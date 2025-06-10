Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of Static GK (General Knowledge) Topics and Questions for SSC, Bank, Defence & Other Government Exams

General Knowledge is a pivotal section in every competitive exam. Candidates gearing up for upcoming SSC exams must acquaint themselves with the Static GK Important Topics and Questions to attempt the maximum number of questions from this section. Download Static GK PDF here for SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, CPO, JE, Police Exams and more.

Jul 21, 2025, 16:49 IST
Find the list of General Knowledge Topics for SSC Exams along with important questions.
General Awareness is an integral section of every competitive exam. While some candidates consider it one of the most challenging sections due to its extensive syllabus, others find it scoring. This section is included in every major competitive exam, including SSC, Police, Teaching and others, to assess candidates' knowledge of current events.

Aspirants preparing for SSC exams must possess in-depth knowledge of Static GK topics and the types of questions asked in the exam. The commission often repeats questions in the exam. Therefore, it is crucial to be familiar with SSC GK Questions to avoid losing marks. In this article, we have mentioned Static GK topics list, questions with answers and weightage in SSC exams. Also, provided the Static GK PDF to help you with your preparation.

What is Static GK?

The Staff Selection Commission conducts numerous exams annually to fill thousands of vacancies, attracting lakhs of candidates and intensifying the competition each year. General Awareness is a consistent section across all SSC, Bank and Other governement exams, typically comprising 25-50 questions, rendering it a significant component. Prospective candidates for SSC exams must acquaint themselves with the SSC Static GK topic list to avoid losing any marks. Furthermore, they must attempt SSC GK Questions to grasp the question types and frequently covered topics in the exam.

List of Static General Knowledge Topics

Static general knowledge is an important subject as it provides a foundation of information to interpret current events and attempt the maximum number of questions from this section. Listed below are the Static GK Topics asked in the competitive exams like SSC, Teaching, Police etc.

Static GK: Full Form

In several competitive exams, officials often ask about famous full forms. Below are some of the full forms included in static general knowledge.

Static GK PDF Free Download

Constantly surfing the internet can be distracting for some candidates. So, it’s best to download Static GK Topics and Questions PDF to prepare for the exam as per your convenience. We have provided the direct link to download PDF below which will be soon activated.

Static GK Weightage in SSC Exams

Every SSC exam includes a General Knowledge (GK) section, making it an integral part of the examination. The SSC CGL, SSC JE, and SSC CPO exams each comprise 50 GK questions, while the CHSL exam has 45 and the MTS exam has 25. Therefore, candidates cannot afford to overlook this section.

SSC GK Topics Weightage

The weightage of Static GK varies from exam to exam. Candidates preparing for SSC CGL or any other government exam must know the weightage of Static GK topics. In the table below, we have mentioned the weightage of Static GK topics for SSC exams.

Topics

SSC GK Topics Weightage

Economy & Finance

2

Geography

3-5

History

5-6

Indian Polity

2-3

Science & Technology

5-6

Miscellaneous (Honours & Awards, National & International Organizations, Sports, Art & Culture, Books & Authors, etc)

5-6

SSC GK Questions

Question 1: Whose birthday is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence?

  1. Rajendra Prasad
  2. Subhash Chandra Bose
  3. Jawaharlal Nehru
  4. Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: 4. Mahatma Gandhi

Question 2: In which year was Kalidas Samman established?

Options:

  1. 1978
  2. 1975
  3. 1984
  4. 1980

Answer: 4. 1980

Question 3: Who among the following has won Oscars as well as a Golden Globe award for his

contribution to international music?

Options:

  1. Pt. Jasraj
  2. A.R. Rahman
  3. Ravi Shankar
  4. Zakir Hussain

Answer: 2. A.R. Rahman

Question 4: Which of the following states have the highest literacy rate, according to census 2011?

Options:

  1. Lakshadweep
  2. Goa
  3. Mizoram
  4. Kerala

Answer: 4. Kerala

Question 5: Which of the following rivers is NOT included in the ‘Panchnad’?

Options:

  1. The Beas
  2. The Sutlej
  3. The Indus
  4. The Ravi

Answer: 3. The Indus

Question 6: The bare ground between plants is covered with a layer of organic matter in order to

retain soil moisture. This method is called _______.

Options:

  1. Mulching
  2. Rock dam
  3. Shelter belts
  4. Contour barriers

Answer: 1. Mulching

Question 7: Husk of a coconut is made of ______ tissue. 

Options:

  1. Collenchyma
  2. Xylem
  3. Scherenchyma
  4. Parenchyma

Answer: 3. Scherenchyma

Question 8: Fundamental Duties were added in the Constitution of India under the leadership of which Prime Minister of India?

Options:

  1. Narsimha Rao
  2. Charan Singh
  3. Indira Gandhi
  4. Lal Bahadur Shastri

Answer: 3. Indira Gandhi

Question 9: Which of the following festivals is celebrated in the month of August–September?

Options:

  1. Makar Sankranti
  2. Kite Festival
  3. Bikaner Festival
  4. Onam

Answer: 4. Onam

Question 10: Which of the following folk dance forms does NOT belong to the state of Gujarat?

Options:

  1. Garba
  2. Dandiya Raas
  3. Bidesiya
  4. Vinchhudo

Answer: 3. Bidesiya

Question 11: Who among the following classical dancers was rewarded with the Padma Vibhushan Award in 2003?

Options:

  1. Sonal Mansingh
  2. Kumudini Lakhia
  3. Shovana Narayan
  4. Sunayana Hazarilal

Answer: 1. Sonal Mansingh

Question 12: The Tamil word ‘muvendar’ mentioned in the Sangam poems means?

Options:

  1. dhamma mahamatta
  2. Headmen
  3. Rich
  4. three chiefs

Answer: 4. three chiefs

Question 13: The Vice President of India is elected for a period of years. 

Options:

  1. 6
  2. 5
  3. 2
  4. 3

Answer: 2. 5

Question 14: Which pillar inscriptions has recorded the achievements of Samudra Gupta, who was known as the 'Napoleon of India' for his conquests?

Options:

  1. Allahabad Pillar
  2. Sun Pillar
  3. Iron Pillar
  4. Vijaya Stambha

Answer: 1. Allahabad Pillar

Question 15: Who was the first Governor of Madhya Pradesh?

Options:

  1. GP Singh
  2. NN Wanchu
  3. Dr. Sitaramayya
  4. BD Sharma

Answer: 3. Dr. Sitaramayya

Question 16: Which city of India is known as 'The Athens of the East'?

Options:

  1. Madurai
  2. Kochi
  3. Patna
  4. Allahabad

Answer: 1. Madurai

Question 17: In which state has the Jawara Dance, a dance form to celebrate wealth, originated?

Options:

  1. Gujarat
  2. Madhya Pradesh
  3. Kerala
  4. Rajasthan

Answer: 2. Madhya Pradesh

Question 18: In which city was the Jhanda Satyagraha or Flag Satyagraha of 1923 held?

Options:

  1. Bombay
  2. Nagpur
  3. Ahmedabad
  4. Calcutta

Answer: 2. Nagpur

Question 19: Which city in India is world renowned for one of the most traditional embroidery

styles, Chikankari?

Options:

  1. Udaipur
  2. Ahmedabad
  3. Lucknow
  4. Hyderabad

Answer: 3. Lucknow

Question 20: The Constitution forbids employment of children below the age of years in

dangerous jobs like factories and mines.

Options:

  1. 15
  2. 14
  3. 16
  4. 18

Answer: 2. 14

Question 21: During the phenomenon of aphelion, the approximate distance between the earth
and the sun is:

Options

  1. 137 million km
  2. 147 million km
  3. 142 million km
  4. 152 million km

Answer: 4. 152 million km

Question 22: Mohiniyattam dance form gets its name from Hindu God _______.

Options:

1. Kartikeya

2. Shiva

3. Vishnu

4. Krishna

Answer: 3. Vishnu

Question 23: 5 _______ is the chemical process in which different types of chemical reactions are
involved in controlling the living state of the cells in an organism.

Options:

  1. Transportation
  2. Respiration
  3. Excretion
  4. Metabolism

Answer: 4. Metabolism

Question 24: Which among the following is not an example of the 4th Generation of Computer?

Options:

  1. Apple II
  2. TRS-80
  3. ICL 2900
  4. STAR 1000

Answer: 3. ICL 2900

Question 25: Tapi river basin extends over the state of ______.

Options:

  1. Chhattisgarh
  2. Tamil Nadu
  3. Karnataka
  4. Maharashtra

Answer: 4. Maharashtra

Question 26: Who among the following wrote a history of Akbar’s reign titled Akbar Nama?

Options:

1. Miya Tansen

2. Todar Mal

3. Raja Birbal

4. Abul Fazl

Answer: 4. Abul Fazl

Question 27: Original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India is defined under which article of the
Indian constitution?

Options:

1. 130

2. 134

3. 131

4. 132

Answer: 3. 131

Question 28: Nashik is also known as ______ capital of India.

Options:

  1. Wine
  2. Gold
  3. Orange
  4. Cotton

Answer: 1. Wine

Question 29: Which of the following temple is situated in Tamil Nadu?

Options:

  1. Shore temple
  2. Kailasa temple
  3. Virupaksha temple
  4. Jagannatha temple

Answer: 1. Shore temple

Question 30:  Which of the following is the largest freshwater lake in India?

Options:

  1. Barapani
  2. Wular
  3. Bhimtal
  4. Loktak

Answer: 2. Wular

Question 31: Yakshagana is a folk dance that belongs to the state of __________________.

Options: 

  1. Kerala
  2. Karnataka
  3. Haryana
  4. Rajasthan

Answer: 2. Karnataka

Question 32: The third battle of Panipat was fought in which of the following years?

Options:

  1. 1761
  2. 1707
  3. 1786
  4. 1751

Answer: 1. 1761

Question 33: _______ is also known as the 'Golden City'.

Options:

  1. Jaisalmer
  2. Dungarpur
  3. Jodhpur
  4. Bundi

Answer: 1 Jaisalmer

Question 34: Which of the following is used as a substitute of mercury in thermometers?

Options:

  1. Selenium
  2. Arsenic
  3. Galinstan
  4. Bromine

Answer: 3 Galinstan

Question 35: Berach River, a southern-side tributary of Banas River, originates from the hills in which of the following districts of Rajasthan?

Options:

  1. Bharatpur
  2. Jaisalmer
  3. Bikaner
  4. Udaipur

Answer: 4 Udaipur

Static GK Syllabus for Competitive Exams

Static General Awareness refers to the topics which remains same over the years. It plays a pivotal role in various government and competitive exams. You can check the Static GK syllabus for Bank, SSC, Railway and other competitive exams in the table below.

Topic

Subtopics Covered

Important Organizations

National & International Organizations, Headquarters (e.g., ISRO, RBI, UN, WHO, IMF)

Indian History & Culture

Ancient, Medieval, Modern History, Freedom Movement, Festivals, Classical & Folk Dances, Cultural Symbols

Indian Geography

Rivers, Mountains, States & Capitals, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Crops, Soils

Indian Polity

Constitution (Preamble, FRs, FDs), Parliament, President, PM, Judiciary, Schedules, Articles, Amendments

Indian Economy

Economic Terms (GDP, Inflation), Five-Year Plans, Government Schemes, Banking Structure

Science & Technology

Discoveries, Space & Defence Programs, Indian Scientists, ISRO Missions, Recent Innovations

Books and Authors

Famous Authors, Award-Winning Books, Books Recently in News

Important Days & Dates

National & International Days, UN Observed Days, Themes

Awards and Honours

Civilian Awards (Bharat Ratna, Padma), Gallantry Awards, Nobel Prize, Oscar, Booker

Sports & Games

Tournaments (Olympics, CWG, Asian Games), Winners, National Sports, Sports Personalities

Countries, Capitals, Currencies

Capitals and Currencies of Countries, Border-sharing Nations, International Groups (G20, BRICS, SAARC)

Miscellaneous

First in India/World, Superlatives (Tallest, Largest, Smallest), Famous Temples, Monuments, Airports, Dams

How to Study Static GK Topics?

  • Use Trusted Resources: Seek out reliable sources, such as reputable websites, comprehensive books, or educational materials specifically designed for static GK.
  • Create a Study Plan: Establish a structured study schedule that includes consistent study sessions to help you cover all relevant topics effectively.
  • Read reliable study material: Read the study material thoroughly to ensure a clear understanding, rather than just skimming through the content.
  • Focus on Key Information: Identify and prioritize important facts and concepts, and dedicate time to memorizing these key points for better retention.
  • Regularly Assess Your Knowledge: Use quizzes, practice papers, and self-testing methods to reinforce learning, and review the material frequently to keep the information fresh in your mind.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

