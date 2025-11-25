IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025 at ibps.in, Download Clerk Prelims Scorecard PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 25, 2025, 18:07 IST

 IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 will be released today i.e. on November 25 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website. the scorecard and cut off for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) on its official website. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release today  i.e. on November 25, the scorecard and cut off for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) on its official website. Once released, candidates who appeared for the written exam for 15,701 posts can download their scorecard after using their login credentials to the link at-https://www.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025 Download link

The link to download the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) scorecard will be available on the official website. However, the candidates can check their scorecard after using their login credentials to the link given below-

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025

Direct Link(Active Soon)

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025 Release Date

As per the short notice released, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release today  i.e. on November 25, the scorecard and cut off for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) on its official website. The link will be activated late in the evening on November 25 on its official website. To download the scorecard, candidates will have to use their login credentials.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Highlights

More than 15000+ vacancies for Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The IBPS had earlier released result for the same. All the details regarding the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 and the results are given below:

Name of Organization Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
Post Name Clerk (CRP-Clerks-XV)
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date October 4, 5 and 11, 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result Date November 20, 2025
Scorecard Release Date November 25, 2025
Official Website ibps.in

 

How to Check IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2025?

The candidates appeared in the prelims exam can follow the step-by-step procedure to download the result given below:

Steps 1: Visit the official website of the bank
Steps 2: Click on the link “IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025” on the homepage
Steps 3: A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your registration/roll number, date of birth and other details
Steps 4: Your IBPS Clerk Result 2025 will appear on the screen
Steps 5: Take the printout of the result.

Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2025

IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2025 once  released, candidates are advised to download the same after using their login credentials to the official website. Once downloaded,students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.  The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks

IBPS Clerk Scorecard vs Result: What’s the Difference?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is releasing the scorecard and cut off for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XV) on its official website. The Authority has already released earlier the result for the Clerk posts. Candidates should note that there is a major difference between the scorecard and result for any exam. Result ensures the  success position of the candidates in the particular exam, whereas the scorecard displays the marks achieved by the candidates in the exam. Any candidates who have appeared in the exam can access his scorecard, however it has nothing to do with the qualifying of the exam.



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Where to find IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025 Download Link?
    +
    The download link for the IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025 is available on the official IBPS website (ibps.in) under the “Clerk Recruitment” or “CRP Clerical Cadre” section. Once active, the link appears on the homepage under the latest notifications list.
  • Is IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025 OUT?
    +
    No, IBPS scorecard has not been declared as no now.
  • How to Check IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025?
    +
    Candidates can check the IBPS Clerk Score Card 2025 by visiting the official IBPS website and logging in with your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. After login, click on “IBPS Clerk Score Card/Marks” to view and download your score.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News