Which Island Is Known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean?

By Jasreet Kaur
Nov 25, 2025, 17:19 IST

Sri Lanka, known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, is famous for its natural beauty, gemstones, tea gardens, cultural heritage, and ancient trade history. Learn why the island earned this iconic title with interesting facts.

Pearl of the Indian Ocean: Sri Lanka is known as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean” because of its stunning natural beauty, rich biodiversity, strategic location, and long history of trade, culture, and gemstones. The island has been admired for centuries for its lush landscapes, golden beaches, rainforests, ancient temples, and world-famous Ceylon sapphires.

Why Sri Lanka Is Called the Pearl of the Indian Ocean?

Sri Lanka earned this title because its shape, shine, and natural richness resemble a rare pearl set in the vast blue Indian Ocean. Traders, explorers, and ancient travellers often praised the island for its scenic coastline, fertile lands, and precious stones found nowhere else in such quality.

Geographical Beauty of the Island

Sri Lanka’s landscapes include misty mountains, tea plantations, waterfalls, coastal plains, and coral reefs. The island’s variety of landforms makes it one of the most naturally diverse countries in the region. This environmental richness strongly supports the nickname “pearl”.

A Major Historical Trade Hub

For thousands of years, Sri Lanka stood at the centre of important sea routes linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Its port cities attracted merchants seeking spices, cinnamon, gems, and elephants. This historical importance also contributed to its global recognition.

Famous for Precious Gemstones

Sri Lanka is one of the world’s top sources of blue sapphires, rubies, and other high-quality gems. The legendary “Blue Belle of Asia” and many royal jewels originate from here. This gemstone wealth adds to the “pearl” symbolism of beauty and value.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The island is home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Sigiriya, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and the sacred Temple of the Tooth. These places reflect Sri Lanka’s deep cultural, religious, and architectural history, adding to the island’s global charm.

Interesting Facts About Sri Lanka 

1. Land of World-Famous Ceylon Tea

Sri Lanka’s hill regions, like Nuwara Eliya and Ella, produce some of the finest tea in the world. Ceylon tea is known for its rich flavour and aroma, and tea plantations cover large parts of the central highlands.

2. Home to One of the Oldest Living Trees Recorded

The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura is over 2,300 years old and is believed to be a sapling from the original Bodhi tree under which Buddha attained enlightenment. It is one of the oldest sacred trees continuously protected by humans.

3. One of the Best Places for Blue Whale Watching

Mirissa and Trincomalee offer some of the world’s most reliable sightings of blue whales and sperm whales. Many tourists visit just for marine wildlife photography and ocean expeditions.

4. A Rich Mix of Religions and Cultures

Sri Lanka’s heritage blends Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim, Burgher, and other communities. Festivals like Vesak, Diwali, Eid, and Christmas are celebrated with equal energy across the island.

5. World-Famous Sri Lankan Cinnamon

Ceylon cinnamon, often called “true cinnamon”, is native to Sri Lanka and is known for its sweetness, lighter flavor, and premium quality. It has been traded globally for centuries and remains one of the island’s top exports.

