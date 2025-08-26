NYT Strands Today (August 26): Answers for Bee Friendly Theme, Check Spangram!

The NYT Strands Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. The twist? All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. Here you will play the game. Start by finding the theme words that fill the board for the NYT strands. Further, each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Bee Friendly, you might find words like NECTAR, BEEHIVE, or HONEY. Discover the secrets and tips of how to solve the. through this blog. Learn how to use hints, and find out what makes the spangram so special. No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found. You have to find six theme words today, including the spangram. So, let's begin? But first, understand how to enter words. Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak!

How to Enter Words? Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle. Check Out: NYT Strands Hints & Answer August 25, 2025 What is Tuesday’s Theme? #August26 Today’s theme is Bee Friendly. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. Need Help? How to Use Hints? Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. Find non-theme words to earn hints .

Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint. Quick Tips for Success Look for longer words.. Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board..

These could be your spangram… Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle. What is a Spangram? A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. With no guess limit or timer, it encourages exploration over pressure. The feedback is whether a correct word, progress toward a hint, or a gentle shake, make sure to keep things engaging without being punishing. It’s a rewarding way to enjoy puzzles. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO. Focus on the theme: if it’s Bee Friendly, think about related words. Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words. Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess?

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 26, 2025? The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from right to left, and then from top to bottom: PR

MA

WI

CH

BL

DA After following the Tips, this is what happened! 3 of the 6 Theme Words are found: Ready to Guess More? Let’s solve before scrolling below to find the answer! What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #Bee Friendly Theme:Bee Friendly Theme Words: PRIMROSE, BLUEBELL, CHAMOMILE, DAISY, MARIGOLD Wait! Before You Spot the Spangram! Scroll Slowly!

Check Out: NYT Strands Hints & Answers August 24, 2025 It was a bit hard to find the word "PRIMROSE" right away, and it was fun to see it find “MARIGOLD,” and immediately finding “DAISY” was no big hassle. However, spotting the spangram at first seemed a bit tough. But after careful observation, it came to notice that bees love wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the idea of all the beautiful flowers.Enjoy the process of solving the puzzle when you spot all the names of flowers stretching across the board to save time.