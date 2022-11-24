India is currently commemorating the Assamese folk hero Lachit Borphukan's 400th birthday. Lachit Borphukan's birthday, November 24, honors the Assamese army's victory at the Battle of Saraighat. On November 23, a three-day celebration for the illustrious Assamese general got underway in New Delhi. According to reports, a number of prominent individuals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, will attend this ceremony.

Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan. He epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2022

But do you know who is Lachit Borphukan and why we are celebrating his 400th birth anniversary? No, then take a quick look below.

Lachit Barphukan, who was born on November 24, 1622, was Momai Tamuli Borbarua's youngest child. He was an excellent military leader who knew the Brahmaputra valley's geography and the nearby hills like the back of his hand. He was also given administrative, judicial, and military duties as one of the five Borphukans of the Ahom kingdom by king Charadhwaj Singha.

Lachit is remembered throughout the country for his foresight and outstanding leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, which prevented Ramsingh I's Mughal forces from successfully capturing the Ahom kingdom.

Why are we celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan?

There are heroes in every society and culture. Furthermore, Lachit Borphukan represents Assamese resistance against foreign invaders under all circumstances. He has long been a symbol of the Assamese people's courage, bravery, and intelligence.

Lachit Borphukan was victorious and the Mughals were forced to return from Guwahati.

Contrary to the Mughals, who preferred open battles with their colossal armies, Borphukan favored guerrilla tactics, giving his smaller but capable forces an advantage. He would conduct raids that would kill innocent Mughal soldiers and frustrate the powerful armies that were too slow to react.

The Mughal army sailed up the Brahmaputra river from Dhaka towards Assam, advancing to Guwahati, after being routed by Lachit and his forces. Ram Singh I's Mughal Army included a sizable flotilla of boats in addition to 30,000 infantry, 15,000 archers, 18,000 Turkish cavalries, 5,000 gunners, and more than 1000 cannons. But Lachit Borphukan and his army triumphed thanks to their bravery and patriotism.

Lachit Borphukan, a courageous man, reportedly had serious health problems during the conflict but still decided to support and aid his army. Records indicate that Lachit Borphukan only passed away from his illness after a year, though.

In addition to observing November 24 as Lachit Divas, the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad has been presenting the Mahabir Lachit Award to deserving Assamese notables since 1999, and since 1999, the National Defence Academy's best graduating cadet has received the Lachit Borphukan gold medal.

A fearless warrior, statesman & valiant son of our motherland, Lachit Barphukan became an icon for the people of Assam with his heroic exploits against the Mughals.



On his jayanti, celebrated as #LachitDivas, I bow my head in tribute to the Mahabir.#400YearsofLachitBarphukan pic.twitter.com/xImH56Upxp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 24, 2022

As part of the ongoing commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom general, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released a theme song written by singer Zubin Garg. According to Sarma, the song was written as a tribute to "Mahabir" Lachit's sacrifice with the intention of igniting "nationalistic fervour" among the populace.

Check other important days and dates in November 2022.