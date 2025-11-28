TN TRB Result 2025 OUT at trb.tn.gov.in; Download Merit List PDF Here

TN TRB Result 2025 Declared: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) announced the TN TRB Result 2025 for the posts of Post Graduate Assistant and Physical Director Grade 1. The result has been declared in PDF format containing the subjects wise roll number of the candidates. Candidates can download the result after clicking the concerned subject link available at the official website-

https://trb.tn.gov.in/ TN TRB Result 2025Download Link The candidates can check marks scored by candidates for various subjects in Part A and Part B. The board has also released the list of candidates who are not considered for evaluation. The Final key answer for all subjects as per Question Booklet code “A” for 1 to 180 questions and the status of objections are also hereby released. SL.NO. SUBJECT NAME SL.NO. SUBJECT NAME 1 Tamil 8 Commerce 2 English 9 Economics 3 Mathematics 10 History 4 Physics 11 Geography 5 Chemistry 12 Political Science 6 Botany 13 Computer Science 7 Zoology 14 Physical Education

How to Download TN TRB Result 2025? Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf after following the steps given below- Visit the official website of TRB - www.trb.tn.gov.in

Click on the “Result” tab on the left side of the homepage displaying.

Click on the link displaying “Direct Recruitment for PG Assistant / Physical Director Grade 1 / Computer Instructor Grade 1 (02/2025) – Release of Part A and B Result” on the home page.

You will get the subject wise pdf link on your screen.

Click on the subject link and download the PDF.

Now press CTRL+F to search for your name or roll number on the pdf.

Save the same for future reference. What's Next After TN TRB Result 2025? All those candidates shortlisted will be called for the next certificate verification round as per the selection process. The C.V. date will be intimated later along with C.V. list on the official website. Board has also released the details result pdf for those candidates who have not considered for evaluation for the above posts.