCR Campus
-
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)
-
TERI School of Advanced Studies
-
The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University)
-
Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation