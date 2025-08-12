AP DSC Cut Off 2025: Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (AP DSC) issued the AP DSC Result 2025 for the MEGA DSC Recruitment Examination on its official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. Aspirants who took the exam can check their Mega DSC Result using their registration number and password. The exam took place from June 6 to July 6 to fill 16,347 vacancies.
A total of 312,450 candidates appeared for the exam, aspiring to qualify for posts such as School Assistant, PGT, TGT, PET, and Principal. Candidates who scored at or above the AP DSC cut off for 2025 will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.
AP DSC Mega Cut Off 2025 is the minimum score a candidate needs to secure to qualify for the next stage. The official cut-off marks are expected to be released soon. In the meantime, you can refer to the category-wise AP DSC Expected Cut Off marks to gauge your chances of qualifying. Additionally, you can check the AP DSC Previous Year Cut Off to analyse trends.
Mega DSC Recruitment exam was conducted from June 6 to July 6 in multiple shifts to fill 16347 vacancies. The results have been released on the official website. Officials will now issue the AP DSC Cut Off 2025 for all districts along with the scorecard. The cut-off marks for AP DSC 2025 are determined by factors such as the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the exam's difficulty, and the number of vacancies for each post.
AP DSC Expected Cut Off 2025
While the official cutoff will be released soon, here is an expected range based on previous years’ trends and difficulty level of AP DSC 2025 exam. The cut off is expected to range between 96% to 69%, depending on the candidate’s category and district.
|
Districts
|
OC
|
BC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Chittoor
|
96% – 98%
|
93% – 95%
|
88% – 88%
|
85% – 88%
|
Krishna
|
95% – 97%
|
90% – 92%
|
88% – 86%
|
84% – 86%
|
Guntur
|
96% – 98%
|
85% – 89%
|
84% – 86%
|
82% – 85%
|
Srikakulam
|
91% – 93%
|
87% – 89%
|
80% – 82%
|
78% – 80%
|
Visakhapatnam
|
85% – 87%
|
83% – 85%
|
76% – 78%
|
74% – 76%
|
Kurnool
|
85% – 87%
|
82% – 85%
|
74% – 76%
|
72% – 75%
|
East Godavari
|
82% – 85%
|
81% – 83%
|
72% – 75%
|
70% – 73%
|
Prakasam
|
83% – 84%
|
82% – 84%
|
75% – 76%
|
73% – 75%
|
Nellore
|
81% – 84%
|
79% – 81%
|
70% – 74%
|
68% – 69%
|
West Godavari
|
81% – 85%
|
80% – 84%
|
71% – 72%
|
69% – 72%
How to Download AP DSC Cut Off PDF 2025 at apdsc.apcfss.in?
Once the AP DSC Cut Off PDF is released on the official website, you can follow the steps mentioned below to download it:
- Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.
- On the homepage, look for cut off download link.
- Once found, click on it.
- A PDF will open in a new tab.
- Download it and check the DSC cut off marks for all posts and categories.
AP DSC Minimum Qualifying Marks
For the General category, the minimum passing percentage is 60%. Candidates belonging to the BC category need to secure 50%, while all other categories should secure 40%.
|
Category
|
Percentage %
|
General (OC)
|
60%
|
Backward Classes (BC)
|
50%
|
SC / ST / PH / Ex-Servicemen
|
40%
