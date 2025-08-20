CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Focus
Quick Links

AP DSC Merit List 2025 Releasing Today at apdsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps to Download Final Merit List PDF - Link Here

AP DSC Merit List 2025:  The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the AP DSC Merit List 2025 for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. A total of 16,347 teaching posts were to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check all details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 20, 2025, 13:59 IST
Get all details about AP DSC Merit List 2025 here
Get all details about AP DSC Merit List 2025 here

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the AP DSC Merit List 2025 for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. The organisation has already released earlier the TET Score objections link and sports quota list. Once released, candidates will be able to download the district wise merit list for the teaching posts.
Candidates who appeared in the Mega DSC examinations can download the merit list after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-apdsc.apcfss.in. We will share the AP DSC Merit List 2025 download link here.

AP DSC Merit List 2025 Download

The written exam for 16,347 teacher posts was held successfully from June 6 to July 6, 2025 across the state. Recently the provisional answer key with process to raise objection was released at the official website. The AP DSC Results 2025 has already been announced and now the merit list will be released on the official website Alternatively the marit list can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- 

AP DSC Merit List 2025  Download Link Active Soon 

 AP DSC Merit List 2025: What’s Next 

 However there is not any official announcement in this regard, as per the media reports, the merit list, which contains the names of candidates shortlisted for verification will be released on August 20 on the official website. As per the selection process, all the candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to appear in AP DSC 2025 certificate verification round. The certificate verification is expected to begin soon after the release of the merit list.

AP DSC Merit List 2025 Date

However there is not any official announcement regarding the release date, as per media reports it is expected that the AP DSC Merit List 2025 will be released shortly on its official website. The AP DSC Merit List 2025 will be prepared on the performance of candidates and marks obtained by them in the written exam. It is expected that the organisation will release the Merit list along with the selection list for the Teaching posts across the state.

Also, check: AP DSC Cut Off

apdsc.apcfss.in Merit List 2025 Overview

A total of  16,347 teacher jobs was to be filled through the recruitment drive. The written exam was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 at the District headquarters, Municipalities, Revenue divisions and Mandals. The details related to recruitment drive are given in the table below:

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Name

AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025

Number of posts 

 16,347 

Exam Dates

June 6 to July 6, 2025

Result Status

Out

Merit List Status 

Soon

Official Website

www.apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Merit List 2025 Know Post-Wise Vacancy Breakdown

A total of 16,347 vacancies are to be filled thorugh the recruitmnet drive under AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. Below are the details of posts wise vacancy details for different teaching posts-

  • SGT- 6,371,
  • SA- 7,725,
  • TGT- 1,781,
  • PGT-286,
  • PET-132,
  • Principals- 52

How to Download AP DSC Merit List 2025?

You can download the result after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the website of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh AP DSC-www.apdsc.apcfss.in
  • Step 2: Click on the Merit List Link on the home page.
  • Step 3: Enter your details to the link.
  • Step 4: Download AP DSC Merit List PDF.
  • Step 5: Save the same for future reference.

 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News