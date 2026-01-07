SSC GD Syllabus 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC GD exam date on its website, ssc.gov.in. The national-level exam will begin from 23 February 2026 onwards to fill 25487 GD vacancies. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must go through the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern carefully to understand the structure of the exam and strategise their preparation accordingly.
SSC GD is a national-level exam which is conducted every year to recruit candidates for various paramilitary forces. It is held in three stages, and candidates must clear all stages to get their dream job! To do so, you must start your preparation by checking the latest SSC GD Constable Syllabus for English, Hindi, Reasoning, GK and Maths. Scroll on to find SSC GD Syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and syllabus PDF download link.
SSC GD Exam 2026 Overview
Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC GD Constable exam in multiple stages, beginning with a computer-based test followed by physical and medical assessments. Candidates clearing all stages are recruited as General Duty (GD) Constables in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026
|
Conducting Authority
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Total Questions
|
80
|
Maximum Marks
|
160
|
Exam Duration
|
60 Minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 mark per wrong answer
SSC GD Selection Process 2026
The officials shortlist eligible candidates for General Duty Constable post based on their performance in three stages, which are as follows:
Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)
Stage 3: Medical Examination and Document Verification
Candidates must qualify each stage to move to the next phase of the recruitment process. Those who fail to secure more than the required SSC GD Cut Off will be declared ineligible.
SSC GD Exam Pattern 2026: What is GD Constable Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme?
As per the latest exam pattern, the SSC GD 2026 exam is conducted in online mode. It is objective in nature and tests candidates on basic reasoning, general awareness, mathematics, and language skills.
-
A total of 80 multiple-choice questions will be asked, 20 from each section.
-
Every question carries two marks.
-
0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
-
Candidates will be allotted 60 minutes to complete the test.
-
This national-level exam is held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
20
|
40
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
20
|
40
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
20
|
40
|
English/ Hindi
|
20
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
160
SSC GD Syllabus 2026 Subject-wise
Having a thorough knowledge of the subject-wise syllabus is essential for clearing the exam. The SSC GD Syllabus comprises four subjects: Reasoning, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must check the section-wise topics and pattern to understand the structure of the exam and plan their preparation accordingly.
SSC GD Reasoning Syllabus
This section evaluates the candidate’s logical and analytical ability. Topics include analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, visual memory, coding and decoding and more.
|
Similarities and differences
|
Analogies
|
Spatial visualization
|
Spatial orientation
|
Visual Memory
|
Discrimination observation
|
Relationship Concepts
|
Arithmetical Reasoning
|
Figural Classification
|
Arithmetic Number Series
|
Non-Verbal Series
|
Coding and Decoding
SSC GD Constable Syllabus for GK
The General Awareness section focuses on current events and general knowledge related to India and the world. Questions are asked from the topics mentioned below:
-
India and its neighbouring countries
-
Sports
-
History
-
Culture
-
Geography
-
Economic Scene
-
General Polity
-
Indian Constitution
Besides these topics, you can also attempt the most-repeated SSC GD GK Questions and Answers to increase your chances of qualifying.
Elementary Mathematics GD Constable Syllabus
Considered the toughest section, it tests the basic numerical ability of the candidates. It includes topics such as number systems, decimals, fractions, percentages, ratio and proportion and so on.
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Computation of whole numbers
Decimals
Interest
Profit & Loss
Discount
Partnership Business
Fractions and relationships between numbers
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Square roots
Averages
Mixture and Alligation
Time and distance
Time & work
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds
Graphs of Linear Equations
Triangle and its various kinds of centres
Congruence and similarity of triangles
Circle and its chords
Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle
Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle
Quadrilaterals
Rectangular Parallelepiped
Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
Trigonometric ratio
Standard Identities
Complementary angles
Heights and Distances
Regular Polygons
Circle
Right Prism
Right Circular Cone
Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere
Hemispheres
Degree and Radian Measures
Histogram
Frequency polygon
Bar diagram & Pie chart.
SSC GD Syllabus 2026 Hindi/English
Through this section, aspirants' basic comprehension and grammar skills are tested. Questions are asked from comprehension passages, vocabulary, synonyms, antonyms, sentence structure, grammar, error spotting, and basic writing ability in either English or Hindi, as chosen by the candidate.
|
SSC GD Syllabus Hindi
|
SSC GD Constable English Syllabus
|
|
SSC GD Syllabus PDF Download
Candidates preparing for the SSC GD 2026 exam are advised to keep a copy of the official syllabus for regular reference during preparation and avoid wasting time while surfing the internet.
SSC GD Syllabus PDF 2026 – Download Here
The Syllabus PDF of GD Constable exam includes the section-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme as prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission.
How to Prepare for SSC GD Constable Syllabus
-
Be well-versed with the latest SSC GD syllabus before starting preparation
-
Practice SSC GD previous years question papers regularly to understand the paper structure and repetitive topics.
-
Attempt SSC GD mock tests to improve speed and time management
-
Revise static GK and current affairs consistently. This section is really vast and cannot be left for the last-minute.
