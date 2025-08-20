AP DSC Merit List 2025 Releasing Today at apdsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps to Download Final Merit List PDF - Link Here

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the AP DSC Merit List 2025 for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. The organisation has already released earlier the TET Score objections link and sports quota list. Once released, candidates will be able to download the district wise merit list for the teaching posts.

Candidates who appeared in the Mega DSC examinations can download the merit list after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-apdsc.apcfss.in. We will share the AP DSC Merit List 2025 download link here. AP DSC Merit List 2025 Download The written exam for 16,347 teacher posts was held successfully from June 6 to July 6, 2025 across the state. Recently the provisional answer key with process to raise objection was released at the official website. The AP DSC Results 2025 has already been announced and now the merit list will be released on the official website Alternatively the marit list can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

AP DSC Merit List 2025 Download Link Active Soon AP DSC Merit List 2025: What’s Next However there is not any official announcement in this regard, as per the media reports, the merit list, which contains the names of candidates shortlisted for verification will be released on August 20 on the official website. As per the selection process, all the candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to appear in AP DSC 2025 certificate verification round. The certificate verification is expected to begin soon after the release of the merit list. AP DSC Merit List 2025 Date However there is not any official announcement regarding the release date, as per media reports it is expected that the AP DSC Merit List 2025 will be released shortly on its official website. The AP DSC Merit List 2025 will be prepared on the performance of candidates and marks obtained by them in the written exam. It is expected that the organisation will release the Merit list along with the selection list for the Teaching posts across the state.

Also, check: AP DSC Cut Off apdsc.apcfss.in Merit List 2025 Overview A total of 16,347 teacher jobs was to be filled through the recruitment drive. The written exam was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 at the District headquarters, Municipalities, Revenue divisions and Mandals. The details related to recruitment drive are given in the table below: Conducting Body Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh Exam Name AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 Number of posts 16,347 Exam Dates June 6 to July 6, 2025 Result Status Out Merit List Status Soon Official Website www.apdsc.apcfss.in AP DSC Merit List 2025 Know Post-Wise Vacancy Breakdown A total of 16,347 vacancies are to be filled thorugh the recruitmnet drive under AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. Below are the details of posts wise vacancy details for different teaching posts-