SSC GD Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Syllabus PDF Download

By Meenu Solanki
Jan 7, 2026, 14:49 IST

SSC GD Syllabus 2026: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC GD Constable 2026 exam from 23 February onwards to fill 25487 vacancies. Know the latest syllabus and exam pattern here.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus
SSC GD Syllabus 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC GD exam date on its website, ssc.gov.in. The national-level exam will begin from 23 February 2026 onwards to fill 25487 GD vacancies. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must go through the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern carefully to understand the structure of the exam and strategise their preparation accordingly.

SSC GD is a national-level exam which is conducted every year to recruit candidates for various paramilitary forces. It is held in three stages, and candidates must clear all stages to get their dream job! To do so, you must start your preparation by checking the latest SSC GD Constable Syllabus for English, Hindi, Reasoning, GK and Maths. Scroll on to find SSC GD Syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and syllabus PDF download link.

SSC GD Exam 2026 Overview

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC GD Constable exam in multiple stages, beginning with a computer-based test followed by physical and medical assessments. Candidates clearing all stages are recruited as General Duty (GD) Constables in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026

Conducting Authority

Staff Selection Commission

Mode of Examination

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total Questions

80

Maximum Marks

160

Exam Duration

60 Minutes

Negative Marking

0.25 mark per wrong answer

SSC GD Selection Process 2026

The officials shortlist eligible candidates for General Duty Constable post based on their performance in three stages, which are as follows:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)

Stage 3: Medical Examination and Document Verification

Candidates must qualify each stage to move to the next phase of the recruitment process. Those who fail to secure more than the required SSC GD Cut Off will be declared ineligible.

SSC GD Exam Pattern 2026: What is GD Constable Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme?

As per the latest exam pattern, the SSC GD 2026 exam is conducted in online mode. It is objective in nature and tests candidates on basic reasoning, general awareness, mathematics, and language skills.

  • A total of 80 multiple-choice questions will be asked, 20 from each section.

  • Every question carries two marks.

  • 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

  • Candidates will be allotted 60 minutes to complete the test.

  • This national-level exam is held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20

40

General Knowledge & General Awareness

20

40

Elementary Mathematics

20

40

English/ Hindi

20

40

Total

80

160

SSC GD Syllabus 2026 Subject-wise

Having a thorough knowledge of the subject-wise syllabus is essential for clearing the exam. The SSC GD Syllabus comprises four subjects: Reasoning, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must check the section-wise topics and pattern to understand the structure of the exam and plan their preparation accordingly.

SSC GD Reasoning Syllabus

This section evaluates the candidate’s logical and analytical ability. Topics include analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, visual memory, coding and decoding and more.

Similarities and differences

Analogies

Spatial visualization

Spatial orientation

Visual Memory

Discrimination observation

Relationship Concepts

Arithmetical Reasoning

Figural Classification

Arithmetic Number Series

Non-Verbal Series

Coding and Decoding

SSC GD Constable Syllabus for GK

The General Awareness section focuses on current events and general knowledge related to India and the world. Questions are asked from the topics mentioned below:

Besides these topics, you can also attempt the most-repeated SSC GD GK Questions and Answers to increase your chances of qualifying.

Elementary Mathematics GD Constable Syllabus

Considered the toughest section, it tests the basic numerical ability of the candidates. It includes topics such as number systems, decimals, fractions, percentages, ratio and proportion and so on.

Elementary Mathematics

Computation of whole numbers

Decimals

Interest

Profit & Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Fractions and relationships between numbers

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time & work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords

Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle

Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle

Quadrilaterals

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Trigonometric ratio

Standard Identities

Complementary angles

Heights and Distances

Regular Polygons

Circle

Right Prism

Right Circular Cone

Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere

Hemispheres

Degree and Radian Measures

Histogram

Frequency polygon

Bar diagram & Pie chart.

SSC GD Syllabus 2026 Hindi/English

Through this section, aspirants' basic comprehension and grammar skills are tested. Questions are asked from comprehension passages, vocabulary, synonyms, antonyms, sentence structure, grammar, error spotting, and basic writing ability in either English or Hindi, as chosen by the candidate.

SSC GD Syllabus Hindi

SSC GD Constable English Syllabus

  • संधि और संधि विच्छेद

  • उपसर्ग

  • प्रत्यय

  • अनेकार्थक शब्द

  • पर्यायवाची शब्द

  • सामासिक पदों की रचना और समास विग्रह

  • विपरीतार्थक (विलोम) शब्द

  • शब्द-युग्म

  • वाक्यांश के लिए एक सार्थक शब्द

  • संज्ञा शब्दों से विशेषण बनाना

  • वाक्य-शुद्धि: अशुद्ध वाक्यों का शुद्धिकरण और वाक्यगत अशुद्धि का कारण

  • सरल, संयुक्त और मिश्र अंग्रेजी वाक्यों का हिंदी में रूपांतरण और हिंदी वाक्यों का अंग्रेजी में रूपांतरण

  • कार्यालयी पत्रों से संबंधित ज्ञान

  • मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

  • शब्द-शुद्धि: अशुद्ध शब्दों का शुद्धिकरण और शब्दगत अशुद्धि का कारण

  • अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिंदी शब्द

  • वाच्य: कर्तृवाच्य, कर्मवाच्य और भाववाच्य प्रयोग

  • क्रिया: सकर्मक, अकर्मक और पूर्वकालिक क्रियाएँ

  • Reading Comprehension

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Para jumbles

  • Correct Spelling

  • Direct/ Indirect Speech

  • One Word Substitution

  • Synonyms Antonyms

  • Error Spotting Questions

  • Idiom & Phrases Questions

  • Cloze Test

  • Sentence Improvement

  • Sentence Rearrangement

  • Active Passive

  • Miscellaneous

SSC GD Syllabus PDF Download

Candidates preparing for the SSC GD 2026 exam are advised to keep a copy of the official syllabus for regular reference during preparation and avoid wasting time while surfing the internet.

SSC GD Syllabus PDF 2026 – Download Here

The Syllabus PDF of GD Constable exam includes the section-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme as prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission.

How to Prepare for SSC GD Constable Syllabus

  1. Be well-versed with the latest SSC GD syllabus before starting preparation

  2. Practice SSC GD previous years question papers regularly to understand the paper structure and repetitive topics.

  3. Attempt SSC GD mock tests to improve speed and time management

  4. Revise static GK and current affairs consistently. This section is really vast and cannot be left for the last-minute.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
FAQs

  • How many questions are asked in SSC GD Exam?
    +
    A total of 80 questions are asked for 160 marks.
  • Is the SSC GD syllabus the same every year?
    +
    The syllabus generally remains the same, but candidates should always check the latest notification for updates.
  • Is there negative marking in the SSC GD exam?
    +
    Yes, 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer.
  • How many subjects are there in SSC GD Syllabus?
    +
    The Staff Selection Commission mentions the syllabus and exam pattern in the official notification. It includes four subjects: Mathematics, Reasoning, General Knowledge and English/Hindi.

Latest Education News