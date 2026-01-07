SSC GD Syllabus 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC GD exam date on its website, ssc.gov.in. The national-level exam will begin from 23 February 2026 onwards to fill 25487 GD vacancies. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must go through the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern carefully to understand the structure of the exam and strategise their preparation accordingly. SSC GD is a national-level exam which is conducted every year to recruit candidates for various paramilitary forces. It is held in three stages, and candidates must clear all stages to get their dream job! To do so, you must start your preparation by checking the latest SSC GD Constable Syllabus for English, Hindi, Reasoning, GK and Maths. Scroll on to find SSC GD Syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and syllabus PDF download link.

SSC GD Exam 2026 Overview Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC GD Constable exam in multiple stages, beginning with a computer-based test followed by physical and medical assessments. Candidates clearing all stages are recruited as General Duty (GD) Constables in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB. Particulars Details Exam Name SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Questions 80 Maximum Marks 160 Exam Duration 60 Minutes Negative Marking 0.25 mark per wrong answer SSC GD Selection Process 2026 The officials shortlist eligible candidates for General Duty Constable post based on their performance in three stages, which are as follows:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) Stage 3: Medical Examination and Document Verification Candidates must qualify each stage to move to the next phase of the recruitment process. Those who fail to secure more than the required SSC GD Cut Off will be declared ineligible. SSC GD Exam Pattern 2026: What is GD Constable Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme? As per the latest exam pattern, the SSC GD 2026 exam is conducted in online mode. It is objective in nature and tests candidates on basic reasoning, general awareness, mathematics, and language skills. A total of 80 multiple-choice questions will be asked, 20 from each section.

Every question carries two marks.

0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates will be allotted 60 minutes to complete the test.

This national-level exam is held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 40 General Knowledge & General Awareness 20 40 Elementary Mathematics 20 40 English/ Hindi 20 40 Total 80 160 SSC GD Syllabus 2026 Subject-wise Having a thorough knowledge of the subject-wise syllabus is essential for clearing the exam. The SSC GD Syllabus comprises four subjects: Reasoning, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must check the section-wise topics and pattern to understand the structure of the exam and plan their preparation accordingly. SSC GD Reasoning Syllabus This section evaluates the candidate’s logical and analytical ability. Topics include analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, visual memory, coding and decoding and more.

Similarities and differences Analogies Spatial visualization Spatial orientation Visual Memory Discrimination observation Relationship Concepts Arithmetical Reasoning Figural Classification Arithmetic Number Series Non-Verbal Series Coding and Decoding SSC GD Constable Syllabus for GK The General Awareness section focuses on current events and general knowledge related to India and the world. Questions are asked from the topics mentioned below: India and its neighbouring countries

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Current Affairs for SSC

Static GK topics

Scientific Research, etc Besides these topics, you can also attempt the most-repeated SSC GD GK Questions and Answers to increase your chances of qualifying.

Elementary Mathematics GD Constable Syllabus Considered the toughest section, it tests the basic numerical ability of the candidates. It includes topics such as number systems, decimals, fractions, percentages, ratio and proportion and so on. Elementary Mathematics Computation of whole numbers Decimals Interest Profit & Loss Discount Partnership Business Fractions and relationships between numbers Percentage Ratio and Proportion Square roots Averages Mixture and Alligation Time and distance Time & work Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds Graphs of Linear Equations Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Circle and its chords Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle Quadrilaterals Rectangular Parallelepiped Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base Trigonometric ratio Standard Identities Complementary angles Heights and Distances Regular Polygons Circle Right Prism Right Circular Cone Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere Hemispheres Degree and Radian Measures Histogram Frequency polygon Bar diagram & Pie chart.

SSC GD Syllabus 2026 Hindi/English Through this section, aspirants' basic comprehension and grammar skills are tested. Questions are asked from comprehension passages, vocabulary, synonyms, antonyms, sentence structure, grammar, error spotting, and basic writing ability in either English or Hindi, as chosen by the candidate. SSC GD Syllabus Hindi SSC GD Constable English Syllabus संधि और संधि विच्छेद

उपसर्ग

प्रत्यय

अनेकार्थक शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द

सामासिक पदों की रचना और समास विग्रह

विपरीतार्थक (विलोम) शब्द

शब्द-युग्म

वाक्यांश के लिए एक सार्थक शब्द

संज्ञा शब्दों से विशेषण बनाना

वाक्य-शुद्धि: अशुद्ध वाक्यों का शुद्धिकरण और वाक्यगत अशुद्धि का कारण

सरल, संयुक्त और मिश्र अंग्रेजी वाक्यों का हिंदी में रूपांतरण और हिंदी वाक्यों का अंग्रेजी में रूपांतरण

कार्यालयी पत्रों से संबंधित ज्ञान

मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

शब्द-शुद्धि: अशुद्ध शब्दों का शुद्धिकरण और शब्दगत अशुद्धि का कारण

अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिंदी शब्द

वाच्य: कर्तृवाच्य, कर्मवाच्य और भाववाच्य प्रयोग

क्रिया: सकर्मक, अकर्मक और पूर्वकालिक क्रियाएँ Reading Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Para jumbles

Correct Spelling

Direct/ Indirect Speech

One Word Substitution

Synonyms Antonyms

Error Spotting Questions

Idiom & Phrases Questions

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Rearrangement

Active Passive

Miscellaneous