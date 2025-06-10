General Awareness is an integral section of every competitive exam. While some candidates consider it one of the most challenging sections due to its extensive syllabus, others find it scoring. This section is included in every major competitive exam, including SSC, Police, Teaching and others, to assess candidates' knowledge of current events.
Aspirants preparing for SSC exams must possess in-depth knowledge of Static GK topics and the types of questions asked in the exam. The commission often repeats questions in the exam. Therefore, it is crucial to be familiar with SSC GK Questions to avoid losing marks. In this article, we have mentioned Static GK topics list, questions with answers and weightage in SSC exams. Also, provided the Static GK PDF to help you with your preparation.
What is Static GK?
The Staff Selection Commission conducts numerous exams annually to fill thousands of vacancies, attracting lakhs of candidates and intensifying the competition each year. General Awareness is a consistent section across all SSC, Bank and Other governement exams, typically comprising 25-50 questions, rendering it a significant component. Prospective candidates for SSC exams must acquaint themselves with the SSC Static GK topic list to avoid losing any marks. Furthermore, they must attempt SSC GK Questions to grasp the question types and frequently covered topics in the exam.
List of Static General Knowledge Topics
Static general knowledge is an important subject as it provides a foundation of information to interpret current events and attempt the maximum number of questions from this section. Listed below are the Static GK Topics asked in the competitive exams like SSC, Teaching, Police etc.
- Important Days and Dates
- Scientific Names of Animals and Birds
- Members of Indian Parliament
- IPL Winners and Awards
- Wildlife Sanctuaries in India
- List of Major Rivers of India
- Languages of India
- History of Ancient India
- Famous Books and Authors
- World Cup 2024 Dates
- List of Governors
- List of Folk Dances
- Countries With Most Powerful Military
- International Airports of India
Static GK: Full Form
In several competitive exams, officials often ask about famous full forms. Below are some of the full forms included in static general knowledge.
- SSC Full Form
- CET Full Form
- OSSC LTR Full Form
- Assam ADRE Full Form
- ASO Full Form
- OTT Full Form
- ED Full Form
- SSC CGL Full Form
Static GK PDF Free Download
Constantly surfing the internet can be distracting for some candidates. So, it’s best to download Static GK Topics and Questions PDF to prepare for the exam as per your convenience. We have provided the direct link to download PDF below which will be soon activated.
Static GK Weightage in SSC Exams
Every SSC exam includes a General Knowledge (GK) section, making it an integral part of the examination. The SSC CGL, SSC JE, and SSC CPO exams each comprise 50 GK questions, while the CHSL exam has 45 and the MTS exam has 25. Therefore, candidates cannot afford to overlook this section.
Also, check:
SSC GK Topics Weightage
The weightage of Static GK varies from exam to exam. Candidates preparing for SSC CGL or any other government exam must know the weightage of Static GK topics. In the table below, we have mentioned the weightage of Static GK topics for SSC exams.
|
Topics
|
SSC GK Topics Weightage
|
Economy & Finance
|
2
|
Geography
|
3-5
|
History
|
5-6
|
Indian Polity
|
2-3
|
Science & Technology
|
5-6
|
Miscellaneous (Honours & Awards, National & International Organizations, Sports, Art & Culture, Books & Authors, etc)
|
5-6
Also, read:
- SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper
- SSC CPO Previous Year Paper
- SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper
SSC GK Questions
Question 1: Whose birthday is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence?
- Rajendra Prasad
- Subhash Chandra Bose
- Jawaharlal Nehru
- Mahatma Gandhi
Answer: 4. Mahatma Gandhi
Question 2: In which year was Kalidas Samman established?
Options:
- 1978
- 1975
- 1984
- 1980
Answer: 4. 1980
Question 3: Who among the following has won Oscars as well as a Golden Globe award for his
contribution to international music?
Options:
- Pt. Jasraj
- A.R. Rahman
- Ravi Shankar
- Zakir Hussain
Answer: 2. A.R. Rahman
Question 4: Which of the following states have the highest literacy rate, according to census 2011?
Options:
- Lakshadweep
- Goa
- Mizoram
- Kerala
Answer: 4. Kerala
Question 5: Which of the following rivers is NOT included in the ‘Panchnad’?
Options:
- The Beas
- The Sutlej
- The Indus
- The Ravi
Answer: 3. The Indus
Question 6: The bare ground between plants is covered with a layer of organic matter in order to
retain soil moisture. This method is called _______.
Options:
- Mulching
- Rock dam
- Shelter belts
- Contour barriers
Answer: 1. Mulching
Question 7: Husk of a coconut is made of ______ tissue.
Options:
- Collenchyma
- Xylem
- Scherenchyma
- Parenchyma
Answer: 3. Scherenchyma
Question 8: Fundamental Duties were added in the Constitution of India under the leadership of which Prime Minister of India?
Options:
- Narsimha Rao
- Charan Singh
- Indira Gandhi
- Lal Bahadur Shastri
Answer: 3. Indira Gandhi
Question 9: Which of the following festivals is celebrated in the month of August–September?
Options:
- Makar Sankranti
- Kite Festival
- Bikaner Festival
- Onam
Answer: 4. Onam
Question 10: Which of the following folk dance forms does NOT belong to the state of Gujarat?
Options:
- Garba
- Dandiya Raas
- Bidesiya
- Vinchhudo
Answer: 3. Bidesiya
Question 11: Who among the following classical dancers was rewarded with the Padma Vibhushan Award in 2003?
Options:
- Sonal Mansingh
- Kumudini Lakhia
- Shovana Narayan
- Sunayana Hazarilal
Answer: 1. Sonal Mansingh
Question 12: The Tamil word ‘muvendar’ mentioned in the Sangam poems means?
Options:
- dhamma mahamatta
- Headmen
- Rich
- three chiefs
Answer: 4. three chiefs
Question 13: The Vice President of India is elected for a period of years.
Options:
- 6
- 5
- 2
- 3
Answer: 2. 5
Question 14: Which pillar inscriptions has recorded the achievements of Samudra Gupta, who was known as the 'Napoleon of India' for his conquests?
Options:
- Allahabad Pillar
- Sun Pillar
- Iron Pillar
- Vijaya Stambha
Answer: 1. Allahabad Pillar
Question 15: Who was the first Governor of Madhya Pradesh?
Options:
- GP Singh
- NN Wanchu
- Dr. Sitaramayya
- BD Sharma
Answer: 3. Dr. Sitaramayya
Question 16: Which city of India is known as 'The Athens of the East'?
Options:
- Madurai
- Kochi
- Patna
- Allahabad
Answer: 1. Madurai
Question 17: In which state has the Jawara Dance, a dance form to celebrate wealth, originated?
Options:
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- Kerala
- Rajasthan
Answer: 2. Madhya Pradesh
Question 18: In which city was the Jhanda Satyagraha or Flag Satyagraha of 1923 held?
Options:
- Bombay
- Nagpur
- Ahmedabad
- Calcutta
Answer: 2. Nagpur
Question 19: Which city in India is world renowned for one of the most traditional embroidery
styles, Chikankari?
Options:
- Udaipur
- Ahmedabad
- Lucknow
- Hyderabad
Answer: 3. Lucknow
Question 20: The Constitution forbids employment of children below the age of years in
dangerous jobs like factories and mines.
Options:
- 15
- 14
- 16
- 18
Answer: 2. 14
Question 21: During the phenomenon of aphelion, the approximate distance between the earth
and the sun is:
Options
- 137 million km
- 147 million km
- 142 million km
- 152 million km
Answer: 4. 152 million km
Question 22: Mohiniyattam dance form gets its name from Hindu God _______.
Options:
1. Kartikeya
2. Shiva
3. Vishnu
4. Krishna
Answer: 3. Vishnu
Question 23: 5 _______ is the chemical process in which different types of chemical reactions are
involved in controlling the living state of the cells in an organism.
Options:
- Transportation
- Respiration
- Excretion
- Metabolism
Answer: 4. Metabolism
Question 24: Which among the following is not an example of the 4th Generation of Computer?
Options:
- Apple II
- TRS-80
- ICL 2900
- STAR 1000
Answer: 3. ICL 2900
Question 25: Tapi river basin extends over the state of ______.
Options:
- Chhattisgarh
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Maharashtra
Answer: 4. Maharashtra
Question 26: Who among the following wrote a history of Akbar’s reign titled Akbar Nama?
Options:
1. Miya Tansen
2. Todar Mal
3. Raja Birbal
4. Abul Fazl
Answer: 4. Abul Fazl
Question 27: Original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India is defined under which article of the
Indian constitution?
Options:
1. 130
2. 134
3. 131
4. 132
Answer: 3. 131
Question 28: Nashik is also known as ______ capital of India.
Options:
- Wine
- Gold
- Orange
- Cotton
Answer: 1. Wine
Question 29: Which of the following temple is situated in Tamil Nadu?
Options:
- Shore temple
- Kailasa temple
- Virupaksha temple
- Jagannatha temple
Answer: 1. Shore temple
Question 30: Which of the following is the largest freshwater lake in India?
Options:
- Barapani
- Wular
- Bhimtal
- Loktak
Answer: 2. Wular
Question 31: Yakshagana is a folk dance that belongs to the state of __________________.
Options:
- Kerala
- Karnataka
- Haryana
- Rajasthan
Answer: 2. Karnataka
Question 32: The third battle of Panipat was fought in which of the following years?
Options:
- 1761
- 1707
- 1786
- 1751
Answer: 1. 1761
Question 33: _______ is also known as the 'Golden City'.
Options:
- Jaisalmer
- Dungarpur
- Jodhpur
- Bundi
Answer: 1 Jaisalmer
Question 34: Which of the following is used as a substitute of mercury in thermometers?
Options:
- Selenium
- Arsenic
- Galinstan
- Bromine
Answer: 3 Galinstan
Question 35: Berach River, a southern-side tributary of Banas River, originates from the hills in which of the following districts of Rajasthan?
Options:
- Bharatpur
- Jaisalmer
- Bikaner
- Udaipur
Answer: 4 Udaipur
Static GK Syllabus for Competitive Exams
Static General Awareness refers to the topics which remains same over the years. It plays a pivotal role in various government and competitive exams. You can check the Static GK syllabus for Bank, SSC, Railway and other competitive exams in the table below.
|
Topic
|
Subtopics Covered
|
Important Organizations
|
National & International Organizations, Headquarters (e.g., ISRO, RBI, UN, WHO, IMF)
|
Indian History & Culture
|
Ancient, Medieval, Modern History, Freedom Movement, Festivals, Classical & Folk Dances, Cultural Symbols
|
Indian Geography
|
Rivers, Mountains, States & Capitals, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Crops, Soils
|
Indian Polity
|
Constitution (Preamble, FRs, FDs), Parliament, President, PM, Judiciary, Schedules, Articles, Amendments
|
Indian Economy
|
Economic Terms (GDP, Inflation), Five-Year Plans, Government Schemes, Banking Structure
|
Science & Technology
|
Discoveries, Space & Defence Programs, Indian Scientists, ISRO Missions, Recent Innovations
|
Books and Authors
|
Famous Authors, Award-Winning Books, Books Recently in News
|
Important Days & Dates
|
National & International Days, UN Observed Days, Themes
|
Awards and Honours
|
Civilian Awards (Bharat Ratna, Padma), Gallantry Awards, Nobel Prize, Oscar, Booker
|
Sports & Games
|
Tournaments (Olympics, CWG, Asian Games), Winners, National Sports, Sports Personalities
|
Countries, Capitals, Currencies
|
Capitals and Currencies of Countries, Border-sharing Nations, International Groups (G20, BRICS, SAARC)
|
Miscellaneous
|
First in India/World, Superlatives (Tallest, Largest, Smallest), Famous Temples, Monuments, Airports, Dams
How to Study Static GK Topics?
- Use Trusted Resources: Seek out reliable sources, such as reputable websites, comprehensive books, or educational materials specifically designed for static GK.
- Create a Study Plan: Establish a structured study schedule that includes consistent study sessions to help you cover all relevant topics effectively.
- Read reliable study material: Read the study material thoroughly to ensure a clear understanding, rather than just skimming through the content.
- Focus on Key Information: Identify and prioritize important facts and concepts, and dedicate time to memorizing these key points for better retention.
- Regularly Assess Your Knowledge: Use quizzes, practice papers, and self-testing methods to reinforce learning, and review the material frequently to keep the information fresh in your mind.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation