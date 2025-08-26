Schools Holiday on 27th August
NYT Strands Today (August 26): Answers for Bee Friendly Theme, Check Spangram!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Aug 26, 2025, 02:32 EDT

Are you intelligent enough to solve the NYT Strands for August 26, 2025? Discover today’s Spangram, opening letters, & hints to crack the puzzle. Check the Bee Friendly Theme Now and guess the spangram!

NYT Strands Hints and Answers for August 26, 2025 Spangram, Theme & More! (Credits: Strands/NYT)

The NYT Strands Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. The twist? All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. Here you will play the game. Start by finding the theme words that fill the board for the NYT strands. Further, each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Bee Friendly, you might find words like NECTAR, BEEHIVE, or HONEY.  Discover the secrets and tips of how to solve the. through this blog. Learn how to use hints, and find out what makes the spangram so special. 

No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found.

You have to find six theme words today, including the spangram.

So, let's begin? 

But first, understand how to enter words. Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak! 

How to Enter Words?

Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below

  • Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

  • If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

  • All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle.

What is Tuesday’s Theme? #August26

Today’s theme is Bee Friendly. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. 

Bee Friendly Theme

Need Help? How to Use Hints?

Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. 

  • Find non-theme words to earn hints.

  • Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint

Quick Tips for Success

Look for longer words.. 

Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. 

These could be your spangram…

Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle.

What is a Spangram?

A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. With no guess limit or timer, it encourages exploration over pressure. The feedback is whether a correct word, progress toward a hint, or a gentle shake, make sure to keep things engaging without being punishing. It’s a rewarding way to enjoy puzzles. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO. 

Focus on the theme: if it’s Bee Friendly, think about related words.

Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words.

Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? 

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 26, 2025?

The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from right to left, and then from top to bottom:

  • PR

  • MA

  • WI

  • CH

  • BL

  • DA

After following the Tips, this is what happened! 

3 of the 6 Theme Words are found:

3 of 6 Theme Words are found

Ready to Guess More? 

Let’s solve before scrolling below to find the answer! 

Untitled design (62)

What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #Bee Friendly 

Theme:Bee Friendly

Theme Words: PRIMROSE, BLUEBELL, CHAMOMILE, DAISY, MARIGOLD

Wait! Before You Spot the Spangram!

Scroll Slowly! 

Spangram for Tuesday NYT Strands Theme "Bee Friendly"


It was a bit hard to find the word "PRIMROSE" right away, and it was fun to see it find “MARIGOLD,” and immediately finding “DAISY” was no big hassle. However, spotting the spangram at first seemed a bit tough. But after careful observation, it came to notice that bees love wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the idea of all the beautiful flowers.Enjoy the process of solving the puzzle when you spot all the names of flowers stretching across the board to save time. 

Here is how to Track Your Progress: 

If you begin to understand how the game works and use the strategies, then you will boost your chances of completing every puzzle, and maybe even land a perfect solving streak! Keep solving daily to build your streak and identify theme words, which will remain visible in blue once solved. While the Spangrams stay yellow for easy recognition.

That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers, and puzzle-solving techniques! To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

