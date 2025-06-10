General Awareness is an integral section of every competitive exam. While some candidates consider it one of the most challenging sections due to its extensive syllabus, others find it scoring. This section is included in every major competitive exam, including SSC, Police, Teaching and others, to assess candidates' knowledge of current events. Aspirants preparing for SSC exams must possess in-depth knowledge of Static GK topics and the types of questions asked in the exam. The commission often repeats questions in the exam. Therefore, it is crucial to be familiar with SSC GK Questions to avoid losing marks. In this article, we have mentioned Static GK topics list, questions with answers and weightage in SSC exams. Also, provided the Static GK PDF to help you with your preparation. What is Static GK?

The Staff Selection Commission conducts numerous exams annually to fill thousands of vacancies, attracting lakhs of candidates and intensifying the competition each year. General Awareness is a consistent section across all SSC, Bank and Other governement exams, typically comprising 25-50 questions, rendering it a significant component. Prospective candidates for SSC exams must acquaint themselves with the SSC Static GK topic list to avoid losing any marks. Furthermore, they must attempt SSC GK Questions to grasp the question types and frequently covered topics in the exam. List of Static General Knowledge Topics Static general knowledge is an important subject as it provides a foundation of information to interpret current events and attempt the maximum number of questions from this section. Listed below are the Static GK Topics asked in the competitive exams like SSC, Teaching, Police etc.

Static GK Weightage in SSC Exams Every SSC exam includes a General Knowledge (GK) section, making it an integral part of the examination. The SSC CGL, SSC JE, and SSC CPO exams each comprise 50 GK questions, while the CHSL exam has 45 and the MTS exam has 25. Therefore, candidates cannot afford to overlook this section. Also, check: SSC CPO Syllabus

SSC CGL Mock Test SSC GK Topics Weightage The weightage of Static GK varies from exam to exam. Candidates preparing for SSC CGL or any other government exam must know the weightage of Static GK topics. In the table below, we have mentioned the weightage of Static GK topics for SSC exams. Topics SSC GK Topics Weightage Economy & Finance 2 Geography 3-5 History 5-6 Indian Polity 2-3 Science & Technology 5-6 Miscellaneous (Honours & Awards, National & International Organizations, Sports, Art & Culture, Books & Authors, etc) 5-6

SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper SSC GK Questions Question 1: Whose birthday is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence? Rajendra Prasad Subhash Chandra Bose Jawaharlal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi Answer: 4. Mahatma Gandhi Question 2: In which year was Kalidas Samman established? Options: 1978 1975 1984 1980 Answer: 4. 1980 Question 3: Who among the following has won Oscars as well as a Golden Globe award for his contribution to international music? Options: Pt. Jasraj A.R. Rahman Ravi Shankar Zakir Hussain Answer: 2. A.R. Rahman Question 4: Which of the following states have the highest literacy rate, according to census 2011? Options: Lakshadweep Goa Mizoram Kerala Answer: 4. Kerala Question 5: Which of the following rivers is NOT included in the ‘Panchnad’?

Options: The Beas The Sutlej The Indus The Ravi Answer: 3. The Indus Question 6: The bare ground between plants is covered with a layer of organic matter in order to retain soil moisture. This method is called _______. Options: Mulching Rock dam Shelter belts Contour barriers Answer: 1. Mulching Question 7: Husk of a coconut is made of ______ tissue. Options: Collenchyma Xylem Scherenchyma Parenchyma Answer: 3. Scherenchyma Question 8: Fundamental Duties were added in the Constitution of India under the leadership of which Prime Minister of India? Options: Narsimha Rao Charan Singh Indira Gandhi Lal Bahadur Shastri Answer: 3. Indira Gandhi Question 9: Which of the following festivals is celebrated in the month of August–September? Options: Makar Sankranti Kite Festival Bikaner Festival Onam

Answer: 4. Onam Question 10: Which of the following folk dance forms does NOT belong to the state of Gujarat? Options: Garba Dandiya Raas Bidesiya Vinchhudo Answer: 3. Bidesiya Question 11: Who among the following classical dancers was rewarded with the Padma Vibhushan Award in 2003? Options: Sonal Mansingh Kumudini Lakhia Shovana Narayan Sunayana Hazarilal Answer: 1. Sonal Mansingh Question 12: The Tamil word ‘muvendar’ mentioned in the Sangam poems means? Options: dhamma mahamatta Headmen Rich three chiefs Answer: 4. three chiefs Question 13: The Vice President of India is elected for a period of years. Options: 6 5 2 3 Answer: 2. 5 Question 14: Which pillar inscriptions has recorded the achievements of Samudra Gupta, who was known as the 'Napoleon of India' for his conquests? Options:

Allahabad Pillar Sun Pillar Iron Pillar Vijaya Stambha Answer: 1. Allahabad Pillar Question 15: Who was the first Governor of Madhya Pradesh? Options: GP Singh NN Wanchu Dr. Sitaramayya BD Sharma Answer: 3. Dr. Sitaramayya Question 16: Which city of India is known as 'The Athens of the East'? Options: Madurai Kochi Patna Allahabad Answer: 1. Madurai Question 17: In which state has the Jawara Dance, a dance form to celebrate wealth, originated? Options: Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Kerala Rajasthan Answer: 2. Madhya Pradesh Question 18: In which city was the Jhanda Satyagraha or Flag Satyagraha of 1923 held? Options: Bombay Nagpur Ahmedabad Calcutta Answer: 2. Nagpur Question 19: Which city in India is world renowned for one of the most traditional embroidery styles, Chikankari? Options:

Udaipur Ahmedabad Lucknow Hyderabad Answer: 3. Lucknow Question 20: The Constitution forbids employment of children below the age of years in dangerous jobs like factories and mines. Options: 15 14 16 18 Answer: 2. 14 Question 21: During the phenomenon of aphelion, the approximate distance between the earth

and the sun is: Options 137 million km 147 million km 142 million km 152 million km Answer: 4. 152 million km Question 22: Mohiniyattam dance form gets its name from Hindu God _______. Options: 1. Kartikeya 2. Shiva 3. Vishnu 4. Krishna Answer: 3. Vishnu Question 23: 5 _______ is the chemical process in which different types of chemical reactions are

involved in controlling the living state of the cells in an organism. Options: Transportation Respiration Excretion Metabolism Answer: 4. Metabolism

Question 24: Which among the following is not an example of the 4th Generation of Computer? Options: Apple II TRS-80 ICL 2900 STAR 1000 Answer: 3. ICL 2900 Question 25: Tapi river basin extends over the state of ______. Options: Chhattisgarh Tamil Nadu Karnataka Maharashtra Answer: 4. Maharashtra Question 26: Who among the following wrote a history of Akbar’s reign titled Akbar Nama? Options: 1. Miya Tansen 2. Todar Mal 3. Raja Birbal 4. Abul Fazl Answer: 4. Abul Fazl Question 27: Original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India is defined under which article of the

Indian constitution? Options: 1. 130 2. 134 3. 131 4. 132 Answer: 3. 131 Question 28: Nashik is also known as ______ capital of India. Options: Wine Gold Orange Cotton Answer: 1. Wine Question 29: Which of the following temple is situated in Tamil Nadu?

Options: Shore temple Kailasa temple Virupaksha temple Jagannatha temple Answer: 1. Shore temple Question 30: Which of the following is the largest freshwater lake in India?

Options: Barapani Wular Bhimtal Loktak Answer: 2. Wular Question 31: Yakshagana is a folk dance that belongs to the state of __________________. Options: Kerala Karnataka Haryana Rajasthan Answer: 2. Karnataka Question 32: The third battle of Panipat was fought in which of the following years? Options: 1761 1707 1786 1751 Answer: 1. 1761 Question 33: _______ is also known as the 'Golden City'. Options: Jaisalmer Dungarpur Jodhpur Bundi Answer: 1 Jaisalmer Question 34: Which of the following is used as a substitute of mercury in thermometers? Options: Selenium Arsenic Galinstan Bromine Answer: 3 Galinstan Question 35: Berach River, a southern-side tributary of Banas River, originates from the hills in which of the following districts of Rajasthan?

Options: Bharatpur Jaisalmer Bikaner Udaipur Answer: 4 Udaipur Static GK Syllabus for Competitive Exams Static General Awareness refers to the topics which remains same over the years. It plays a pivotal role in various government and competitive exams. You can check the Static GK syllabus for Bank, SSC, Railway and other competitive exams in the table below. Topic Subtopics Covered Important Organizations National & International Organizations, Headquarters (e.g., ISRO, RBI, UN, WHO, IMF) Indian History & Culture Ancient, Medieval, Modern History, Freedom Movement, Festivals, Classical & Folk Dances, Cultural Symbols Indian Geography Rivers, Mountains, States & Capitals, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Crops, Soils Indian Polity Constitution (Preamble, FRs, FDs), Parliament, President, PM, Judiciary, Schedules, Articles, Amendments Indian Economy Economic Terms (GDP, Inflation), Five-Year Plans, Government Schemes, Banking Structure Science & Technology Discoveries, Space & Defence Programs, Indian Scientists, ISRO Missions, Recent Innovations Books and Authors Famous Authors, Award-Winning Books, Books Recently in News Important Days & Dates National & International Days, UN Observed Days, Themes Awards and Honours Civilian Awards (Bharat Ratna, Padma), Gallantry Awards, Nobel Prize, Oscar, Booker Sports & Games Tournaments (Olympics, CWG, Asian Games), Winners, National Sports, Sports Personalities Countries, Capitals, Currencies Capitals and Currencies of Countries, Border-sharing Nations, International Groups (G20, BRICS, SAARC) Miscellaneous First in India/World, Superlatives (Tallest, Largest, Smallest), Famous Temples, Monuments, Airports, Dams