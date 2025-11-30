NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 30, 2025

If you are new to Pips, here’s the quick vibe: it’s the New York Times’ domino-style daily puzzle where you place tiles based on color-coded rules. Each colored box gives you a condition, like Equal, Less Than, Greater Than, or a number value that all tile halves inside that space must follow. Only part of a tile may sit inside a zone, so you’ve got to think smart, not just drop pieces randomly. If you ever played dominoes growing up, this one is basically the solo-player, puzzle-nerd, slightly more brainy cousin. And because the game doesn’t give you step-by-step hints, it’s super normal to get stuck. So here are your full NYT Pips Hints for the easy, medium, and hard for today’s puzzle without spoiling the rest of the grid. Let’s get into it. Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers Number (3): 4-3 (horizontal)

Equal (4): 1-4 (vertical); 4-0 (vertical); 4-5 (vertical)

Number (6) - Light Blue Space: 4-5 (vertical); 1-6 (horizontal)

Number (6) - Orange Space: 4-0 (vertical); 1-6 (horizontal)

Final Answer: Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answers Number (9): 0-3 (vertical); 6-5 (horizontal)

Greater Than (1): 6-5 (horizontal)

Number (8): 4-4 (horizontal)

Number (0): 1-0 (vertical); 0-0 (vertical)

Number (7): 0-4 (vertical); 3-2 (horizontal)

Number (2): 3-2 (horizontal); 0-0 (vertical) Final Answer: Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers Number (0): 0-5 (vertical)

Equal (3): 3-3 (horizontal)

Number (0): 0-1 (vertical)

Greater Than (4): 0-5 (vertical)

Less Than (2): 0-1 (vertical)

Number (4): 2-4 (horizontal); 2-0 (vertical)

Equal (4): 3-4 (vertical); 2-4 (horizontal); 4-0 (vertical)

Number (0): 2-0 (vertical); 4-0 (vertical)

Greater Than (4): 5-1 (vertical)

Number (2): 5-1 (vertical); 3-1 (vertical)

Number (4): 4-6 (horizontal)

Greater Than (2): 3-2 (horizontal)

Less Than (2): 1-2 (horizontal)

Number (18): 4-8 (horizontal); 6-6 (vertical)

Equal (2): 2-2 (horizontal)

Final Answer: Other NYT Games to Explore If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times. NYT Connections Today: Hints and Answers, November 30, 2025

NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, November 29, 2025 That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for December 1, 2025. If you are new to Pips, here’s the quick vibe: it’s the New York Times’ domino-style daily puzzle where you place tiles based on color-coded rules. Each colored box gives you a condition, like Equal, Less Than, Greater Than, or a number value that all tile halves inside that space must follow. Only part of a tile may sit inside a zone, so you’ve got to think smart, not just drop pieces randomly. If you ever played dominoes growing up, this one is basically the solo-player, puzzle-nerd, slightly more brainy cousin. And because the game doesn’t give you step-by-step hints, it’s super normal to get stuck. So here are your full NYT Pips Hints for the easy, medium, and hard for today’s puzzle without spoiling the rest of the grid.

Let’s get into it. Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers Number (3): 4-3 (horizontal)

Equal (4): 1-4 (vertical); 4-0 (vertical); 4-5 (vertical)

Number (6) - Light Blue Space: 4-5 (vertical); 1-6 (horizontal)

Number (6) - Orange Space: 4-0 (vertical); 1-6 (horizontal) Final Answer:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answers Number (9): 0-3 (vertical); 6-5 (horizontal)

Greater Than (1): 6-5 (horizontal)

Number (8): 4-4 (horizontal)

Number (0): 1-0 (vertical); 0-0 (vertical)

Number (7): 0-4 (vertical); 3-2 (horizontal)

Number (2): 3-2 (horizontal); 0-0 (vertical) Final Answer: Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers Number (0): 0-5 (vertical)

Equal (3): 3-3 (horizontal)

Number (0): 0-1 (vertical)

Greater Than (4): 0-5 (vertical)

Less Than (2): 0-1 (vertical)

Number (4): 2-4 (horizontal); 2-0 (vertical)

Equal (4): 3-4 (vertical); 2-4 (horizontal); 4-0 (vertical)

Number (0): 2-0 (vertical); 4-0 (vertical)

Greater Than (4): 5-1 (vertical)

Number (2): 5-1 (vertical); 3-1 (vertical)

Number (4): 4-6 (horizontal)

Greater Than (2): 3-2 (horizontal)

Less Than (2): 1-2 (horizontal)

Number (18): 4-8 (horizontal); 6-6 (vertical)

Equal (2): 2-2 (horizontal)