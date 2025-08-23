AP DSC Merit List 2025 Out: Download District Wise Merit List PDF for 16437 Vacancies at apdsc.apcfss.in - Direct Link and Steps Here

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) has released the AP DSC Merit List 2025 in the pdf format containing the name and roll number of those shortlisted for 16,347 teaching vacancies across the state, including School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Physical Education Teachers (PET), and Principals.

The AP DSC Merit List 2025 has been prepared using transparent weightage system where 80% of the weightage is given to AP DSC Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and 20% of weightage is given to AP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scores. AP DSC Merit List 2025 OUT The AP DSC Merit List 2025 was released by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee, containing the names of candidates shortlisted for various teaching posts under the Mega DSC 2025 recruitment drive. Candidates can check the direct link below to download their zone PDF of the AP DSC Merit List 2025. The merit list pdf contains the category, marks obtained, and merit position.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Overview The AP DSC Merit List 2025 has been released for the exam which was conducted between June 6 and July 6, 2025. The merit has been released statewise and zonewise. Check the table below for AP DSC Merit List 2025 Key Highlights. Particular Details Recruitment Body Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) Exam Name Mega DSC Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) 2025 Total Vacancies 16,347 Posts SA, SGT, TGT, PGT, PET, Principals Exam Dates June 6 - July 6, 2025 Merit List Release Date August 22, 2025 Merit Calculation 80% DSC TRT + 20% AP TET Format District‑wise & Subject‑wise PDF Next Stage Certificate Verification Official Website apdsc.apcfss.in How to Download AP DSC Merit List 2025

Candidates can download the AP DSC Merit List PDF by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official AP DSC portal – apdsc.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click the ‘Merit List’ link..

Select your district and post (e.g., SGT, SA, TGT).

The merit list PDF will appear on your screen.

Ctrl + F to search your name and roll number

Download and save it for future reference Also Check, AP DSC Cutoff 2025 AP DSC Merit Calculation & Selection Criteria The AP DSC 2025 selection process is designed to ensure merit‑based recruitment while giving due weightage to teaching eligibility. The formula on which merit list is prepared below

80% weightage – Marks obtained in the DSC Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).

20% weightage – Marks obtained in the AP TET (or CTET, where applicable).

For certain posts like PET and School Assistant (Physical Education), 100% weightage is given to DSC marks without TET consideration.