World Jellyfish Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Fun Facts, and more

The majority of jellyfish are free-swimming marine organisms with bells that resemble umbrellas and trailing tentacles. From surface waters to the deep sea, the word "jellies" or "sea jellies" is used all over the world. In some cultures, it is consumed by people, and it is also employed in research.

On November 3, people all over the world observe World Jellyfish Day. Do not wait to learn more about the background, importance, interesting trivia, and other topics.

History of World Jellyfish Day

Since 2014, the third of November has served as the date for World Jellyfish Day. It's springtime in the southern hemisphere, and this is the time of year when jellyfish start to migrate to the northern hemisphere's coastlines.

Significance of World Jellyfish Day

The jellyfish has a significant impact on the biomass, spatiotemporal dynamics, and community structure of the global marine plankton ecosystems. They provide food for us, house young fish in their tentacles, and are being studied for potential medical applications due to the green fluorescent protein that causes their bioluminescence, toxins, and tissues.

Interesting Facts about Jellyfish

Jellyfish have existed for more than 500 million years and are older than dinosaurs.

In addition to lacking bones and a heart, jellyfish also lack a brain, only possessing a central nervous system. However, this does not prevent them from being intelligent and capable of adjusting to their surroundings.

There are jellyfish that can glow at night! Those that possess this trait have bioluminescent organs that, when touched, release either blue or green light.

Hair Jelly is the name of one enormous species of jellyfish. In 1870, the largest ever discovered washed up in Massachusetts, USA. Its tentacles were longer than a blue whale's, at more than 120 feet long.

The mouth of the jellyfish is located in the middle of its body.

Fish, shrimp, crabs, and tiny plants are the main sources of food for jellyfish, which digest their food very quickly.

In Chinese culture, jellyfish are regarded as a delicacy and are also used in traditional treatments.

Humans may experience pain from jellyfish stings, and some species may even die as a result.

A "bloom," "swarm," or "smack" of jellyfish is a collection of them. What a fun way to describe a group of these unusual and fascinating creatures.

In a special breeding facility, jellyfish experts at the London Aquarium have bred barrel jellyfish from their earliest stages as polyps.

Obviously, celebrating World Jellyfish day is not easy bait. So, try to find a nearby aquarium to catch a glimpse of the feeble body.