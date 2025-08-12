AP DSC Cut Off 2025: Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (AP DSC) issued the AP DSC Result 2025 for the MEGA DSC Recruitment Examination on its official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. Aspirants who took the exam can check their Mega DSC Result using their registration number and password. The exam took place from June 6 to July 6 to fill 16,347 vacancies.

A total of 312,450 candidates appeared for the exam, aspiring to qualify for posts such as School Assistant, PGT, TGT, PET, and Principal. Candidates who scored at or above the AP DSC cut off for 2025 will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.

AP DSC Mega Cut Off 2025 is the minimum score a candidate needs to secure to qualify for the next stage. The official cut-off marks are expected to be released soon. In the meantime, you can refer to the category-wise AP DSC Expected Cut Off marks to gauge your chances of qualifying. Additionally, you can check the AP DSC Previous Year Cut Off to analyse trends.