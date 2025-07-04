cuet.nta.nic.in Result 2025 Declared: Official NTA CUET UG Result Link Available to Download your Scorecard Online

CUET Result 2025: Results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 4. Candidates must take a note of the marking scheme as CUET UG result 2025 cut-off will take into consideration the marking scheme and the merit list will be declared accordingly. Foe every correct answer, the candidate will be awarded 5 marks and every wrong answer will result in deduction of one mark. Notably, unanswered or un-attempted questions will be given no marks.

Through its X (formerly Twitter) feed, NTA disseminated the official update and result date confirmation. Individuals who took the test between May 13 and June 3 can view their scorecards online as soon as the results are available. NTA explained that although the final answer key was released earlier on July 1, it is not the same as the final outcome.