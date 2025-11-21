Four Labour Codes Implemented in India: Check New Wage Rules, Worker Benefits and Major Changes

India has officially introduced its anticipated Four Labour Codes, representing one of the largest reforms in the labour ecosystem in the country. These codes replace a complex array of 29 older labour legislation with a simpler, more modern framework regarding transparency for the protection of workers and fostering growth within businesses. The laws reform to provide for fair wages, improved social security, safer workplaces, and enhanced industrial relations across the economy.

For the first time, gig and platform workers, fixed-term employees, and migrant labourers are provided clearer legal protections. The Labour Codes are intended to provide an efficient, worker-friendly system, with new wage rules, worker rights, and consolidated compliance. As India’s economy continues to grow, as does its workforce, the Labour Codes design is expected to influence how organisations operate, as well as how millions of workers earn a living, perform their work duties, and gain access to vital benefits.