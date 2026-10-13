Important Days and Dates in November 2020: National and International

Important Days in November 2026: November is the eleventh month of the year and features several important national and international days, festivals, birth anniversaries and awareness events. These occasions highlight important historical events, cultural traditions, scientific achievements, environmental protection and social causes observed in India and around the world. November 2026 has now begun, with several important occasions falling in the first week, including World Vegan Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, Haryana Day and All Saints' Day on November 1. The month will also witness major Indian festivals such as Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Some of the other important observances this month include National Education Day on November 11, Children's Day on November 14, National Press Day on November 16, World Toilet Day on November 19 and Constitution Day on November 26.

November also marks the birth anniversaries of important personalities such as C. V. Raman, Jawaharlal Nehru, Birsa Munda and Guru Nanak Dev. For students preparing for competitive examinations and readers looking to improve their general knowledge, knowing the important days and dates of November 2026 is essential, as questions on these topics are frequently asked in various exams. In this article, we have compiled a list of important days in November 2026, along with their dates and significance, to help you stay updated. List of Important Days and Dates in November 2026 1st November- World Vegan Day Every year on November 1st, World Vegan Day is observed to raise awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet and veganism in general. The first Vegan Day was held on November 1, 2023, to commemorate the UK Vegan Society's 51st anniversary.

1st November- All Saints’ Day Every year on November 1st, All Saints Day is observed to honour all the saints. It is regarded as an opportunity for Christians to remember all saints and martyrs, known and unknown, throughout Christian history. All Saints' Day is also referred to as All Hallows' Day or Hallowmas. 1st November- Rajyotsava Day (Karnataka Formation Day) Rajyotsava Day which is also known as Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Rajyotsava or Kannada Day or Karnataka Day is celebrated on 1st November every year. On 1st November 1956, all Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to develop the State of Karnataka. 1st November- Haryana Day Haryana Day, celebrated on November 1st, marks the formation of the Indian state of Haryana in 1966. This day holds special significance as it commemorates the cultural heritage, progress, and achievements of the people of Haryana.

2nd November- All Souls’ Day All Souls' Day is observed on November 2nd to honour the souls who have passed away. In Roman Catholicism, November 2nd commemorates all faithfully departed souls who are believed to be in purgatory because they died with the guilt of lesser sins on their souls. 2nd November- Parumala Perunnal Kerala's glorious festival is one of the most well-known celebrations in India's evergreen state. Parumala Perunnal Kerala is a festival that brings Kerala to a halt. Parumala Perunnal Kerala is celebrated in an accessible location, making it easier for tourists to visit and find grace on the occasion. November 3- World Jellyfish Day As this is the season when jellyfish will start their migration to the shores of the northern hemisphere, World Jellyfish Day has been set to fall in the springtime in the southern hemisphere.

November 3- World Sandwich Day Following the assertion that he invented the sandwich, John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich is thought to be the namesake of the sandwich. This day honors the variety of tastes found in the go-to evening meal. November 3 - Melbourne Cup Day (First Tuesday of the month) Melbourne Cup Day is observed on the first Tuesday of November (3rd November this year). This day is also known for hosting one of the most famous horse races in the world. 5th November- World Tsunami Awareness Day World Tsunami Awareness Day is observed on November 5th to highlight the dangers of tsunamis and to emphasize the importance of early warning systems in minimizing the damage caused by natural disasters. Many organizations provide traditional knowledge about tsunamis to make people aware of the situation.

6th November - Dhanteras Dhanteras 2026 will be celebrated on 6th November. This day marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. It is a day dedicated to honouring Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari and is traditionally associated with buying new items, especially gold and silver, to bring prosperity and good fortune into the home. 6th November- International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict The United Nations General Assembly declared on November 5, 2001, that the 6th of November would be observed as the 'International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.' 6th November- National Nachos Day National Nachos Day is celebrated on November 6 to honour the food that is frequently consumed at sporting events across the country. In their most basic form, nachos are simply tortilla chips topped with melted cheese nacho, queso, or another type and salsa.

7th November- Infant Protection Day Every year on November 7th, Infant Protection Day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of protecting, promoting, and developing infants. There is no doubt that if infants are protected, they will become the future of this world, as they are the citizens of tomorrow. It is critical to safeguard the world's future. 7th November- National Cancer Awareness Day On November 7, National Cancer Awareness Day is observed to raise awareness about cancer and to make it a global health priority. Former Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan established National Cancer Awareness Day in 2014 to raise public awareness of the situation. 7th November- Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birthday C.V Raman, also known as Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, was born on November 7, 1888, in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. C.V Raman received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for discovering the Raman effect, in which light passing through a material is scattered, and the wavelength of the scattered light changes due to an energy state transition in the material's molecules.

8th November - Diwali Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, bringing hope, joy, and prosperity to homes everywhere. As the diyas glow bright, may your life be filled with happiness, love, and success. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on 8th November. 8th November – L.K Advani’s Birthday Lal Krishna Advani was born in Karachi, Pakistan on November 8, 1927. Lal Krishna Advani, an Indian politician and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), served as India's deputy prime minister (2002–04). 8th November- World Radiography Day Radiographers worldwide can use the day and the days around the date to promote radiography as a career, as a vital contribution to modern healthcare, and as a chance to increase public awareness of diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy.

9th November- National Legal Services Day In India, the 9th of November is observed as National Legal Services Day to raise awareness among people in areas where legal literacy is lacking. The Legal Services Authorities Act was enacted in 1995, and people have been aware of the lack of legal literacy since then. 9th November- Uttarakhand Foundation Day Uttarakhand was founded on November 9, 2000. Uttarakhand is known as "Dev Bhumi," or "Land of Gods." Uttarakhand Foundation Day was observed on November 19th. Initially known as Uttaranchal, the state's name was formally changed to Uttarakhand in 2007. 9th November- Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration On November 9, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan announced the development of the Kartarpur Corridor. This day has had religious significance since 1552, when Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, established the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.

9th November- World Freedom Day World Freedom Day, observed on November 9th, commemorates the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, symbolizing the triumph of freedom over oppression. This day celebrates the spirit of liberty and democracy, honouring those who have fought for the right to live free from authoritarian regimes. 10th November- Govardhan Puja Govardhan Puja in 2026 will be celebrated on the 10th November. It is a significant festival in Hindu culture that honours Lord Krishna's miraculous lifting of the Govardhan Hill. This event symbolises the protection of devotees and showcases Krishna's divine power in safeguarding the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of Indra. 10th November- World Science Day for Peace and Development World Science Day for Peace and Development is an international day that recognizes the importance of science in society and is observed on November 10 each year. It also emphasizes the importance of involving the general public in discussions about emerging scientific issues.

10th November- World Public Transport Day

World Public Transport Day, observed on 10th November, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of public transportation in creating sustainable cities and improving quality of life. 10th November- World Immunization Day World Immunization Day, observed annually on November 10th, is a vital reminder of the importance of vaccines in safeguarding global health. This day highlights the role immunization plays in preventing life-threatening diseases, and protecting individuals and communities from illnesses like measles, polio, and influenza. 11th November - Bhaidooj In 2026, Bhaidooj will be celebrated on 11th November. This is a heartwarming festival in India that strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. Observed on the second day after Diwali, this occasion honours the unique relationship siblings share, with sisters praying for their brother's long life and prosperity.

11th November – Armistice Day (Remembrance Day/Veterans' Day) In France, November 11th is observed as Armistice Day, also known as Laemistice de la Premiere Guerre Mondiale. This day is also used to commemorate the end of World War I. Some countries also observe this day as Remembrance Day. An armistice was also signed on November 11, 1918, at Compiegne in northern France, between the Allied Forces and Germany. 11th November- National Education Day It is observed on November 11th to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. From 1947 to 1958, the Minister was also the first education minister of independent India. 12th November- World Usability Day (2nd Thursday in November) Every second Thursday in November, World Usability Day is observed. This year, World Usability Day is on November 13th. The day brings together various communities to celebrate how we can make our world a better place for everyone.

12th November- World Pneumonia Day World Pneumonia Day is observed on November 12th to raise awareness about Pneumonia and its prevention. This is considered the world's leading infectious disease, with children under the age of five being the most affected. 13th November- World Kindness Day Every year on November 13th, World Kindness Day is observed. The main goal of this day is to allow everyone to reflect on and follow one of the most important and unique human principles. This day also promotes small acts of kindness, which bring people together. 14th November- Children’s Day Every year on November 14th, India celebrates Children's Day. This is also known as Bal Divas. On this day, people are made aware of children's rights, care, and education. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The purpose of the day is to recognize Kalam's contributions to education and students.

14th November- Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, and was the first Prime Minister of Independent India. In India, Children's Day is observed to commemorate Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. 14th November- World Diabetes Day The 14th of November is designated as World Diabetes Day. The primary goal of this day is to raise public awareness about the impact of diabetes disease, its prevention, and diabetes education. 15th November- World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (Third Sunday in November) Every year, the third Sunday of November is designated as World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This day emphasizes how the number of annual road traffic fatalities has increased. There has been an increase in road traffic injuries, and there are now some leading killers of people aged 5 to 29 years.

15th November- Jharkhand Foundation Day Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000. The Bihar Reorganization Act established Bihar as the 28th state of India. 15th November- Birsa Munda Jayanti Birsa Munda, a religious and tribal freedom fighter, was born in Ulihatu, Jharkhand's district of Khunti, on November 15, 1875. The region was a part of British India's Bihar. Birsa Munda was a significant figure in the Indian freedom movement. 16th November- International Day for Tolerance On November 16, the International Day of Tolerance is observed to raise awareness about the importance of tolerance by encouraging mutual understanding among cultures and peoples. By resolution 51/95, the UN General Assembly invited UN Member States to observe the International Day of Tolerance on November 16, 1966. 16th November- National Press Day

Every year on November 16th, National Press Day is observed to recognize and honour the Press Council of India (PCI). The day celebrates the existence of a free and accountable press in the nation. 17th November- International Students Day The Nazi troops established International Students Day on November 17, 1939. On this day, there were 9 student leaders, and the students' bravery during this incident was exceptional. 17th November- National Epilepsy Day National Epilepsy Awareness Day is November 17th. In this regard, the primary goal is to raise public awareness of epilepsy disease, its symptoms, and its prevention. Epilepsy is thought to be a chronic brain disorder marked by recurrent seizures or "fits." This has been observed to affect people of all ages, and each person has their own set of concerns and problems to deal with.

18th November- World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day or World COPD Day (3rd Wednesday of November) World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day, observed on 20th November, is an annual event aimed at raising awareness about COPD—a chronic lung disease that causes breathing difficulties. Organized by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), the day brings together healthcare professionals, patients, and the public to educate on prevention, management, and the importance of early diagnosis. 19th November- World Philosophy Day National Philosophy Day, celebrated on 19th November, is a global recognition of the profound impact philosophy has on society, culture, and human thought. Established by UNESCO, this day highlights the importance of critical thinking, dialogue, and reflection in addressing contemporary challenges.

19th November- World Toilet Day Every year on November 19th, World Toilet Day is observed. This day is primarily about inspiring people to address the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which promises sanitation for all by 2030. According to UNICEF and WHO, approximately 60% of the global population, or approximately 4.5 billion people, do not have toilets at home or do not know how to properly dispose of toilet waste. 19th November- International Men’s Day The main theme of International Men's Day is to promote men's and boys' health. Every year on November 19th, International Men's Day is observed, and this day highlights the major issues confronting men worldwide. 20th November- Universal Children’s Day Every year on November 20th, Universal Children's Day is observed. This day is primarily intended to promote international cooperation, raise awareness among children worldwide, and improve children's welfare. On November 20, 1954, Universal Children's Day was established.

20th November - Africa Industrialization Day Every year on November 20th, Africa Industrialization Day is observed to raise awareness about the problems and challenges of African industrialization. It has also been observed that governments and other organizations in various African countries are focusing on different ways to stimulate Africa's industrialization process. 21st November- World Television Day Every year on November 21st, World Television Day is observed. According to the UN, on this day, the daily role of television is highlighted as it presents various issues that affect people. This day is observed as the acceptance of the impact and reach of geo-televisual communication on the global scenario. 21st November- World Hello Day World Hello Day is a holiday observed annually on November 21, to express that conflicts should be resolved through communication rather than the use of force.

23rd November- Fibonacci Day Fibonacci Day is observed on November 23 annually to honour one of the most influential mathematicians of the Middle Ages namely Leonardo Bonacci. Let us read in detail about the day. 23rd November- National Espresso Day National Espresso Day is annually celebrated on 23rd November in the US to promote the powerful beverage. 23rd November- National Cashew Day National Cashew Day encourages one to go out and enjoy this delicious seed in any of its myriad of forms. Also, the day is observed to applaud the hard work of the cashew farm labourers. 24th November- Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary Every year, Guru Nanak Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of the Sikh founder, Guru Nanak Dev. This year marks Guru Nanak's 557th birth anniversary, also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, and is an important festival for the Sikh community.

24th November- Lachit Diwas Lachit Diwas is celebrated as the birthday of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. The day honours the victory of the Assamese Army at the Battle of Saraighat. 24th November- Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Shaheedi Diwas, observed on 24th November, marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the protection of religious freedom. 25th November-International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women Every year on November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is observed. This day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. Violence against women is defined as any act of gender-based violence that causes physical, sexual, or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats.

26 November- National Milk Day It is observed on 26 November to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the father of India’s White Revolution. 26th November- Constitution Day of India Every year on November 26th, India observes Constitution Day, also known as Law Day or Samwidhan Divas. On November 26, 1949, India's Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution. This took effect on January 26, 1950. 26th November - Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November) It is observed on the fourth Thursday of November, and this year it is celebrated on November 26. It is a national holiday in the United States. People share Thanksgiving wishes to celebrate the annual harvest and other blessings of the past year. 27th November- Black Friday Black Friday, observed on 27th November this year, marks one of the most anticipated shopping events worldwide. Traditionally falling on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the U.S., it has become synonymous with massive discounts, doorbuster deals, and a shopping frenzy that kicks off the holiday season.

28th November- Red Planet Day Red Planet Day is observed annually on November 28. Red Planet Day commemorates the Mariner 4 spacecraft's launch on November 28, 1964. 29th November- International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People Every year on November 29th, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed. With the passage of Resolution 32/40 B in 1977, the General Assembly designated this day as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The Assembly adopted Resolution 181 (II) on the partition of Palestine on November 29, 1947. 29th November- International Jaguar Day The 29th of November each year is designated as International Jaguar Day. The largest wild cat in North America is honoured as an emblem of sustainable development, an umbrella species for the preservation of biodiversity, and a part of the rich cultural heritage of Central and South America.

30th November- Saint Andrew’s Day Every year on November 30th, Scotland celebrates Saint Andrew's Day, especially in countries where Saint Andrew is the patron saint, such as Barbados, Bulgaria, Columbia, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Russia, Scotland, and Ukraine. Today is Andrew the Apostle's feast day. After Burns Night and Hogmanay, this is one of the most important dates in the Scottish calendar, signalling the start of Scotland's Winter Festival each year. Important Days in November 2026: National and International Dates List Here is the complete list of the important Days in November 2026. Check all the National and International Dates here given below in the table: Date Event 1 November 2026 World Vegan Day 1 November 2026 All Saints’ Day 1 November 2026 Karnataka Rajyotsava Day (Karnataka Formation Day) 1 November 2026 Haryana Day 2 November 2026 All Souls’ Day 2 November 2026 Parumala Perunnal 3 November 2026 World Jellyfish Day 3 November 2026 World Sandwich Day 3 November 2026 Melbourne Cup Day 5 November 2026 World Tsunami Awareness Day 6 November 2026 Dhanteras 6 November 2026 International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict 6 November 2026 National Nachos Day 7 November 2026 Infant Protection Day 7 November 2026 National Cancer Awareness Day 7 November 2026 C. V. Raman Jayanti 8 November 2026 Diwali 8 November 2026 L. K. Advani’s Birthday 8 November 2026 World Radiography Day 9 November 2026 National Legal Services Day 9 November 2026 Uttarakhand Foundation Day 9 November 2026 Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration Anniversary 9 November 2026 World Freedom Day 10 November 2026 Govardhan Puja 10 November 2026 World Science Day for Peace and Development 10 November 2026 World Public Transport Day 10 November 2026 World Immunization Day 11 November 2026 Bhai Dooj 11 November 2026 Armistice Day (Remembrance Day/Veterans’ Day) 11 November 2026 National Education Day 12 November 2026 World Usability Day 12 November 2026 World Pneumonia Day 13 November 2026 World Kindness Day 14 November 2026 Children’s Day 14 November 2026 Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti 14 November 2026 World Diabetes Day 15 November 2026 Jharkhand Foundation Day 15 November 2026 Birsa Munda Jayanti 15 November 2026 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 15 November 2026 Chhath Puja 16 November 2026 International Day for Tolerance 16 November 2026 National Press Day 17 November 2026 International Students’ Day 17 November 2026 National Epilepsy Day 18 November 2026 World COPD Day 19 November 2026 World Toilet Day 19 November 2026 International Men’s Day 19 November 2026 World Philosophy Day 20 November 2026 Universal Children’s Day (World Children’s Day) 20 November 2026 Africa Industrialization Day 21 November 2026 World Television Day 21 November 2026 World Hello Day 23 November 2026 Fibonacci Day 23 November 2026 National Espresso Day 23 November 2026 National Cashew Day 24 November 2026 Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 24 November 2026 Lachit Diwas 24 November 2026 Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 24 November 2026 Dev Deepawali 25 November 2026 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 26 November 2026 National Milk Day 26 November 2026 Constitution Day of India 26 November 2026 Thanksgiving Day (United States) 27 November 2026 Black Friday 28 November 2026 Red Planet Day 29 November 2026 International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 29 November 2026 International Jaguar Day 30 November 2026 Saint Andrew’s Day